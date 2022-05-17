ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaming PC build guide

By Dave James
 4 days ago
Congratulations! You've decided that now is the perfect time to build yourself a gaming PC. Consider this gaming PC build guide your companion on your thrilling journey into the world of PC gaming, PC gamer. I've recommended a set of components for a new system that balances pricing and performance. We...

CNET

Windows 11 Hidden Features That'll Change How You Use Your Computer

Windows 11 began its staggered rollout last year, and since then Microsoft said its latest operating system is ready for broad deployment. This means anyone with a computer that meets the minimum requirements should be able to download and install Windows 11. Whether you're using your computer for work or...
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

Best light gaming mouse in 2022

The best light gaming mouse turns one of the most used parts of your gaming setup into one of the slickest experiences. Normal gaming mice have their place, but light gaming mice can have a huge impact on how fast it takes you to swing your camera or crosshair around on screen. For fast-paced games, that's a boon. Light gaming mice prioritize precision and speed over everything else.
BEAUTY & FASHION
PC Gamer

Best cheap gaming chair right now

The best cheap gaming chair is tricky to find. There are so many options out there and it takes a lot of effort to comb through the details and find out if they're legit or not. You can pick up any old gaming chair for a low price, but it could fall apart within a few years or not provide you any needed support. Our favorite gaming chairs ramp up in price, so if you're trying to find something in a different range, you have to look extra carefully.
TECHNOLOGY
PC Gamer

Best Memorial Day PC gaming deals in 2022

Jump straight to the deals you want... The Memorial Day sales will be coming hard and fast with bargains in every category this year. And although a Memorial Day 2022 PC gaming deal might not have been where you initially thought you'd spend your cash, you can bet retailers have been branching out from the BBQs and garden furniture sets we're used to seeing on sale. Many are now taking the opportunity to provide discounts on a range of products.
TECHNOLOGY
ComicBook

GameStop Makes Critically Acclaimed PS4 Game Just $4

A critically acclaimed PS4 game is just $4, courtesy of GameStop. Some of the greatest games of the last generation were PS4 exclusives or PS4 consoles exclusives. This list of games includes the likes of Bloodborne, Persona 5, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, The Last of Us Part II, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Ghost of Tsushima, and Death Stranding. Some of the best and most popular games on the console were exclusive to the Sony console. And this list doesn't include VR games. If you expand the parameters to VR, then you have to throw in Astro Bot Rescue Mission as well, one of the best VR games to date. And it's this game that's currently $4 on GameStop, the cheapest we've ever seen it. What's the catch? It's for a pre-owned copy of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The best G-Sync monitors in 2022

The best G-Sync monitors make playing games smooth like butter. They link your graphics card up to your monitor and the result is an experience that will ruin any attempt to try to play on another setup. Since 2013, this Nvidia tech has eradicated screen tearing and stuttering from games.
ELECTRONICS
PC Gamer

V Rising developers will make offline mode available 'as soon as possible'

V Rising is a new survival game from Swedish developers Stunlock Studios, and it's doing rather well for itself. Since launching in Early Access, as is traditional for survival games, the game about Dracula becoming a lumberjack to get enough wood to rebuild a castle shot up the Steam charts. It's number seven at time of writing, and has earned a user review rating of Very Positive.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Kioxia Exceria Pro 2TB SSD review

Kioxia may not be a name as instantly recognisable as Western Digital or Samsung, but when you learn it used to be known as Toshiba Memory you'll realise you're in pretty safe hands. Kioxia has tended to focus on the affordable end of the storage market, and indeed we looked at the 2TB Exceria Plus a year ago and were generally impressed with it as a value proposition. Kioxia hasn't had a speedy PCIe 4.0 offering though, at least not until now.
ELECTRONICS
PC Gamer

11 games with impressively tiny install sizes in 2022

It’s a dance we’ve all done. A PC only has so much storage, and games are only getting bigger. A day inevitably comes where installing a new game demands some hard drive triage. For one to enter, something must leave. But which mighty storage hog do you uninstall? Is that liveservice game worth the eighty gigs? Will your friends ever even want to play that triple-A shooter that’s eating half your SSD?
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

EA's customer support studios in Austin and Galway face layoffs

Up to 100 customer service workers at EA's Austin studio may be made redundant, with more in line at EA's Galway customer service office in Ireland, according to internal emails obtained by Kotaku this week. The layoffs reportedly come in the wake of the publisher's split with FIFA, and an...
FIFA
PC Gamer

The Witcher 3's next-gen upgrade is finally back on the calendar

The Witcher 3's big next-gen expansion is now officially un-delayed: CD Projekt announced today that the long-awaited, long-overdue upgrade is now set to arrive sometime in the fourth quarter of the year. "Let's make this 7th anniversary even better, shall we?" the studio tweeted. "We're delighted to share that the...
VIDEO GAMES
