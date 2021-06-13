Cancel
New York City, NY

10 Unexpected Nurseries That Are Big on Creative Design Ideas

By Elly Leavitt
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s understandable that a nursery can steer into stereotypes. Allover pastel starts to read saccharine for the adult crowd; meticulously themed and you’re staring down a redesign once your little one starts forming opinions (which happens sooner than most of us are ready for!). But experimenting with less-expected decor ideas in a baby’s room often has stellar results. Elevated materials, interesting color combos, and creative storage bring plenty of whimsy with a timeless twist—and set the scene for the whole family to enjoy. Here are 10 of our favorites, straight from Pinterest.

New York City, NY
Domino is the ultimate guide for a stylish life and home. In addition to sharing our editors’ favorite new finds, exclusive home tours with of-the-moment creatives, fun entertaining tips, and more daily inspirations on domino.com, we publish a quarterly magazine featuring lush photography and captivating storytelling.

Posted by
Domino

The 8 Best Coffee-Table Books You’ll Find in an Interior Designer’s Home

Whoever said you can’t judge a book by its cover clearly never had a coffee table worth lingering over. These tomes aren’t just reading material for a rainy day; they can instantly convey your unique interests to others and reveal what drives your style and personality. They also tend to occupy prime real estate in living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, and beyond, so it’s important to choose wisely in terms of content, placement, size, and aesthetic. After all, you can tell a lot about a person based on their taste in coffee-table books. Need a little help refreshing your collection (or getting it started)? We tapped a few of our favorite interior designers and stylists to inspire you. Ahead, shop their selects and discover pro tips for styling the best coffee-table books in your home.
Posted by
Domino

5 Outdoor Seating Ideas That’ll Bring the Party to Any Backyard

The world is slowly opening back up, but our appreciation for the escape right outside our door lives on. That’s why this season we’re investing in backyard seating that’s as comfortable as it is pretty. And to help with that, we’re doubling down on staycation vibes with outdoor furniture and custom-made cushions in sunny, saturated shades.
Posted by
Domino

How One Couple Revamped Their Builder-Grade Kitchen Without Touching the Cabinets

When design content creator Arvin Olano and his partner, Andrew, closed on their first place in Las Vegas two years ago, they were immediately taken by its airy appeal. “Our home isn’t large—I’d say it’s like 1,400 square feet—but the ceilings are 15 feet tall, and they make the whole space so bright and light that it almost feels like it’s a photo studio,” says Olano. “I walked in, saw those, and I was done.”
Posted by
Domino

Gasp! Maximalists Have a Lot to Say About Organizing, Too

Let’s get one thing straight: Getting organized and getting rid of stuff are very different resolutions. Sure, if you’re all about living with less, these two strategies can coexist. But what we sometimes forget is that you can get joy from being surrounded by things—and still have a perfectly neat home. Surprise, maximalists like to tidy up, too!
Posted by
Domino

2021 Is the Year of Low-Lift Renovations, According to Pinterest’s Top Projects

Renovations went through the roof in 2020, and people aren’t done improving their spaces yet, even if we’re all breaking out of our quarantine shells. According to Pinterest’s latest data, searches for home renovation ideas went up 28 percent, compared to this same time last year (and five times that among Gen-Z users), marking the platform’s highest searches for projects ever.
Posted by
Domino

This Rizzoli & Isles Star’s Malibu Vacation Home Taught Her How to Live Clutter-Free

When actor, director, and producer Sasha Alexander and her director husband, Edoardo Ponti, bought their Malibu retreat last summer, the interior was a little too on theme. “It looked like a tiki house,” recalls Alexander. Her designer, Estee Stanley, who helped the former Dawson’s Creek and Rizzoli & Isles star renovate and decorate her family’s main home in Los Angeles (only a 30-minute drive away), notes there was also a prominent “1970s shaggy” vibe happening. But that’s not even what made it an unusual choice for a vacation house: The getaway is a trailer.
Westport, CT
Domino

To Cut Costs, I Tried to Manage the Demo for My Renovation—And Failed

When my husband and I fled the New York City area for the suburbs during the thick of the pandemic, we knew the only way we’d be competitive in a crazy market was to buy a fixer-upper. After what seemed like an endless search, we landed a raised ranch in Westport, Connecticut, two minutes from the beach—it was the old “worst house on the best block” trick. The property was great in so many ways and ticked almost all of our needs, but it was also stuck in the ’90s. The floors, in particular, were in dire need of an overhaul.
Posted by
Domino

Two Homes Combined: This Melbourne House Is a Lesson in Smart Space Planning

Taiwan-born entrepreneur and yogi Cheryl Mainland has lived in a bucket list–worthy tally of cities: Hong Kong, Los Angeles, Bali, Singapore, London, New York, Boston, Chicago, and Jakarta. So when she prepared for a cross-continental move to Melbourne in 2019 with her three children—Charlotte (7), Aurora (6), and Cobalt (2)—she knew her new home would need to incorporate the eclectic collection of artwork she had picked up along the way.
Posted by
Domino

For This Creative, Downsizing From a One-Bedroom to a Studio Was an Upgrade

After a year in lockdown overpaying for a one-bedroom that wasn’t set up for shooting at-home content, creative Anthony Urbano decided to start fresh in a lofted studio in New York City’s NoMad neighborhood. “I sat in the same spot on my couch the whole entire year, but I had an empty dining room,” he remembers. “I like to call my new apartment a downsize but an upgrade.”
Posted by
Domino

Our 87 Favorite Kitchen Cabinet Colors, All Gathered in One Place

Some renovators have a mood board drilled into their brain—they know exactly what hardware finish and style of outlet cover they want, and you don’t have to ask them twice. Then there are those who are a little less sure; the ones who haven’t taken a look at all their options. One of the hardest decisions you can make during a remodel is what color to paint your kitchen cabinets. But before we dive into samples, you need to know the families first.
Posted by
Domino

5 Designers On the Best Kitchen Cabinet Brands (Because We Can’t All Go Custom)

Kitchen cabinets can make—and perhaps more often break—your kitchen’s style. Choosing to upgrade your cupboards is therefore a momentous occasion, but also an overwhelming one. There are a lot of kitchen cabinet companies out there. Whether you’re going custom, semi-custom (think IKEA cabinet boxes with Semihandmade fronts) or stock (AKA straight from Home Depot), you deserve the best kitchen cabinets your budget will allow for, so we turned to a handful of interior designers and architects to find out their favorite brands and makers at all price points.
Manhattan, NY
Domino

According to Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent, This Is the Secret to a Romantic Bedroom

Design duo Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent took to Instagram this week to share their latest project: a newly decorated Manhattan apartment with an open-floor layout; ’70s-inspired furnishings; and an elegant, monochromatic color palette. But if you’re anything like us and listened at full volume, multiple times, you may have also picked up on their sneaky trick to make a bedroom feel like a serene oasis. As it turns out, it’s all about curtain length.
Posted by
Domino

No, Your Kitchen Cabinets Don’t Have to Match

When we think about what our favorite kitchen cabinets have in common, we realize: not much. In fact, installing mismatched, multicolored cupboards—as Joy Cho, Susan Alexandra, and George Glasier have done—is a relatively easy way to make a major impact in the room where you probably spend most of your time gathering. The only real hard part is choosing a palette. Whether the top cupboards are sunny yellow and the bottom are stormy gray or you stitch together a collection of pastels at random, we’ve rounded up the best paint combinations for making your cabinets—even basic IKEA options—the most interesting part of your home.
AD100 Designers Weigh In on the Creative Process and Collaboration

Collaboration is at the heart of great design, whether it’s within a studio or between a designer and manufacturer. But what makes for a successful creative partnership? On May 4, Waterworks CEO Peter Sallick joined AD’s editor in chief Amy Astley on Zoom for a peek behind the curtain of two collections conceived by AD100 designers. Robin Standefer and Stephen Alesch, the partners behind Roman and Williams, called in from their Montauk “laboratory,” while John and Christine Gachot of Gachot Studios chimed in from their studio in NYC. Helmed by husband-and-wife teams, both studios know a thing or two about collaboration, and generously shared their wisdom as well as their classic designs for Waterworks.
Posted by
Domino

3 Kitchen Cabinet Styles Are Better Than 1—Give This Craftsman-Inspired Trio a Try

Three is usually a crowd, but in the world of kitchen cabinets, it’s the magic number—at least if you ask Patrick Maziarski, senior designer at the firm A 1000x Better. “Two elements aren’t dynamic enough and one style reads super-flat,” he says. His trio of choice for a recent kitchen renovation in Sierra Madre, California: natural wood, metal, and painted wood. The combination encompasses a glassware display, an appliance garage, and lower drawers that hide the trash bins and ice maker. “It’s just dynamic,” adds Maziarski.
Posted by
Domino

Refresh Your Patio for the Price of a Spritz with the Best Outdoor Cushions

From folding chairs to dining setups, seating is one of the easiest ways to make any outside space feel like a living room-worthy oasis. But when it comes to an outdoor chair’s best friend—cushions—there’s actually more to keep in mind than you may think. Do you want to leave them out in the rain overnight? You’ll need ones swathed in weather-proof fabric. Are you constantly ‘gramming your gatherings? Consider bold stripes or animal prints. Whether you’re looking to cozy up your Adirondack or impress your first post-pandemic dinner guests, we have you covered: We searched the market for the best outdoor cushions for any type of setup, budget, and style.
Posted by
Domino

This Family’s Rental Kitchen Reno Stars a Change Everyone Told Them Not to Make

Once the decorating bug hits, it gains momentum quickly, and for Dee Eke, the mom behind Dee Diary, last year brought out her inner designer in a big way. Staying at home instead of traveling for work meant Eke finally had time to finish the projects she’d been pulling together in her head. First, she tackled the most pressing room: a space she uses as both a home office and a bedroom for her two sons. Next on the list? Updating her bland kitchen.