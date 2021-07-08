Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

David and Katharine! Harrison and Calista! See Which Celebrity Couples Have Surprisingly Big Age Differences

By Us Weekly Staff
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bvkk7_0DUP9pwk00
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Age is just a number — especially in Hollywood! Over the years, many celebrities have proven that age differences don’t matter one bit when it comes to true love.

Take Katharine McPhee and David Foster for example. Us Weekly confirmed in July 2018 that the Grammy winner proposed to the Smash alum, who is 34 years his junior, after two years of dating. One year later, they tied the knot in July 2019.

Over the course of their relationship, McPhee hasn’t been afraid to poke fun at their obvious age gap.

“I’ll be the hottest step-grandma,” the Waitress alum tweeted in September 2018 in reference to Foster’s many grandchildren.

However, the Broadway star has also opened up about her struggles with their generational gap.

“I was very concerned with what people would think,” the American Idol alum said during a March 2021 episode of “Dr. Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy Podcast.” She added: “I’m not trying to skirt around the obvious. We have a huge age difference.”

On the podcast, McPhee recounted the pair’s path to love, noting that they were work acquaintances long before things turned romantic. “He actually came to my first wedding,” she said. “It was always this professional relationship, but I think looking back he was definitely enamored with me and I was taken with him.”

Today, the couple are the parents of a son, Rennie, who was born in February 2021. Foster is also the father of five daughters from previous relationships. While some are older than McPhee, they’ve seemed to welcome their stepmother with open arms. In November 2019, Sara Foster called her father and his wife the “perfect couple.”

“I don’t think they’ve ever had a fight,” she told Us exclusively. “I watch them, I’m just like, they figured it out. It’s beautiful.”

Another great example of age-defying love? Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin.

While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is no stranger to dating younger women, a source told Us in April 2021 that the model and the Talentless designer — who have an 18-year age difference — work well together because of their gap.

“Despite their age difference, they have more in common than people would think,” the insider shared. “He sees himself as being younger than he is. Amelia is really mature and acts older than she is, so they get along pretty well.”

The New York native has also offered some insight of his own.

“Everybody gets this wrong that I look for young girls,” the reality star explained during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion in June 2021. “I don’t go out looking for young girls — they happen to be attracted to me because I look young. That’s what I’m telling myself.”

Scroll to see just how many years are between some of your favorite celeb couples:

Comments / 1

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katharine Mcphee
Person
David Foster
Person
Scott Disick
Person
Sara Foster
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smash#Waitress#American#Idol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Katharine McPhee, 37, & Hubby David Foster, 71, Enjoy A Romantic Date Night 5 Months After Son’s Birth

Katharine McPhee and David Foster enjoyed a dinner date with friends at Mr. Chow on July 20, five months after the couple welcomed their first child, son Rennie. Katharine McPhee, 37, and David Foster, 71, sure do clean up nice! The superstar couple was spotted rocking some fancy attire for a dinner date with friends at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills, California on Tuesday, July 20. It was a kids-free night for Katharine and David, as they left their precious five-month-old son Rennie David Foster at home to enjoy their evening spent out. After all, every parent needs a night off every once and a while!
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Katharine McPhee, 37, Wears Grey Dress On Rare Lunch Date With Husband David Foster, 71 — See Pics

New mom Katharine McPhee was glowing when she stepped out with her husband David Foster for a rare lunch date in Beverly Hills with Mohamed Hadid. Katharine McPhee was all smiles when she headed to lunch with her husband David Foster, 71, almost five months after welcoming her first child. The American Idol alum, 37, stunned in a loose light grey dress, which she paired with sandals and oversized sunglasses for the July 16 outing in Beverly Hills on Friday. The couple were joined by Mohamed Hadid, 72, who is the father of supermodels Bella and Gigi Hadid, at the popular restaurant Il Pastaio.
RelationshipsWLFI.com

Why the celebrity couples ruling summer have been just the escape we needed

As poet Jennifer Lopez once wrote, love don't cost a thing. But this summer, her love life has been everything. Following a breakup with former baseball player Alex Rodriguez, Lopez has displayed a masterful grasp of the art of rebounding, being captured by paparazzi with former boyfriend Ben Affleck. Along with much-pictured pairs like Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles and Tom Holland and Zendaya, Ben and Jen 2.0 are the celebrity story of the summer, making the pages of People and the popping into the Instagram stories of beloved gossip account Deux Moi. (It's worth noting that none of the aforementioned duos have made official comments on their status.)
Celebritiesimdb.com

Renée Zellweger, Ant Anstead and More Unlikely Celebrity Couples You Need to Know About

Renée Zellweger has a new man in her life. According to multiple outlets, the Academy Award winner is dating Ant Anstead, who was previously married to HGTV star Christina Haack. TMZ reports the actress met the Brit on the set of his new Discovery+ show Celebrity Iou: Joyride. The show is basically a combination of MTV's Pimp My Ride and Celebrity Iou, with Ant and his co-host Cristy Lee helping the stars gift their loved ones with a new car. The Bridget Jones' Diary actress participated in one of the episodes earlier this month, according to TMZ, and that's how she met her new love interest. Prior to dating Ant, the starlet was in a...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Closer Weekly

Sharon Stone’s Beloved Children: The Sweetest Photos With Her 3 Sons Roan, Laird and Quinn

Sharon Stone has a house filled with love when it comes to her longtime West Hollywood mansion. She’s the proud mother of three sons, whom she adopted between 2000 and 2006. The Basic Instinct star married San Francisco newspaper executive Phil Bronstein in 1998. The couple tried to have children naturally, but Sharon suffered from a medical condition made it impossible for her to carry a baby to term. She suffered two miscarriages, five months into each pregnancy. By the second pregnancy, the couple had already made a contingency plan towards adoption.
Trouble RelationshipPopculture

Ant Anstead Settled Christina Haack Divorce Just Before Renee Zellweger Relationship Went Public

In late June, The Blast reported that Christina Haack and Ant Anstead officially settled their divorce. Their divorce was finalized less than a year after they first announced their split. Haack and Anstead shared son Hudson, who will turn two in September. Shortly after news broke that the two have officially settled their divorce, it was reported that Anstead has moved on with actor Renée Zellweger.
Family RelationshipsHello Magazine

Julia Roberts' unique living situation with husband Danny Moder and their children

Julia Roberts is one of the most down-to-earth stars in Hollywood and is notoriously private when it comes to her family life. The Pretty Woman star manages to maintain a fairly normal life outside of the spotlight while raising her family in Malibu, having previously told Wall Street Journal: "We're just grateful for the sense we have of being like any other family down the street. I don't question it, frankly."
Celebritiesenstarz.com

Ant Anstead Using Renee Zellweger For Fame? Christina Haak Says So!

Should Renée Zellweger run far away from boyfriend Ant Anstead already?. The pair has recently broken the internet after it was reported they were dating. A few weeks into their relationship, insiders are already spilling the tea on Ant's ex, Christina Haak, who is advising the Hollywood A-lister to get out of their relationship now, or it will be too late.

Comments / 1

Community Policy