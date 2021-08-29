Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

‘V’ For Victory: How Maroon 5 Stormed It With Their Fifth Album

By Mark Elliott
udiscovermusic.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf Overexposed had been partly shaped to consolidate the huge success of “Moves Like Jagger”, Maroon 5’s next studio album – their fifth, simply titled V – had a rather different brief. With the band’s confidence at a new high, this was the time to reintroduce elements of the sound that had made Maroon 5 successful in the first place.

www.udiscovermusic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Posner
Person
Sia
Person
Adam Levine
Person
Lee Jung
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Jesse Carmichael
Person
Mariah Carey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maroon 5#Sugar Rush#Mtv#South Korean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Lady Gaga Unveils Star-Studded ‘Dawn Of Chromatica’ Remix Album Feature List

Lady Gaga has announced that her long-awaited Chromatica remix album, Dawn of Chromatica, will be released on September 3. The 14-track project features remixes from Ashnikko, Dorian Electra, Bree Runway, Charli XCX, and more. Helmed by hit producer Bloodpop as executive producer – who previously produced a number of tracks...
MusicKerrang

Album review: GLOO – How Not To Be Happy

They say that living well is the best revenge. How Not To Be Happy, the second album from scuzzy trio GLOO, offers an alternative strategy: sod that, write some mouth-puckeringly sour yet catchy tunes instead. Across 30 taut minutes, the south coasters take swipes at every aspect of the daily humdrum, from being a slave to the grind (Work So Hard) to Little England clichés (Big Smoke). No lattes and pastries for breakfast, just bitterness and distortion pedals.
Musicvsuspectator.com

Hobo Johnson seeks ‘revenge’ with his fifth album

Artists and bands have been incorporating their names into their albums for years: some known and some barely heard of. One artist, Hobo Johnson and The LoveMakers, is an up-and-coming star in the indie hip-hop scene. Many great hit albums have been “Who’s Next” by The Who, “Sabbath Bloody Sabbath”...
CelebritiesNME

The Weeknd offers update on his fifth studio album: “should be done by the end of this month”

The Weeknd has shared a progress report on his as-yet-untitled fifth studio album, noting it is close to completion. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter earlier this week (August 24), the Canadian singer and actor told journalist Sydney Odman that the follow-up to 2020’s ‘After Hours’ is quickly coming together in the wake of its lead single, ‘Take My Breath’, charting in the top 10 of the Billboard charts and top 15 of the UK charts.
MusicElite Daily

Here's How Maroon 5's Adam Levine Feels About Accusations Olivia Copied Songs

Adam Levine has ~thoughts~ on the Olivia Rodrigo X Paramore X Taylor Swift copyright infringement saga. After three months of facing criticism from fans for the similar qualities between her song “Good 4 u” and Paramore’s “Misery Business,” Rodrigo gave the band’s songwriters credit on the track. The credits for “Good 4 u” now include Paramore’s Hayley Williams and Josh Farro, and some fans are still deliberating whether Rodrigo was really obligated to give them credit. Fans also felt another song on her record, “1 step forward, 3 steps back,” sounded a lot like Taylor Swift’s “New Year’s Day,” so they sensed a pattern in Rodrigo’s work. Many music industry power players have joined the conversation, and it’s become a popular Twitter topic to deliberate. Now, the Maroon 5 frontman has shared his two cents and made some valid points. Adam Levine addressed the Olivia Rodrigo song copying accusations with a voice of reason.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

‘War’: Edwin Starr’s Powerful Motown Message Wins Him A Grammy Award

An anti-war anthem deemed a little too forthright for one of Motown’s biggest acts hit the top of the charts for one of its finest soul singers on August 29, 1970. Edwin Starr, who arrived at Motown with a fine track record but had never quite dined at Tamla’s top table, had the USA’s hottest single as “War” started its three-week run atop the Billboard Hot 100.
Musicenergy941.com

OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder Sold His Music Catalog For $276 million

OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder says he’s using the left side of his brain more which provoked him to sell his music catalog for $276 million. Tedder says up until now he thought of the money side of the music business as “grotesque,” however after his business team told him that selling his catalog would be a “now or never” move, the singer has changed his tune.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

‘You Win Again’: The Story Of The Bee Gees Hit

“You Win Again,” a global hit that sparked a Bee Gees revival in the late 1980s, contained one of the band’s catchiest melodies – one that supposedly came to Barry Gibb in a dream. “Some of my best grooves usually come in the night, in a dream, so I keep a little recorder nearby,” he told the BBC in 2016. “The chorus of ‘You Win Again’ came that way, but I didn’t have the recorder, so I had to run around the house and find something, because like a dream those things will disappear. You have to catch them.”
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Watch The Cinematic Video For Bastille’s ‘Thelma & Louise’

Bastille have shared the official video for their latest single, “Thelma + Louise”. The cinematic video was directed by Balázs Simon and combines ground-breaking animation with live action shots filmed in Serbia. You can check it out below. The “Thelma + Louise” video is a continuation of the storyline from...
Musichypefresh.co

Victoria Monét Is Definitely A Summer Vibe

Victoria Monét is giving us all a Moment with her stellar new single “Coastin”. The Grammy nominated singer-songwriter is not disappointing with this feel-good soundtrack and according to Respect Magazine, ‘It is set to be a summer hit with a funky bassline, laid-back feel’. The 70’s inspired track incorporates Keni...
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Drake Teases ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Featured Guests On Billboards Ahead Of Release

Drake’s long-teased sixth studio album Certified Lover Boy is almost here. Ahead of the project’s September 3 release through Republic Records, the international star has teased the album’s featured guests on billboards posted in relevant cities throughout the world. “HEY ATLANTA,” one billboard in the Georgia city read. “SLIME PLUTO...
Celebritiescountryliving.com

‘AGT’ Judge Sofía Vergara Issued a Stern Warning to Simon Cowell About Revenge

While America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell is busy giving harsh notes to quarterfinalists, fellow panelist Sofía Vergara is still brainstorming her revenge on him. Earlier in AGT season 16 during one of the audition episodes, Simon had season 11’s danger act duo Ryan Stock and Amberlynn help him pull a heart-stopping prank on Sofía. Afterward, Sofía promised to get Simon back. Now that season 16 of the NBC competition series is further along, many are wondering if the Modern Family actress will stay true to her word.
InternetHello Magazine

AGT's Nightbirde shares exciting news with fans on social media

When Jane Marczewski, aka Nightbirde, made her first appearance on America's Got Talent early into the season's auditions, she instantly became a fan favorite. Her devastating exit from the show due to her failing health left many feeling emotional, but she's continued to spread the joy through her messages of hope.
CelebritiesGenius

Why Hip-Hop Is Struggling To Accept Lil Nas X?

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s “INDUSTRY BABY” is making waves as it claims its second straight week in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Lil Nas, one of the few openly queer rappers, is celebrated for pushing the envelope in hip-hop but often faces backlash for events that have nothing to do with him. After DaBaby’s widely criticized homophobic comments at Rolling Loud Miami, for example, rapper T.I. tried to draw parallels between DaBaby’s situation and Lil Nas X’s sense of self-expression.
CelebritiesPopculture

'Two and a Half Men' Star Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in New Photos

He is best known as portraying Jake Harper on the beloved CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, but even the most hardcore fans may have had a difficult time recognizing Angus T. Jones during his recent outing in Los Angeles, California this week. The actor, who has mostly remained out of the spotlight in recent years, was photographed looking unrecognizable in LA on Monday, Aug. 27.

Comments / 0

Community Policy