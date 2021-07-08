David and Katharine! Harrison and Calista! See Which Celebrity Couples Have Surprisingly Big Age Differences

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Age is just a number — especially in Hollywood! Over the years, many celebrities have proven that age differences don’t matter one bit when it comes to true love.

Take Katharine McPhee and David Foster for example. Us Weekly confirmed in July 2018 that the Grammy winner proposed to the Smash alum, who is 34 years his junior, after two years of dating. One year later, they tied the knot in July 2019.

Over the course of their relationship, McPhee hasn’t been afraid to poke fun at their obvious age gap.

“I’ll be the hottest step-grandma,” the Waitress alum tweeted in September 2018 in reference to Foster’s many grandchildren.

However, the Broadway star has also opened up about her struggles with their generational gap.

“I was very concerned with what people would think,” the American Idol alum said during a March 2021 episode of “Dr. Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy Podcast.” She added: “I’m not trying to skirt around the obvious. We have a huge age difference.”

On the podcast, McPhee recounted the pair’s path to love, noting that they were work acquaintances long before things turned romantic. “He actually came to my first wedding,” she said. “It was always this professional relationship, but I think looking back he was definitely enamored with me and I was taken with him.”

Today, the couple are the parents of a son, Rennie, who was born in February 2021. Foster is also the father of five daughters from previous relationships. While some are older than McPhee, they’ve seemed to welcome their stepmother with open arms. In November 2019, Sara Foster called her father and his wife the “perfect couple.”

“I don’t think they’ve ever had a fight,” she told Us exclusively. “I watch them, I’m just like, they figured it out. It’s beautiful.”

Another great example of age-defying love? Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin.

While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is no stranger to dating younger women, a source told Us in April 2021 that the model and the Talentless designer — who have an 18-year age difference — work well together because of their gap.

“Despite their age difference, they have more in common than people would think,” the insider shared. “He sees himself as being younger than he is. Amelia is really mature and acts older than she is, so they get along pretty well.”

The New York native has also offered some insight of his own.

“Everybody gets this wrong that I look for young girls,” the reality star explained during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion in June 2021. “I don’t go out looking for young girls — they happen to be attracted to me because I look young. That’s what I’m telling myself.”

Scroll to see just how many years are between some of your favorite celeb couples: