10 Unexpected Nurseries That Are Big on Creative Design Ideas

Whoever said you can’t judge a book by its cover clearly never had a coffee table worth lingering over. These tomes aren’t just reading material for a rainy day; they can instantly convey your unique interests to others and reveal what drives your style and personality. They also tend to occupy prime real estate in living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, and beyond, so it’s important to choose wisely in terms of content, placement, size, and aesthetic. After all, you can tell a lot about a person based on their taste in coffee-table books. Need a little help refreshing your collection (or getting it started)? We tapped a few of our favorite interior designers and stylists to inspire you. Ahead, shop their selects and discover pro tips for styling the best coffee-table books in your home.