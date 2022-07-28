Emily Blunt and John Krasinski: A Timeline of Their Loving Relationship

In it for the long haul! Hollywood is full of enviable high-profile romances , but none can compare to the relationship between Emily Blunt and John Krasinski .

Blunt and Krasinski began dating in 2008 after meeting through a mutual pal . During a 2011 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show , the Office alum revealed that it was love at first sight for him.

“It was one of those things where I wasn’t really looking for a relationship and I was thinking I’m going to take my time in L.A.,” he explained at the time. “Then I met her and I was so nervous. I was like, ‘Oh God, I think I'm going to fall in love with her.’ As I shook her hand I went, ‘I like you.’ It’s one of those things where as soon as you meet someone you kind of know.”

The Devil Wears Prada actress, for her part, has gushed about how her now-husband has positively impacted her. “Meeting John really changed my life,” she told InStyle in 2013. “When I feel the support that I have from him, I feel invincible. There’s someone behind you on your good days and someone in front of you on your bad days.”

The longtime couple were engaged by August 2009 and tied the knot in Italy the following summer. They welcomed daughter Hazel in 2014 and daughter Violet in 2016 .

Speaking to Marie Claire in February 2020, Blunt opened up about how she’s raising the pair’s children to be empathetic.

“I think I was a really observant kid. I was a really empathetic kid and still feel that’s something I try and lead with,” she previously explained. “And I encourage empathy in my kids and embracing differences and not being scared of them, or teasing people for them, you know? Making mistakes, or feeling like you have something that causes you to make mistakes, is a good thing. It’s how you learn, and it’s how you grow.”

Krasinski, meanwhile, revealed how the couple are able to balance family life while leading busy careers. “ I was a huge fan of [Emily’s] before I even met her , so I continue to be a huge fan of hers in everything she does. So we’re just extremely supportive, we get what the job is and that you gotta travel and do some stuff,” he told E! News in 2019. “But it’s always about coming back home and being together, it’s the most important thing.”

Scroll down to see Blunt and Krasinski’s romance over the years.