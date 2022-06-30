Giro Donne 2022: Everything you need to know about the 33rd edition

The Giro Donne is a ten-day stage race taking place from June 30 to July 10, and will return in 2022 as a WorldTour event for its 33rd edition.

New organisers in 2021 meant the race formerly known as the Giro Rosa, or Giro d’Italia Internazionale Femminile, rebranded as the Giro Donne for the 32nd edition last year. However, due to the lack of live television coverage required for WorldTour races, the UCI downgraded the race to the 2.Pro Series in 2021.

Fortunately, the organisers have rectified that in 2022, and will offer two hours of live daily footage on Discovery+, Eurosport and Rai Sport. Highlights of each stage will also be available. The Giro Donne, therefore, will also be classified as a WorldTour event again for 2022.

Organisers have also boosted the prize money on offer to €250,000, with €50,000 going to the winner.

Covering 1002.6km, the Giro Donne will cross five regions of Italy, with Sardinia, Emilia-Romagna, Lombardy, Trentino-Alto Adige and Veneto all featuring in the race. Starting on the island of Sardinia with a 4.7km individual time trial, the peloton will travel north, finishing in Padova on July 10.

Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx) won her fourth overall title at the Giro Donne last year, as well as winning the points classification. Obviously, the Dutchwoman won't return to defend her crown, following her retirement at the end of last season, but nonetheless that could make the GC battle even more interesting.

Giro Donne 2022: Route

Stage Route Length Stage one, Thursday 30 June Cagliari to Cagliari (ITT) 4.7km Stage two, Friday 1 July Villasimius to Tortolì 117.3km Stage three, Saturday 2 July Cala Gornone to Olbia 112.7km Stage four, Monday 4 July Cesena to Cesena 120.9km Stage five, Tuesday 5 July Carpi to Reggio Emilia 123.4km Stage six, Wednesday 6 July Sarnico to Bergamo 114.7km Stage seven, Thursday 7 July Prevalie to Passo del Maniva 113.4km Stage eight, Friday 8 July Rovereto to Aldeno 92.2km Stage nine, Saturday 9 July San Michele All’Adige to San Lorenzo 112.8km Stage ten, Sunday 10 July Abano Terme to Padova 90.5km

The route for 2022 has now been announced, with ten stages around Italy starting with an individual time trial in Cagliari, Sardinia.

After a mountain stage on stage two of last year's race largely determined the GC, this year the second day presents somewhat of an easier challenge. A hilly day from Villasimius to Tortolì will keep the main overall contenders together, with opportunities for a breakaway to develop throughout.

Stage three will then offer the perfect chance for sprinters to get off the mark at the race, before a rest day sees each team travel from Sardinia back to mainland Italy. A hilly day awaits on the fourth day, featuring four difficult climbs that could stretch the peloton in Cesena.

The sprinters will get another opportunity on stage five with a largely simple day, before a punchy day to Bergamo on the sixth stage.

Stage seven is where the race will likely start to come into action, with a 113.2km route that climbs up the Alps to the Passo del Maniva. The final 40km of the race is all climbing, though the last 10km is where the real gradient starts to kick in - expect attacks to cause chaos within the bunch here.

Stage eight also features some difficult gradients alongside the flat terrain and descents throughout. Riders will then have to contend with the Dolomites on the penultimate day, which includes plenty of gruelling climbs and punchy ascents.

Finally, the tenth day is one which shouldn't cause too many changes in the general classification. With just one short climb early on, the riders will have a largely flat race before reaching Padova, where the pink jersey winner will be crowned.

Giro Donne 2022: Stage profiles

Stage one, Cagliari to Cagliari (4.7km ITT)

Stage two, Villasimius to Tortolì (117.3km)

Stage three, Cala Gornone to Olbia (112.7km)

Stage four, Cesena to Cesena (120.9km)

Stage five, Carpi to Reggio Emilia (123.4km)

Stage six, Sarnico to Bergamo (114.7km)

Stage seven, Prevalie to Passo del Maniva (113.4km)

Stage eight, Rovereto to Aldeno (92.2km)

Stage nine, San Michele All’Adige to San Lorenzo (112.8km)

Stage ten, Abano Terme to Padova (90.5km)

Giro Donne 2022: Start list

SD Worx

1. CECCHINI Elena

2. UNEKEN Lonneke

3. FISHER-BLACK Niamh

4. MAJERUS Christine

5. VAS Blanka

6. KOPECKY Lotte

Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano

11. LELEIVYTĖ Rasa

12. BARONI Francesca

13. ČEŠULIENĖ Inga

14. MARCHESINI Giulia

15. COLLINELLI Sofia

16. SERNISSI Gemma

Bepink

21. ZANARDI Silvia

22. VETTORELLO Giorgia

23. QUAGLIOTTO Nadia

24. BRUFANI Letizia

25. HÁJKOVÁ Marketa

26. VITILLO Matilde

Bizkaia Durango

31. TERUEL Alba

32. GONZÁLEZ Lucía

33. LARRARTE Eukene

34. SOTO Catalina Anais

35. SCHWEIKART Aileen

36. RODRÍGUEZ Sofia

Canyon//SRAM

41. ROY Sarah

42. BRADBURY Neve

43. PALADIN Soraya

44. CHABBEY Elise

45. HARVEY Mikayla

46. AMIALIUSIK Alena

Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling

51. FIDANZA Martina

52. VIECELI Lara

53. BRAUßE Franziska

54. LACH Marta

55. NILSSON Hanna

56. TEUTENBERG Lea Lin

Cofidis Women Team

61. KOPPENBURG Clara

62. BERTEAU Victoire

63. ALZINI Martina

64. ONESTI Olivia

65. NEYLAN Rachel

66. LEVENEZ Sandra

Colombia Tierra de Atletas-GW-Shimano

71. CASTAÑO Elizabeth

72. COLMENARES Yeny Lorena

73. DUCUARA Jennifer

74. HERNÁNDEZ Lina Marcela

75. HERRERA Estefanía

76. MENESES Jessenia

EF Education-TIBCO-SVB

81. DOEBEL-HICKOK Krista

82. BORGHESI Letizia

83. VALLIERES Magdeleine

84. HAMMES Kathrin

85. SMITH Abi

86. POIDEVIN Sara

FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope

91. CAVALLI Marta

92. CHAPMAN Brodie

93. COPPONI Clara

94. FAHLIN Emilia

95. LUDWIG Cecilie Uttrup

96. MUZIC Évita

Isolmant-Premac-Vittoria

101. REALINI Gaia

102. GASPARINI Alice

103. EREMITA Noemi Lucrezia

104. ZONTONE Asia

105. ZANETTI Emanuela

106. ROSSATO Beatrice

Liv Racing Xstra

111. BARBIERI Rachele

112. JASKULSKA Marta

113. DE JONG Thalita

114. RAGUSA Katia

115. TON Quinty

116. NEUMANOVA Tereza

Movistar

121. NORSGAARD Emma

122. BIANNIC Aude

123. ERIĆ Jelena

124. PATIÑO Paula Andrea

125. SIERRA Arlenis

126. VAN VLEUTEN Annemiek

Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad

131. BAUR Caroline

132. GAFINOVITZ Rotem

133. SEITZ Aline

134. STIASNY Petra

135. TRAXLER Anna Gabrielle

136. ZABELINSKAYA Olga

Servetto-Makhymo-Beltrami TSA

141. MENA Milagro

142. POTOKINA Anna

143. BARBIERI Isotta

144. BARBIERI Sofia

145. IVANIUK Maryna

146. MELNYCHUK Viktoriia

BikeExchange-Jayco

151. SPRATT Amanda

152. WILLIAMS Georgia

153. FAULKNER Kristen

154. BAKER Georgia

155. KESSLER Nina

156. CAMPBELL Teniel

Team DSM

161. JASTRAB Megan

162. KIRCHMANN Leah

163. KOCH Franziska

164. KOOL Charlotte

165. LABOUS Juliette

166. MACKAIJ Floortje

Jumbo-Visma

171. KRAAK Amber

172. VOS Marianne

173. KOSTER Anouska

174. MARKUS Riejanne

175. SWINKELS Karlijn

176. KASPER Romy

Team Mendelspeck

181. GATSCHER Eva Maria

182. CANVELLI Vania

183. PISCIALI Francesca

184. ORO Angela

185. MISSIAGGIA Alessia

186. POZZOBON Beatrice

Top Girls Fassa Bortolo

191. BARIANI Giorgia

192. MARTURANO Greta

193. MONTICOLO Iris

194. PALAZZI Alice

195. TONETTI Cristina

196. VIGILIA Alessia

Trek-Segafredo

201. BALSAMO Elisa

202. BRAND Lucinda

203. DIDERIKSEN Amalie

204. HANSON Lauretta

205. LONGO BORGHINI Elisa

206. THOMAS Leah

UAE Team ADQ

211. GARCÍA Mavi

212. MAGNALDI Erica

213. TOMASI Laura

214. BASTIANELLI Marta

215. BERTIZZOLO Sofia

216. TREVISI Anna

Uno-X Pro Cycling

221. OLAUSSON Wilma

222. BARNES Hannah

223. BERG EDSETH Marte

224. LUDWIG Hannah

225. LUTRO Amalie

226. LETH Julie

Valcar-Travel & Service

231. BARIL Olivia

232. ARZUFFI Alice Maria

233. PERSICO Silvia

234. CONSONNI Chiara

235. KUMIEGA Karolina

236. CARBONARI Anastasia

Giro Donne 2022: Jerseys

General classification - pink jersey

The pink jersey, or maglia rosa , is worn by the rider who has made it around the route faster than anyone else. Whoever wins stage one will wear the jersey on stage two and lead the overall or general classification with a certain gap to the next rider.

If the leader loses time to someone else, he would then hand over the lead of the race to the rider who is now the best placed after that stage. This will continue through the ten stages.

Points classification - purple jersey

The purple jersey, or maglia ciclamino, is given to the rider who collects the most points over the race.

Riders obtain points through their finishing positions on stages, with intermediate sprints also offering points throughout the duration of the event. Points vary depending on the type of stage, with a flatter stage more suited to sprinters offering more points than a mountain stage, for example.

Mountains classification - green jersey

The green jersey, or maglia verde , is awarded to the rider with the most points in the mountains classification.

Riders will battle to take the jersey by getting into breakaways and attempting to take as many mountains points as they possibly can along the way. The early stages don't have too many categorised climbs, so we will have to wait until the race gets to mainland Italy for decisive action.

Riders pick up mountains points by crossing designated climbs near the front of the race, with these climbs generally coming at the peaks of hills and mountains. Points are awarded depending on the difficulty of the climb, with tougher ascents offering more points, with these usually coming on mountain stages.

Therefore, riders in the hunt for the mountains classification jersey won't contest flat days, instead saving themselves for the days spent climbing hills and mountains.

Young rider classification - white jersey

The white jersey, or maglia bianca , is worn by the rider under 25-years-old who has made it around the route faster than anyone else.

This is calculated the same as the pink jersey but only riders who were born after January 1, 1997 can compete for it.

Best Italian rider classification - blue jersey

The blue jersey, or maglia azzurra, is awarded to the Italian rider who completes the route faster than any of their compatriots.

Team Classification

The Team Classification is based on the collective time of the three highest-placed riders from each squad. Leaders of the team classification get to wear race numbers that are yellow with black digits, and the right to wear yellow helmets. The latter is not compulsory.

Giro Donne: Previous winners

2010: Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty12

2011: Marianne Vos (NED) Nederland Bloeit

2012: Marianne Vos (NED) Rabobank Women Team

2013: Mara Abbott (USA) Exergy Twenty16

2014: Marianne Vos (NED) Rabobank-Liv Women Cycling Team

2015: Anna van der Breggen (NED) Rabobank-Liv Women Cycling Team

2016: Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team

2017: Anna van der Breggen (NED) Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team

2018: Annemiek van Vleuten (NED) Mitchelton-Scott

2019: Annemiek van Vleuten (NED) Mitchelton-Scott

2020: Anna van der Breggen (NED) Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team

2021: Anna van der Breggen (NED) SD Worx

