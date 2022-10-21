Best Sims 4 mods, from immortality to realistic birth

The best mods in the Sims 4 can be used to resolve an ongoing issue or even change your game up completely. Either way, there’s some excellent mods such as realistic births in the Sims 4 , new Sims 4 traits , or being able to make your Sims live forever that can transform your game experience for the better.

However, the task of using mods can be a bit overwhelming when you take a look at the sheer amount of add-ons available in The Sims 4. Enter our best Sims 4 mods guide. We’ve whittled down the list and chosen some of the picking must have options that will fix common gameplay issues or simply add something a little extra to your game.

So, whether you're looking to utilise some of the Sims 4 cheats , spice up interactions, or even enter super speed mode, there's something for everyone in The Sims 4 .

How to add the best Sims 4 mods on PC and Mac

To install the best Sims 4 mods in your game, all you initially need to do is download any mod file you like the look of. Then open Windows Explorer on PC, or Finder on Mac, and locate Electronic Arts > The Sims 4 > Mods .

From here, just drop your downloaded mods straight into this /Electronic Arts/The Sims 4/Mods folder. Normally any specific requirements for mod installation are listed on the page you download the mod from, but it's usually a very straightforward drag and drop job. One thing to remember is that if you download a zipped file, don't unzip it - simply just drag and drop the entire zipped file into your mods folder. Newer mods might have a .ts4script extension, and others might have a .package file, both of which you can just drag and drop.

The best Sims 4 mods you can download right now

Realistic Birth

If you've always wanted to witness the miracle of childbirth in The Sims, rather than the standard process of robotic baby delivery, then the Realistic Childbirth mod from PandaSama is exactly what you're looking for. You'll need the Get to Work expansion to use it, but with everything installed your pregnant Sim will arrive at the hospital and go through several stages to induce labor for a natural delivery. Alternatively, there's the option for a planned C-section instead to skip the early labor stage, making the delivery just a quick epidural away.

MC Command Centre

The MC Command Centre is a huge Sims 4 mod that gives you a control panel to tweak nearly every aspect of your Sims' lives throughout the neighbourhood, which basically means you’re a Sims 4 god. It lets you set employment rates for various sim ages, find out who's pregnant, change that if required, and even filter through settings for non-player controlled Sims to make sure they're living their best lives. My favourite tweak is the time-based ones though, which make sure your Sim doesn't take hours upon hours to shower and eat breakfast before work every morning. If I can't do that Mortimer Goth, you can't either.

UI Cheats Extension

A lot of Sims players will know the main cheat codes off by heart, and typing in 'motherlode' for a stack of simoleons is almost second nature. However, there are so many cheats available that, unless you plan on learning them all, looking them up can easily become a time-consuming process. That's where this mod from weerbesu comes it, as it adds all the cheat options directly into the UI without any typing required. Big timesaver!

Choose to live forever

If you want to turn off the ageing or dying process for your Sim, you can easily do that in the settings, but that'll affect every single Sim in your world. If you want to do it on a case by case basis, you're going to need a mod. The Eternal Youth and Immortal buyable trait mod to be precise, from vitorpiresa. This mod adds two new buyable traits to the game: Eternal Youth, which prevents your Sim dying from old age (but nothing else); and Immortal, which prevents them from all deaths, but they will continue to age regardless.

Meaningful Stories

(Image credit: EA/roBurky)

The Meaningful Stories mod from roBurky gives your Sims deeper, long-lasting, and more realistic emotions, rather than having them change their moods every ten seconds. Your Sim can become depressed for days after a breakup or feel intense happiness after a first kiss. You won't be able to change a Sim's sad mood by simply putting him in a nicely decorated room. Although influencing your Sims becomes more difficult with the Meaningful Stories mod, everything that happens in their lives becomes more... meaningful.

Simulation lag fix

(Image credit: EA/simmythesim)

If you want your Sims to behave like actual people in your absence, then you will like this Simulation Lag Fix mod by simmythesim . This mod takes care of your Sims' autonomous behavior problems caused by massive simulation lag, such as sitting and staring at the wall for hours on end. The mod alters the game speed in such a way that the autonomy requests don't cause simulation lag. This fixes time slowing down, time going back, and the empty shell behavior. No more infamous head bobbing!

Have Some Personality Please!

If you're fed up with your Sims having meaningless chit-chats, then this mod from PolarBearSims could be just the ticket to spice up interactions. This extensive mod introduces many changes, but one of the key features is removing idle chat from conversations. This means that instead of nattering, your Sims will have to interact with each other, and the mod will decide how this goes down based on the existing relationship between the Sims, plus their character traits and current mood. Sit back and watch how things pan out, but prepare for fireworks if two Sims don't get along.

Hit the Super Speeds

You know that ultimate speed level that triggers when your Sims go to sleep or are all out of the house? Well, I know that sometimes it either doesn't trigger, or it's just not fast enough. So let's go faster with this SupeSpeed Mod . No, that's not a typo, creator artum knows there's not even enough time sometimes to add the R to super. They get it. Once installed, you can trigger it when you hit the 3 key twice in quick succession. Begone long days and wasted time, begone!

Unlock every item in Build / Buy mode

Although sometimes it's kind of cool that The Sims 4 locks certain Build / Buy mode items and room layouts behind career track goals, it also takes a long time to get them all. So why not just have them all, right now? The Sims 4 BuildBuyMode Unlocker mod by scripthoge is a handy little thing that unlocks every item and pre-made room that was previously off-limits, meaning your house can be at its very best from the get go (with a little motherlode help, of course).

Deadly Toddlers

(Image credit: EA/Sacrificial Mods)

Toddlers are usually not the most interesting people in the Sims 4. They eat, they sleep, and they play. Quite innocently. However, the Deadly Toddlers mod from Sacrificial Mods will change all that. Your Sims' kids might still look cute, but they will burn you alive or stab you in the neck the first chance they get. This may sound a little weird (and perhaps a bit disturbing), but this mod makes life in the Sims 4 a lot more exciting! And if it gets too much you can always deactivate the mod, or learn how to age up a toddler in The Sims 4 .

Add new traits

When we moved from The Sims 3 to The Sims 4, one of the things that I missed the most (and there are a lot of things we all miss, of course) was the fact that the traits you could assign to your Sims decreased from six to three. But, thanks to this mod from chingyu1023 (based on the original from Embyr311 , which hasn't been updated since 2016) that lets you add more Create a Sim traits, there's a way to get back to the standards that The Sims 3 set.

As you'd expect from the Sims 4 modding community, there are also tons of other individual traits you can add to your game, most of which can be found in this list .

Adjust Sim heights

Deciding your Sims' weight and muscle mass is as easy as moving a slider or pushing their bodies around in The Sims 4, but isn't it weird that every single person in your world is the same height? Unnatural right? Well, this height slider Sims 4 mod from GODJUL1 fixes all of that, adding natural stature variations to your neighbourhoods.

The Life Decider

(Image credit: EA/KawaiiStacie)

This one is super handy if you add random NPC Sims to your world. Without the Life Decider mod by KawaiiStacie , NPC Sims will have no career, no income, and zero skills. If you don't want to manually stir every Sim towards a certain career or don't want to fill out their skillset, this mod will do it for you. It comes with a bunch of interesting bonus traits too, such as a sweet tooth, a drinking problem, or bad cooking skills.

Bring back cars from The Sims 3 days

Another thing missing in The Sims 4 from The Sims 3 is vehicles. I loved it when you could drive around the neighbourhood to get to different locations, or just watch your kids cycle about from their friends' houses after school. But it all disappeared in The Sims 4. Thankfully, The Sims 4 community is on hand to right some of the wrongs in the game, and thanks to this ownable cars mod from Dark Gaia your Sims can now purchase and drive their very own cars around the neighbourhood as the modern age intended.

Create ponds on every lot

Fishing can be a huge part of your Sim's life, but it can be annoying when you have to travel off-lot to find a viable fishing pond. Watching a loading screen every time you want to build that angler skill is frustrating, but what if you had a pond in your very own backyard? Download the Buyable Ponds Sims 4 mod by Snaitf, and you can put a pretty little pond in your own lot, saving you having to travel for every fishing expedition.

Go to School

(Image credit: EA)

The ability to follow your kids to school (in the least creepy way possible) was always a nice touch in the previous game, as you could actually get a little closer to what they spent their time in class doing. Well, with the As long as you've got the Get to Work Sims 4 expansion, you can download Zerbu's Go to School mod that means you can actually follow your children to school and help them achieve their education, learn from a teacher NPC and even visit the counsellor for a spirit boost. Kids can also earn Emblems from the principal, which they can redeem later in life for reward traits.

Go to College

And if going to school isn't enough, you need to try simmythesim’s Get to College mod, available with an updated patch by Itasan . It'll fill a gap that anyone who played The Sims 2 and The Sims 3 will acutely feel. Although the original mod is fairly old now, it offers three majors for your Sims - Physical Education, Fine Arts and Music - each with their own venues and goals. If that's not quite what you're looking for though, you might want to check out kawaiistacie's University Career mod , which adds a rabbithole university career path for your Sims, where you can choose from 12 different degrees, including childhood development, fine arts, performing arts, culinary arts, game design and more. Each degree has a minimum of eight levels and offers an internship and career boost at the end.

Daily Save

This one isn't going to change your game, but more help you keep your Sim creations safe. This Daily Save mod from temptest literally just autosaves your game with every new Sim day. Using the default settings it'll just save the game at 5am every Sim Day and actually uses seven rotating save slots, just in case you want to roll back to a specific day within the last Sim week. A handy little mod if I ever saw one.

If we've missed any of what you think are the best Sims 4 mods, please let us know in the comments below and we'll check them out!

