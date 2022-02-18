ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Natalie Theodosi
WWD
WWD
 1 day ago

Edward Crutchley RTW Fall 2022

The fall collection centered around this idea of "a Gothic queer god" and the celebration of what some…

By

Telfar RTW Fall 2022

Part activism and part political commentary, the show debuted a range of ready-to-wear, denim and new bag…

By

Claudia Li RTW Fall 2022

Traditional Chinese silhouettes — wrapped dresses, trapezoid sleeves, and high waisted vests— updated on…

By

Saul Nash Men’s Fall 2022

The designer offered his take on tailoring for the first time — a suit with detachable sleeves, teasing where…

By

Olivia Jade Models for Madhappy and Talks Mental Health

The social media personality has slowly made a comeback in the last year following the fallout from the…

By

Silvia Tcherassi RTW Fall 2022

Tcherassi introduced fall-forward knit and wool garments that echoed her brand's signature fluid femininity…

By

Nili Lotan Women and Men RTW Fall 2022

Lotan delivers evergreen pieces like turtlenecks pea coats, in luxury fabrications for both women and men.

By

Maryam Nassir Zadeh RTW Fall 2022

Downtown cool and covetable pieces with a focus on craft.

By

New York Fashion Week: The Art of the Knits

WWD spotlights special moments in the growing knitwear category across New York Fashion Week.

By

Emily Mercer, Booth Moore

New York Fashion Week: The Event Dressing Market

What's going on in the evening market at New York Fashion Week fall 2022.

By

