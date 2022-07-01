(Image credit: Getty)

Looking for Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on fitness and health products? We have everything you need right here! The Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale has been officially announced as taking place on the 12th - 13th of July and this two day event will offer a huge range of deals and savings across a fantastic range of product categories for Amazon Prime members. As well as the staple Amazon offerings of smart TVs, tablets, laptops, smart speakers and vinyl, we’re sure that there will also be some massive savings to be had on fitness equipment and apparel.

At the time of writing, much about Prime Day remains unconfirmed but there have already been some early deals on health and fitness equipment made available which gives a strong indication that more will be coming as the event draws near. So if you’re looking to make savings on home fitness products, clothing, nutrition or fitness tech, be sure to check back on this page regularly as we’ll be reporting the best deals with the biggest savings as they land.

With home fitness still enjoying a post-lockdown boom, it’s very likely that home-training equipment will feature high on the list of Prime Day bargains to be had. And with many people looking to get in shape for the summer months, we’re also expecting to see lots of discounts on fitness clothing, accessories and apparel along with bulk discounts on protein powders and meal replacement shakes.

So, take a look below for some early deals on everything from treadmills, rowing machines and exercise bikes to sports bras, electric toothbrushes and water flossers. We’ve found the greatest deals to help you be the best version of yourself without breaking the bank.

Amazon Prime Day fitness tracker deals

Amazon Halo View fitness tracker Was: $79.99 (opens in new tab)Now (opens in new tab): $44.99 (opens in new tab)

Deal description: Save 44% on Amazon Halo View fitness tracker with this Prime Exclusive deal!. This fitness tracker measures your steps, heart rate, activity points, sleep score, and on-demand blood oxygen, helping you reach your health and fitness goals with ease. Comes with 12 months of full access to exclusive Halo membership.

GRV Fitness Tracker Was: $21.99 Now: $16.99 (opens in new tab)

Save 23% on GRV Fitness Tracker with this Early Prime deal! No need to download an app or connect it to your phone to get it started - perfect solution for devices without Bluetooth. Simple and stylish, GRV Fitness Tracker records your steps, calories burned, distance and sleep time.

KOSPET Smart Watch for Men 3ATM Was: $58.99 Now: $49.99 (opens in new tab)

KOSPET Smart Watch for Men 3ATM is a perfect fitness tracker for adventure seekers. Sturdy and durable, it can work in harsh rain, snow and sand, and its battery life is close to none. KOSPET Smart Watch will measure your heart rate, distance, calories and blood oxygen saturation.

L8star Fitness Tracker Was: $19.99 Now: $16.99 (opens in new tab)

Track your sleep, heart rate and calories burned with this elegant L8star Fitness Tracker. With long battery life, 6 sports modes and phone call reminders, this smart watch will seamlessly align with your busy lifestyle!

Amazon Prime Day rowing machine deals

Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine Was: $249.98 Now: $219.99 (opens in new tab)

With 16 levels of magnetic resistance, a padded seat for comfort and an LCD screen for tracking your workout stats, the Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine is a steal at $358.65 (down from $469.98 in the Prime Day sales). The rail is foldable too, so this rowing machine will fit in most home workout spaces.

Xterra Fitness ERG160 Rower Was: $399.99 Now: $194.99 (opens in new tab)

The price of the Xterra Fitness ERG160 Rower has been slashed by more than 50% in the Prime Day sales, plummeting from $399.99 to $194.99. You get a lot of bang for your buck too, with eight levels of magnetic resistance and an LED console displaying key workout metrics like calories burned and stroke rate.

CONATE Water Rowing Machine Was: $179.99 Now: $169.99 (opens in new tab)

Water rowing machines use a flywheel inside a water tank to create realistic resistance, but they can be on the expensive side. Luckily, the CONATE Water Rowing Machine is here to buck this trend, with its price falling from $179.99 to $169.99 in the Prime Day sales.

Fitness Reality 3000WR Bluetooth Water Was: $620.00 Now: $498.26 (opens in new tab)

Currently available at 20% off, taking the price down to $498.26, the Fitness Reality 3000WR Bluetooth Water Rower is packed with innovative features. There’s an angled water tank for realistic resistance, a selection of preset HIIT and interval sessions to follow, and the option to connect to the MyCloudFitness App for further workouts. There is also a screen with the feedback you need to track your performance and progress.

Amazon Prime Day treadmill deals

NordicTrack T Series Treadmill Was: $649.00 Now: $500.00 (opens in new tab)

If there’s one thing NordicTrack knows, it’s how to make a good treadmill, and the NordicTrack T Series is no different. Its compact SpaceSaver design makes it a great option for home workouts, and this Prime Day you can get your hands on one for just $500 (a saving of over $140 on Amazon and almost half the $999 price listed on the NordicTrack website).

ProForm Carbon T7 Smart Treadmill Was: $999.00 Now: $862.49 (opens in new tab)

A smart treadmill will often set you back more than a grand, so the opportunity to snap up the clever ProForm Carbon T7 for a relative bargain isn’t to be missed. The already affordable treadmill usually costs $999, but Amazon has slashed its price to $862.49 this Prime Day.

Sunny Health & Fitness Exercise Treadmills Was: $379.99 Now: $319.49 (opens in new tab)

Finding an affordable treadmill with a built-in heart rate monitor, preset programs, adjustable incline settings and shock absorption under the running belt sounds like an impossible task. Fortunately, in the Prime Day sales, this Sunny Health & Fitness Exercise Treadmill comes in well below the $400 mark thanks to a hefty $60 saving.

UMAY Folding Treadmill Was: $529.99 Now: $399.99 (opens in new tab)

With a foldable design and wheels for enhanced portability, the UMAY Folding Treadmill is a space-savvy option for at-home training. The 2.25CHP motor, speeds up to 9mph and 12 preset programs offer a comprehensive cardio workout, and it’s currently available with a 25% discount.

Amazon Prime Day exercise bike deals

Yosuda Indoor Stationary Cycling Bike Was: $439.99 Now: $309.99 (opens in new tab)

Save a huge $130 (30%) on the super comfy Yosuda Indoor Stationary Cycling Bike – one of our top performers for best exercise bikes (opens in new tab). The plushly padded seat and challenging resistance levels are hard to beat if you’re only seeking the basics, and the LCD monitor tracks basic metrics to keep you motivated throughout rides.

Sunny Health & Fitness Endurance Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike Was: $499 Now: $307.89 (opens in new tab)

Save a staggering $191.11 (38%) on the popular Sunny Health & Fitness Endurance Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike. The smooth magnetic resistance powers peaceful rides, and you can track workouts using the comprehensive performance monitor that captures basic metrics, plus RPM and pulse. This bike has a Q-factor of 206mm to improve your biomechanics and ergonomic efficiency during rides.

DMASUN Indoor Cycling Bike Stationary Was: $439.99 Now: $339.99 (opens in new tab)

Save $100 (23%) on the ergonomically designed DMASUN Indoor Cycling Bike. It’s designed to suit all heights and sizes, and features multiple hand grips, an adjustable seat, and a digital monitor that tracks and records real-time metrics. The hand pulse handles even detect heart rate changes as you ride for an even more challenging workout.

Schwinn Fitness Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike Series Was: $1,199 Now: $799 (opens in new tab)

Save a substantial $400 (33%) on the premium Schwinn Fitness Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike this summer. Designed to pair with the world’s leading fitness apps, the bike includes 1-year JRNY membership ($149 in value) and features Bluetooth connectivity to sync your real-time workout data. You can power through 100 resistance levels using magnetic resistance, and there’s a color LCD console for basic metric tracking. Dual SPD foot pedals and toe cages are included, plus a 3lb pair of dumbbells which should sweeten the deal.

Amazon Prime Day adjustable dumbbell deals

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbell Was: $549.00 Now $429.00 (opens in new tab)

The Bowflex SelectTech 552 (opens in new tab) Adjustable Dumbbells were one of the top performing pairs in our recent tests to find the best adjustable dumbbells (opens in new tab), so you don’t want to miss the chance to purchase a pair for a heavily discounted price in the Prime Day sales. They’ve been knocked down from $549 to $429, saving you $120.

Powerblock Elite EXP Adjustable Dumbbell 2020 Model Was: $449.00 Now: $359.99 (opens in new tab)

Boasting the equivalent of 16 pairs of free weights (from 5-50lb per hand) in one compact package, a pair of Powerblock Elite EXP adjustable dumbbells are all you need for a thorough home workout. And you can currently save 20% on a pair, with their cost cut from $449 to $359.99 in the Prime Day sales.

Sunny Health & Fitness Exercise Vinyl 40lb Dumbbell Set Was: $49.98 Now: $42.00 (opens in new tab)

If you want a cheaper, low-tech adjustable dumbbell option, the Sunny Health & Fitness Exercise Vinyl 40lb Dumbbell Set is a strong choice. Using the spinlock collars and removable weights plates, you can swap the load on each hand to suit your training needs, and they’re currently available at a 16% discount - down from $49.98 to $42.00.

Cap Adjustable Dumbbell Was: $199.99 Now: $149.99 (opens in new tab)

If you’re a newcomer to weight training (opens in new tab), the slightly lighter Cap Adjustable Dumbbells are a great way to get started - particularly considering they’re currently on offer for $149.99, saving you $50. Each dumbbell has five weight options from 5lb to 25lb, so you can up the load as your strength increases without having to buy a new set of fixed weight dumbbells.

Amazon Prime Day running shoe deals

ASICS Women’s Gel-Contend 7 Running Shoe Was: $65 Now: $45.11 (opens in new tab)

Save a cool 31% on ASICS Women’s Gel-Contend 7 running shoes. The engineered synthetic mesh upper boosts airflow and supports your foot, and GEL technology cushioning in the rubber sole provides excellent shock absorption. Also features a flexible outsole and Ortholite sock liner to manage moisture as you run. Discount varies subject to color and size.

Under Armour Women’s Charged Assert 9 Running Shoe Was: $70 Now: $55.04 (opens in new tab)

Save up to $14.96 (21%) on Under Armour running shoes. These shoes are built for going faster. Charged Cushioning in the midsole uses compression molded foam to absorb impact, and the solid rubber outsole is light and durable. Leather overlays add stability to lock in the midsole as you run, alongside a breathable lightweight mesh upper for superior ventilation to cool tired feet over distance, and an EVA sock liner for silky soft comfort. Discount varies subject to color and size.

New Balance Men’s 520 V7 Running Shoes Was: $64.99 Now: $47.27 (opens in new tab)

Save up to $17.72 (27%) on New Balance Men’s 520 V7 running shoes. New Balance maximizes style, comfort, and support by pairing a flexible synthetic and textile upper with a sturdy rubber sole and outsole for enhanced traction and durability. The soft midsole provides extra comfort underfoot alongside a supportive molded heel for added stability. Comes in a range of colors to suit all styles. Discount varies subject to color and size.

JOOMRA Whitin Men’s Supportive Running Shoes Cushioned Lightweight Athletic Sneakers Was: 49.99 Now: 29.99 (opens in new tab)

Save up to a whopping $20 (40%) on the supremely versatile JOOMRA Whitin Men’s running shoes, designed for lightweight support for runners. The woven knit upper provides freedom to flex, combined with a durable foam midsole to cushion tired feet, and a grippy rubber outsole for long-lasting wear. A level platform design features a lower heel-to-toe drop to encourage a natural running gait. Comes in a range of stylish bold colors to suit all tastes. Discount varies subject to color and size.

Amazon Prime Day sports bra deals

Under Armour Women’s UA Infinity High Sports Bra Was: $60 Now: $39.96 (opens in new tab)

Save 33% on the Under Armour Women’s UA Infinity High Sports Bra. This 100% knit molded sports bra with breezy mesh panels feels like a second skin. It’s supremely supportive for high-intensity activities like running and sports, and features PU injected one-piece padding plus a quick dry sweat-wicking band with hook and eye closure to pull easily on and off. Machine washable. Discount varies subject to color and size.

Puma Women’s Sports Bra Was: $35.55 Now: $27.47 (opens in new tab)

Save 23% on the Puma Women’s Sports Bra. The highly reputable brand is slashing prices on its staple 3-pack. Made from 90% nylon and 10% spandex with removable cups, a quick-dry moisture-wicking band, and racerback, this bra is perfect for medium impact activity. Machine washable. Discount varies subject to color and size.

Champion Women's The Infinity Racerback Sports Bra Was: $25 Now: $14.74 (opens in new tab)

Save 15% on the super affordable Champion Women’s The Infinity Racerback Sports Bra. Made from machine washable 100% nylon with ventilating mesh, sweat-wicking moisture management technology, and two-ply fabric for super stretchy freedom. The knit-in inner bra and wide bottom band also boosts support, and the seamless design minimizes chafing. Built for medium impact activity like cycling and lower impact gym workouts. Discount varies subject to color and size.

Evercute Cross Back Sport Bras Was: $39.99 Now: $29.99 (opens in new tab)

Save 25% on the Evercute Cross Back Sports Bra. The cropped seamless bras are made from 90% nylon and 10% spandex with 4-way stretch and sweat-wicking fibers to provide a breathable second skin perfect for yoga and low impact workouts. The criss cross strappy back tailors to all shapes and sizes, and soft removable pads can be whipped out to switch this bra into a bralette within seconds.

Amazon Prime Day protein powder deals

Designer Wellness Low Calorie Natural Protein Was: $29.99 Now: $23.79 (opens in new tab)

Save 21% on Designer Wellness Low Calorie Natural Protein with this Early Prime deal! With nearly 10 grams of protein and only 60 calories per serving, this protein supplement can be a perfect addition to your weight loss meal plan. Available in two tasty flavors: vanilla cupcake and chocolate cookies & cream.

Vega Sport Premium Protein Powder Was: $59.39 Now: $40.18 (opens in new tab)

Looking for a vegan protein powder to support your fitness goals? Look no further! Today you can save 32% on VEGA Sport Premium Protein Powder. It’s low carb, keto, gluten free and made out of high quality pea protein. Available in four tasty flavors: chocolate, mocha, peanut butter and vanilla.

Body Fortress Whey Protein Powder Was: $29.49 Now: $19.99 (opens in new tab)

Body Fortress Whey Protein Powder is a protein powder for the true champions. With a whooping 60 grams of whey protein and nearly 12 grams of BCAA’s, it’s a perfect bodybuilding supplement. And it comes in a tasty strawberry flavor!

Opportuniteas Whey Protein Isolate Was: $34.99 Now: $30.99 (opens in new tab)

Boost your energy levels with coffee-infused Opportuniteas Whey Protein Isolate. A single serving of this all-in-one drink provides nearly 27g of protein and 60 mg of caffeine - the same as a cup of coffee. And today you can save 11% with this amazing deal!

Amazon Prime Day air purifier deals

AIRTOK Air Purifier Was:$129.99 Now: $78.99 (opens in new tab)

Save $30.80 (39%) on this AIRTOK Air Purifier in white. With touch-screen control, this air purifier is 12.6 x 7.9 x 7.9 inches in size. It circulates air 1.5 times per hour in a room up to 793ft² (74m²). It is ozone free and removes 99.9% of pollutants down to 0.1microns in size.

Membrane Solutions MSA3 Air Purifier Was: $139.99 Now: $109.99 (opens in new tab)

Save $30.00 (21%) on this Membrane Solutions MSA3 Air Purifier. It is ozone free and removes 99.7% of particles down to 0.3 microns in size, cleaning rooms up to 840 ft² in as little as an hour. It contains a 3-in-1 True HEPA Filter.

AROEVE Air Purifier Was:$179.99 Now: $139.99 (opens in new tab)

Save $40 (22%) on this AROEVE Air Purifier for large rooms in white. It contains a H13 True HEPA Filter and can clean a 1095 sq ft / 100 m ²room in an hour. It measures 13.5 x 7.5 x 17.25 inches and removes 99.7% of particles down to 0.3 microns in size.

Airfree Iris 3000 Air Purifier P3000 Was:$329.00 Now: $231.76 (opens in new tab)

Save $97.24 (30%) on this Airfree Iris 3000 Air Purifier. It measures 8.5 x 8.5 x 10.4 inches and has capacity to clean up to 650 sq feet. Removes 26% of ozone and 99.99% of all microorganisms in the air. Silent operation and maintenance-free, does not require replacement filters.

Amazon Prime Day humidifier deals

LEVOIT 6L Extra Large Humidifier Was: $99.99 Now: $89.98 (opens in new tab)

Save 10% on LEVOIT Extra Large Humidifier with this early Prime Deal! Perfect for large bedrooms, this hybrid mist air vaporizer is fast, effective, long-lasting and very quiet. Comes with a smart humidity sensor, automatic display and a remote control.

LEVOIT 2-in-1 Humidifier and Diffuser Was: $59.99 Now: $40.99 (opens in new tab)

Deal description: If you like to relax with aromatherapy, LEVOIT 2-in-1 Humidifier and Diffuser is a perfect choice for you. Add your favorite essential oils into the base chamber to fill your space with refreshing fragrances - all while quietly banishing the dry air. Comes with a humidity sensor and sleep mode.

LEVOIT Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier Was: $54.99 Now: $39.97 (opens in new tab)

Save 27% on LEVOIT Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier with this Amazon deal! With a whisper-quiet noise level and auto mode, this is a perfect bedroom humidifier for lightsleepers and babies. Comes with an adjustable 360° rotation nozzle, automatic safety shut off and multiple mist levels.

AmuseNd Mini Size Cactus Humidifier Was: $14.89 Now: $13.89 (opens in new tab)

Lacking space in your bedroom? Enjoying unique gadgets? Then AmuseNd Mini Size Cactus Humidifier is the perfect humidifier for you. Easy to power and carry, this small but mighty machine will add moisture to your living space - all while looking incredibly cool. Save 7% today!

Amazon Prime Day De-humidifier deals

LAOVER 35oz Dehumidifier for Home Was: $44.99 Now: $38.24 (opens in new tab)

Say goodbye to excessive moisture with this highly efficient dehumidifier! LAOVER 35oz dehumidifier features thermo-electric Peltier technology that can effectively absorb excess moisture up to 450ml from the air per day. And with its small and compact size, it will easily fit in most spaces.

Vellgoo DryTank Dehumidifier for Basement Was: $269.99 Now: $212.49 (opens in new tab)

Struggling with damp in your basement, garage or office? Vellgoo DryTank Dehumidifier for Basement could be the perfect solution. Extremely powerful, yet very energy efficient, this machine can remove up to 52 pints of air moisture per day. And it comes with a 21% discount!

SEAVON 35oz Dehumidifier for home Was: $69.98 Now: $34.98 (opens in new tab)

Save a whopping 50% on this Amazon deal! Light and portable SEAVON 35oz Dehumidifier can extract up to 16oz of water daily - and it won’t make much noise. Since it comes with a set of colorful night lights and an auto shut off, it’s a perfect machine for small bedrooms.

SEAVON Mini Dehumidifier Was: $59.99 Now: $37.99 (opens in new tab)

Looking for a mini dehumidifier to fit in tight spaces? SEAVON Mini Dehumidifier can solve your damp problems once and for all. Small but mighty, it can extract up to 12ounces of air moisture a day. It’s quiet, portable and comes with 37% off on Amazon!

Amazon Prime Day Electric toothbrush deals

BAOVERI Sonic Electric Toothbrush Was: $49.99 Now: $19.99

Save $30 (60%) on this BAOVERI rechargeable sonic electric toothbrush with 5 modes, 3 intensity levels and 2 minute smart timer. This toothbrush takes 4 Hours to fast charge and one charge lasts for 60 Days.

BAFOVY Sonic Electric Toothbrush Was: $49.99 Now: $25.49 (opens in new tab)

Save $24.50 (49%) on this BAFOVY Sonic Electric Toothbrush in white. This toothbrush comes with 48000 VPM sonic capabilities. It is rechargeable, with a wall-mounted, wireless charger and a single charge lasting 35 day. This brush comes with 6 brush heads, 3 modes and a 2 minute smart timer.

Philips Sonicare HealthyWhite+ Was: $119.94 Now: $72.95 (opens in new tab)

Save $46.39 (39%). This Philips Sonicare HX8911/02 HealthyWhite+ rechargeable electric toothbrush works at 31,000 brushstrokes per minute with 3 intensity settings. The quadpacer times 30-second intervals for you to move the brush to a new quadrant, with a 2 minute smart timer. Up to 3 weeks battery life.

Oral-B Pro 5000 Smartseries Electric Toothbrush, Black Edition Was: $159.99 Now: $99.94 (opens in new tab)

Save $60.05 (38%) on this Oral-B Pro 5000 Smartseries Electric Toothbrush, Black Edition. This brush has 5 brushing modes, a 2 minute smart timer and bluetooth connectivity. The visible pressure sensor on the brush lights up to tell you when you apply too much pressure to your teeth and gums.

Amazon Prime Day Waterflosser deals

LIFORMERS cordless water flosser Was: $48.00 Now: $29.70 (opens in new tab)

Save $18.30 (38%) on this LIFORMERS cordless water flosser in black. Featuring replaceable nozzle tips, including: 3x standard tips, 1x pocket tip, and 1x tongue cleaner tip. The 360° rotating nozzles enable a 0.6mm power streaming, 5 water pressure modes at 40-110psi with 1300-1600 pulse per minute and a 300ml(10oz) water reservoir.

Nicefeel cordless water flosser Was: $99.99 Now: $ (opens in new tab)36.69 (opens in new tab)

Save $63.30 (63%) on this Nicefeel cordless rechargeable water flosser. This flosser has a 300ml (10oz) water reservoir, a 800 times/minute high pressure water pulse and a 4 jet water flosser. The long nozzle rotates 360°and 3 cleaning modes with memory function. The battery life lasts 20 days.

Waterpik Whitening Water Flosser Was: $119.99 Now: $89.99 (opens in new tab)

Save $30 (25%) on this Waterpik Whitening Water Flosser. This flosser mixes a whitening agent with water and comes with 30 whitening tablets, 2 classic whitening tips (WJT 100), 1 plaque seeker whitening tip (WPS 100) and 1 orthodontic whitening tip (WOD 100). It also comes with a tip storage case. This item is not cordless.

Oral-B cordless Water Flosser Advanced Was: $89.99 Now: $57.80 (opens in new tab)

When is Amazon Prime Day?

The date for the official Amazon Prime Day 2020 has been confirmed as taking place on Tuesday 12th - Wednesday 13th July 2022. Lasting over 48 hours, the huge sales event will feature incredible deals, discounts and savings across a huge range of product categories. Be sure to check back on this page regularly as we’ll be reporting on the latest deals around health and wellness products as soon as they are announced.