MD&D is a MATLAB toolbox for designing and then testing single point oceanographic moorings influenced by currents and wind. The supplied database (which can be added to) will allow you to build a mooring and test it under typical current conditions, or force it by a time series of current profiles to generate a time series of mooring shapes and component positions. The program provides solutions for both sub-surface and surface moorings, and will even predict when a surface mooring becomes submerged. Flipping the solutoin up-side-down, it also simulates towed bodies, where a negatively buoyant (heavy) body is towed behind a moving ship (with a sinker of a riser). If the focing current profile varies in time (i.e. from an ADCP), then an animation (movie) or time (series) history of mooring component postitions and shapes is saved/accessible. Moorings can be saved and retrieved.

