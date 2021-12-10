ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re in the market for something practical and family-oriented, but don’t want a minivan, then you might want to consider the Honda Pilot because of its good build quality and a roomy cabin. While the exterior remains technically unchanged for 2022, Honda...

www.topspeed.com

MotorBiscuit

2022 Honda Pilot Elite vs. 2022 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy

The Honda Pilot and Hyundai Palisade are competitors for the best midsize three-row SUV model. Though both the 2022 Honda Pilot and 2022 Hyundai Palisade took a back seat to the 2022 Kia Telluride this year, both models offer amazing value. Which fully loaded SUV is better? Time for 2022 Honda Pilot Elite vs. 2022 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy.
BUYING CARS
Autoblog

2022 Honda Accord Review | Remember sedans? They're still pretty great!

It's really quite a shame that most family car shoppers these days are turning to SUVs, because they're really missing out on something special with the 2022 Honda Accord. It basically does everything expected of a family sedan well, while even bettering the practicality of some of those SUVs. Seriously, its back seat and trunk are gigantic by any standard.
BUYING CARS
RideApart

2022 Honda Super Cub 125 Rounds Out American Honda's New Bike Lineup

Back in March, 2021, Honda first took the wraps off of its beautiful matte gray metallic 2022 Super Cub 125 at the Bangkok Motor Show. From the drop, this colorway was a head-turner, due in large part to its striking split red leatherette saddle. At the time, we weren’t certain if this was the look of the 2022 Super Cub for the entire world, but we were excited to find out.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

How Much Is a Fully Loaded 2022 Honda Accord Sedan?

Checking all the boxes puts the Accord in a different class. The full-size sedan segment is a competitive one. Buyers in this non-luxury segment are often looking for the best deal they can get from Honda, Toyota, and other brands. However, what if you go down the options list and check every box on the 2022 Honda Accord? Is this bargain sedan still worth it? Or is a fully loaded Accord Touring pricing itself out of the segment it was built to sit in?
BUYING CARS
news4sanantonio.com

Honda recalls 725,000 SUVs due to hood issue

Honda has issued a recall on close to 725,000 SUVs. The car maker says there is an issue with the hood on 2019 Honda Passports, 2016-2019 Honda Pilots and 2017-2020 Honda Ridgelines. Honda says there is a problem with the hood latch that could cause the hood to open while...
CARS
Roanoke Times

2017 White Diamond Pearl Honda Pilot EX-L w/Navigation

*At Duncan's Hokie Honda, you'll work with sales people who have your best interest at heart. That's because they're not paid on commission, so they can simply focus on getting you the car you need. *All New Car Customers get a 10-year/200,000-mile drivetrain warranty. At No Charge!!. *Looking for an...
BUYING CARS
fox5ny.com

Honda issues recall on some of its SUVs, trucks

Auto manufacturer Honda has issued a recall over some safety issues on three of its models. Honda is recalling around 725,000 of its vehicles over concerns their hoods could release while driving. The recall affects three Honda models: The 2019 Honda Passport, 2016 to 2019 Honda Pilots, and Honda Ridgeline...
CARS
Autoblog

Honda Pilot, Ridgeline, Passport big recall: Hoods can fly open

Honda is recalling a large swath of Pilot and Passport SUVs and Ridgeline pickups to address potentially defective hood latch equipment that can fail while the vehicles are underway, potentially allowing the hood to open unexpectedly, creating a safety hazard. The recall covers 2019 Passports, 2016-2019 Pilots and 2017-2020 Ridgelines – just shy of 725,000 vehicles.
CARS
Honda
Volkswagen
Cars
RideApart

Place A Bid On This Quirky 1982 Honda CX500 Turbo

It doesn’t really get any more ‘80s than the Honda CX500. Back then, this middleweight sportbike featured the latest and greatest go-fast tech, and its boxy bodywork conjured up images of grand prix racing. In many ways, the CX500 was Honda’s way of trying out new technology never before seen on a motorcycle.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

The 2022 Honda Civic Si Is Hiding A Lot Of Horsepower

Modern turbo cars make great power from the factory, but there are some manufacturers that are dishonest about their power outputs, and not in a bad way. As the power wars rage on, most manufacturers are underquoting power figures to make their cars seem more impressive. We've seen this happen with the Toyota GR Supra which delivered significantly more horsepower when placed on a dyno, and there are reports that the new Volkswagen Golf R also makes heaps more power than what is stated by VW. In this video posted by Hondata, we get to see if the new Honda Civic Si produces more or less power than quoted from the factory.
CARS
Road & Track

The 2022 Honda Civic Si Is Still Great

So often what starts as a good idea devolves into parody. Big tires on pickups became monster trucks, eventually leading to tube frame weirdos covered by flimsy cartoon bodywork crushing cars in football stadiums. BMW M started out building lightweight race cars, became a “premium brand,” and winds up a random letter on the tail of three-ton, turbocharged SUVs. But the Honda Civic Si has sustained itself as a singular notion since 1986. There are a lot of detail changes on the 2022 Civic Si sedan–based on the eleventh generation Civic–but the idea remains the same.
CARS
ABC 15 News

Honda recalling nearly 725K pickups, SUVs

Honda is recalling nearly 725,000 Passport and Pilot SUVs and Ridgeline pickups. According to information posted on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's website, the vehicles may experience. problems with their hoods. "The hood latch striker may become damaged and separate from the hood, which can result in the hood...
CARS
AutoGuide.com

Top 10 Honda Civics of All Time

The eleventh-generation Honda Civic SI has just been introduced, continuing a long line of performance orientated Civics. Many feel the the last generation Civic was a return to form with improved style, substance, and power thank to the addition of turbocharged engines. The new model is hoping to continue this momentum, with a more mature look and packaging.
CARS
motorbikewriter.com

Honda NC750X DCT Recalled To Fix Stalling Issue

The American Honda Motor Company has issued a recall of all 2021 Honda NC750X bikes equipped with the DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission). A total of 357 bikes sold in America are affected by this recall. Asphalt and Rubber mentions in its report that the fuel injection control module software on...
CARS
CNET

2022 Honda Civic Si hits the road

The 2022 Honda Civic Si hits the road this month, evolving on the previous generation in ways not immediately apparent based solely on the specs. The 1.5-liter I4 is down 5 horsepower compared to last year, making 200 hp and an unchanged 192 pound-feet of torque. Low-to-midrange performance sees a...
CARS
Roanoke Times

2022 Crystal Black Pearl Honda Pilot Touring 7 Passenger

10 Speakers, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4.33 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, A/V remote: CabinControl, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: HondaLink, Entertainment system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Headphones, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation system: Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 590-Watt Premium Audio System, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 20" Machine-Finished Alloy.
BUYING CARS
RideApart

Honda Releases 2022 CB400X And CBR400R In Japan

Honda has improved its entry-level big bikes in the Japanese market by fitting them with improved hardware and more premium components. Similar to the CB500 range of street bikes available in Europe and North America, the CBR400R and CB400X now get a variety of updates which make them better-performing street bikes. Let's take a closer look, shall we?
CARS

