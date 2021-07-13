Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

12 Items Under $50 You Need for Your Next Day at the Beach

By Melissa Neiman
moneytalksnews.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer is in full swing, and you’re probably ready to hit the beach. But you can make that day in the sand and surf so much more enjoyable if you do a little shopping first. The difference between a relaxing beach vacation and a stressful stretch at the shore comes down to some advance planning and the following low-cost items. All currently are under $50 — a small price to pay for an unforgettable vacay.

www.moneytalksnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Amazon
Related
Shoppingseattlepi.com

Why you need packing cubes on your next trip

Working remotely means I do a lot of packing and unpacking, and I’m familiar with how important it is to get things right so that you can find what you need when you need it and keep your nice clothes from getting all wrinkled. Still, when a friend said packing cubes would save me room in my backpack (check out my tips on backpack choice) and keep me more organized, I was skeptical – but they’re relatively cheap and it seemed worth the risk, so I picked some up.
Shoppingnewfolks.com

The best beach toys under $20 you can get at Walmart today

Why spend a lot of money on beach toys for the summer season? Beach toys take a beating whether it’s at the seashore or in the backyard. Most of the time buckets, pails and other beachside favorites only last a season. So, don’t break the bank outfitting your kiddo’s fun in the sand with pricey pails and shovels. A better idea is to head to your local Walmart either in-person or online. You’ll find the best beach toys for your children at affordable prices. Ordering online with Walmart is convenient. You can have the items shipped to your home. Many online orders are eligible for a quick curbside pickup, too. If you need toys for the beach this summer, Walmart has them. Here are awesome buys for under $20 to make summer on the sand super fun.
Environmentmarthastewart.com

11 Eco-Friendly Essentials You Need for Your Next Picnic

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. What's more fun than a moveable feast? Picnics are the edible adventure that offer us an escape, whether we are still at home (camped on the floor of the apartment on a rainy day), in a local park, or on a bona fide vacation at the beach or lake. The best picnics are about a change of scene and a change of perspective; they're also about enjoying good food and relaxation. Picnics should be easy to carry, easy on the eye, and easy on the planet. Banish the plastic, embrace the basket, pack your delicious repast in sustainable containers. Read on for our list of essential picnic items (tested by this writer, who picnics professionally, and who has packed hundreds of them, from the Alps to the rooftops of Brooklyn, to urban parks, to the wild, wild woods).
Shopping1051thebounce.com

14 “Why Didn’t I Think Of That” Items You Had No Clue You Needed

If there’s something here you decide you just Must Have, we’ve provided links to the product websites. If you click on the link and make a purchase, Beasley Media Group may earn a commission. Have an idea for a fun theme for a gift idea list you’d like us to create? Drop us a line at shopping@bbgi.com.
Home & Gardenmoneytalksnews.com

Dorm Essentials at Macy's: Up to 70% off

Save on decor, towels, headphones, bedding, and more. Shop Now at Macy's Tips Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more). Pictured is the Whitmor Mesh Hamper for $12.99 ($9 off).
Home & GardenPopSugar

If You're a Minimalist, These 18 Chic Kitchen Items Are Calling Your Name

If you're a minimalist, you know there's no better feeling than walking into a sleek and clean space. One room that always seems to be hard to keep in order is the kitchen. Whether it's messy countertops or ugly appliances, sometimes these things can make your space look cluttered. To help you get the most modern and minimal kitchen out there, we're here to help you shop.
Shoppingmoneytalksnews.com

Mattresses at Macy's: up to 60% off + extra 10% off

Coupon code "HOME" cuts a little extra off mattresses from big names like Sealy, Serta, Beautyrest, and more. Shop Now at Macy's Tips Shipping starts at $50. Pictured is the Sealy Essentials Joyfulness 8.5" Firm Twin Mattress for $159.30 after coupon ($320 off).
Shoppingmoneytalksnews.com

$75 in cart

Many retailers charge $120 or more. Buy Now at JackRabbit Tips Available in Oxide or Team Blue. 7 Hidden Sections of Amazon Every Shopper Should Know. These little-known departments of Amazon are gold mines for deal-seekers and impulse shoppers alike.
Food & DrinksWallpaper*

Is this the only item of cookware you need in your kitchen?

‘The Always Pan is our answer to a simple question,’ says Shiza Shahid, founder of the kitchenware brand Our Place, who is bringing fresh perspective to cookware for the contemporary kitchen. ‘Why do we need so many pots and pans of specific shapes and sizes when one pan could do so much more?’
Shoppingmoneytalksnews.com

$10 for Ace Reward members

It's $3 under our May mention and the best price we've seen. It's $3 under what you would pay at Amazon. Buy Now at Ace Hardware Tips This price is valid for Ace Reward members. (Don't have an account? It's free to sign up.) This item is available for in-store pickup or Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50. (This may vary by ZIP.) Features provides protection up to 12 months Model: 0220910.
Beauty & Fashiongoodhousekeeping.com

14 Affordable and Stylish Pants You Can Get on Amazon

The 500+ Club helps take the guesswork out of shopping on Amazon. The product experts at Good Housekeeping have vetted the below products to ensure they’re worth your money. Each one boasts at least 500 reviews and a minimum 4-star rating from real, verified reviewers, so you can trust that you’re purchasing products that actually work, according to users and experts.
Shoppingmoneytalksnews.com

Macy's Back to School Sale: Extra 20% to 40% off

Save on over 1,500 items including clothing, jewelry, bedding, small appliances, backpacks, and more. Shop Now at Macy's Tips Opt for store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy