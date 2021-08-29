‘V’ For Victory: How Maroon 5 Stormed It With Their Fifth Album

Adam Levine has ~thoughts~ on the Olivia Rodrigo X Paramore X Taylor Swift copyright infringement saga. After three months of facing criticism from fans for the similar qualities between her song “Good 4 u” and Paramore’s “Misery Business,” Rodrigo gave the band’s songwriters credit on the track. The credits for “Good 4 u” now include Paramore’s Hayley Williams and Josh Farro, and some fans are still deliberating whether Rodrigo was really obligated to give them credit. Fans also felt another song on her record, “1 step forward, 3 steps back,” sounded a lot like Taylor Swift’s “New Year’s Day,” so they sensed a pattern in Rodrigo’s work. Many music industry power players have joined the conversation, and it’s become a popular Twitter topic to deliberate. Now, the Maroon 5 frontman has shared his two cents and made some valid points. Adam Levine addressed the Olivia Rodrigo song copying accusations with a voice of reason.