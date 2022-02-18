Fashion
Edward Crutchley RTW Fall 2022
The fall collection centered around this idea of "a Gothic queer god" and the celebration of what some…
By
Telfar RTW Fall 2022
Part activism and part political commentary, the show debuted a range of ready-to-wear, denim and new bag…
By
Claudia Li RTW Fall 2022
Traditional Chinese silhouettes — wrapped dresses, trapezoid sleeves, and high waisted vests— updated on…
By
Saul Nash Men’s Fall 2022
The designer offered his take on tailoring for the first time — a suit with detachable sleeves, teasing where…
By
Olivia Jade Models for Madhappy and Talks Mental Health
The social media personality has slowly made a comeback in the last year following the fallout from the…
By
Silvia Tcherassi RTW Fall 2022
Tcherassi introduced fall-forward knit and wool garments that echoed her brand's signature fluid femininity…
By
Nili Lotan Women and Men RTW Fall 2022
Lotan delivers evergreen pieces like turtlenecks pea coats, in luxury fabrications for both women and men.
By
Maryam Nassir Zadeh RTW Fall 2022
Downtown cool and covetable pieces with a focus on craft.
By
New York Fashion Week: The Art of the Knits
WWD spotlights special moments in the growing knitwear category across New York Fashion Week.
By
New York Fashion Week: The Event Dressing Market
What's going on in the evening market at New York Fashion Week fall 2022.
By
Comments / 0