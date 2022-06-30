ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Giro Donne 2022: Everything you need to know about the 33rd edition

By Ryan Dabbs
Cycling Weekly
Cycling Weekly
 1 day ago

The Giro Donne is a ten-day stage race taking place from June 30 to July 10, and will return in 2022 as a WorldTour event for its 33rd edition.

New organisers in 2021 meant the race formerly known as the Giro Rosa, or Giro d’Italia Internazionale Femminile, rebranded as the Giro Donne for the 32nd edition last year. However, due to the lack of live television coverage required for WorldTour races, the UCI downgraded the race to the 2.Pro Series in 2021.

Fortunately, the organisers have rectified that in 2022, and will offer two hours of live daily footage on Discovery+, Eurosport and Rai Sport. Highlights of each stage will also be available. The Giro Donne, therefore, will also be classified as a WorldTour event again for 2022.

Organisers have also boosted the prize money on offer to €250,000, with €50,000 going to the winner.

Covering 1002.6km, the Giro Donne will cross five regions of Italy, with Sardinia, Emilia-Romagna, Lombardy, Trentino-Alto Adige and Veneto all featuring in the race. Starting on the island of Sardinia with a 4.7km individual time trial, the peloton will travel north, finishing in Padova on July 10.

Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx) won her fourth overall title at the Giro Donne last year, as well as winning the points classification. Obviously, the Dutchwoman won't return to defend her crown, following her retirement at the end of last season, but nonetheless that could make the GC battle even more interesting.

Giro Donne 2022: Route

Stage Route Length
Stage one, Thursday 30 June Cagliari to Cagliari (ITT) 4.7km
Stage two, Friday 1 July Villasimius to Tortolì 117.3km
Stage three, Saturday 2 July Cala Gornone to Olbia 112.7km
Stage four, Monday 4 July Cesena to Cesena 120.9km
Stage five, Tuesday 5 July Carpi to Reggio Emilia 123.4km
Stage six, Wednesday 6 July Sarnico to Bergamo 114.7km
Stage seven, Thursday 7 July Prevalie to Passo del Maniva 113.4km
Stage eight, Friday 8 July Rovereto to Aldeno 92.2km
Stage nine, Saturday 9 July San Michele All’Adige to San Lorenzo 112.8km
Stage ten, Sunday 10 July Abano Terme to Padova 90.5km

The route for 2022 has now been announced, with ten stages around Italy starting with an individual time trial in Cagliari, Sardinia.

After a mountain stage on stage two of last year's race largely determined the GC, this year the second day presents somewhat of an easier challenge. A hilly day from Villasimius to Tortolì will keep the main overall contenders together, with opportunities for a breakaway to develop throughout.

Stage three will then offer the perfect chance for sprinters to get off the mark at the race, before a rest day sees each team travel from Sardinia back to mainland Italy. A hilly day awaits on the fourth day, featuring four difficult climbs that could stretch the peloton in Cesena.

The sprinters will get another opportunity on stage five with a largely simple day, before a punchy day to Bergamo on the sixth stage.

Stage seven is where the race will likely start to come into action, with a 113.2km route that climbs up the Alps to the Passo del Maniva. The final 40km of the race is all climbing, though the last 10km is where the real gradient starts to kick in - expect attacks to cause chaos within the bunch here.

Stage eight also features some difficult gradients alongside the flat terrain and descents throughout. Riders will then have to contend with the Dolomites on the penultimate day, which includes plenty of gruelling climbs and punchy ascents.

Finally, the tenth day is one which shouldn't cause too many changes in the general classification. With just one short climb early on, the riders will have a largely flat race before reaching Padova, where the pink jersey winner will be crowned.

Giro Donne 2022: Stage profiles

Stage one, Cagliari to Cagliari (4.7km ITT)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kHaHn_0DJsc8Su00

(Image credit: Giro Donne)

Stage two, Villasimius to Tortolì (117.3km)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bHy7A_0DJsc8Su00

(Image credit: Giro Donne)

Stage three, Cala Gornone to Olbia (112.7km)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MyHTr_0DJsc8Su00

(Image credit: Giro Donne)

Stage four, Cesena to Cesena (120.9km)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38ATCI_0DJsc8Su00

(Image credit: Giro Donne)

Stage five, Carpi to Reggio Emilia (123.4km)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xz4Bd_0DJsc8Su00

(Image credit: Giro Donne)

Stage six, Sarnico to Bergamo (114.7km)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LiiHj_0DJsc8Su00

(Image credit: Giro Donne)

Stage seven, Prevalie to Passo del Maniva (113.4km)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q4fSo_0DJsc8Su00

(Image credit: Giro Donne)

Stage eight, Rovereto to Aldeno (92.2km)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=075W1D_0DJsc8Su00

(Image credit: Giro Donne)

Stage nine, San Michele All’Adige to San Lorenzo (112.8km)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hSMMF_0DJsc8Su00

(Image credit: Giro Donne)

Stage ten, Abano Terme to Padova (90.5km)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BM4nn_0DJsc8Su00

(Image credit: Giro Donne)

Giro Donne 2022: Start list

SD Worx

1. CECCHINI Elena
2. UNEKEN Lonneke
3. FISHER-BLACK Niamh
4. MAJERUS Christine
5. VAS Blanka
6. KOPECKY Lotte

Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano

11. LELEIVYTĖ Rasa
12. BARONI Francesca
13. ČEŠULIENĖ Inga
14. MARCHESINI Giulia
15. COLLINELLI Sofia
16. SERNISSI Gemma

Bepink

21. ZANARDI Silvia
22. VETTORELLO Giorgia
23. QUAGLIOTTO Nadia
24. BRUFANI Letizia
25. HÁJKOVÁ Marketa
26. VITILLO Matilde

Bizkaia Durango

31. TERUEL Alba
32. GONZÁLEZ Lucía
33. LARRARTE Eukene
34. SOTO Catalina Anais
35. SCHWEIKART Aileen
36. RODRÍGUEZ Sofia

Canyon//SRAM

41. ROY Sarah
42. BRADBURY Neve
43. PALADIN Soraya
44. CHABBEY Elise
45. HARVEY Mikayla
46. AMIALIUSIK Alena

Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling

51. FIDANZA Martina
52. VIECELI Lara
53. BRAUßE Franziska
54. LACH Marta
55. NILSSON Hanna
56. TEUTENBERG Lea Lin

Cofidis Women Team

61. KOPPENBURG Clara
62. BERTEAU Victoire
63. ALZINI Martina
64. ONESTI Olivia
65. NEYLAN Rachel
66. LEVENEZ Sandra

Colombia Tierra de Atletas-GW-Shimano

71. CASTAÑO Elizabeth
72. COLMENARES Yeny Lorena
73. DUCUARA Jennifer
74. HERNÁNDEZ Lina Marcela
75. HERRERA Estefanía
76. MENESES Jessenia

EF Education-TIBCO-SVB

81. DOEBEL-HICKOK Krista
82. BORGHESI Letizia
83. VALLIERES Magdeleine
84. HAMMES Kathrin
85. SMITH Abi
86. POIDEVIN Sara

FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope

91. CAVALLI Marta
92. CHAPMAN Brodie
93. COPPONI Clara
94. FAHLIN Emilia
95. LUDWIG Cecilie Uttrup
96. MUZIC Évita

Isolmant-Premac-Vittoria

101. REALINI Gaia
102. GASPARINI Alice
103. EREMITA Noemi Lucrezia
104. ZONTONE Asia
105. ZANETTI Emanuela
106. ROSSATO Beatrice

Liv Racing Xstra

111. BARBIERI Rachele
112. JASKULSKA Marta
113. DE JONG Thalita
114. RAGUSA Katia
115. TON Quinty
116. NEUMANOVA Tereza

Movistar

121. NORSGAARD Emma
122. BIANNIC Aude
123. ERIĆ Jelena
124. PATIÑO Paula Andrea
125. SIERRA Arlenis
126. VAN VLEUTEN Annemiek

Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad

131. BAUR Caroline
132. GAFINOVITZ Rotem
133. SEITZ Aline
134. STIASNY Petra
135. TRAXLER Anna Gabrielle
136. ZABELINSKAYA Olga

Servetto-Makhymo-Beltrami TSA

141. MENA Milagro
142. POTOKINA Anna
143. BARBIERI Isotta
144. BARBIERI Sofia
145. IVANIUK Maryna
146. MELNYCHUK Viktoriia

BikeExchange-Jayco

151. SPRATT Amanda
152. WILLIAMS Georgia
153. FAULKNER Kristen
154. BAKER Georgia
155. KESSLER Nina
156. CAMPBELL Teniel

Team DSM

161. JASTRAB Megan
162. KIRCHMANN Leah
163. KOCH Franziska
164. KOOL Charlotte
165. LABOUS Juliette
166. MACKAIJ Floortje

Jumbo-Visma

171. KRAAK Amber
172. VOS Marianne
173. KOSTER Anouska
174. MARKUS Riejanne
175. SWINKELS Karlijn
176. KASPER Romy

Team Mendelspeck

181. GATSCHER Eva Maria
182. CANVELLI Vania
183. PISCIALI Francesca
184. ORO Angela
185. MISSIAGGIA Alessia
186. POZZOBON Beatrice

Top Girls Fassa Bortolo

191. BARIANI Giorgia
192. MARTURANO Greta
193. MONTICOLO Iris
194. PALAZZI Alice
195. TONETTI Cristina
196. VIGILIA Alessia

Trek-Segafredo

201. BALSAMO Elisa
202. BRAND Lucinda
203. DIDERIKSEN Amalie
204. HANSON Lauretta
205. LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
206. THOMAS Leah

UAE Team ADQ

211. GARCÍA Mavi
212. MAGNALDI Erica
213. TOMASI Laura
214. BASTIANELLI Marta
215. BERTIZZOLO Sofia
216. TREVISI Anna

Uno-X Pro Cycling

221. OLAUSSON Wilma
222. BARNES Hannah
223. BERG EDSETH Marte
224. LUDWIG Hannah
225. LUTRO Amalie
226. LETH Julie

Valcar-Travel & Service

231. BARIL Olivia
232. ARZUFFI Alice Maria
233. PERSICO Silvia
234. CONSONNI Chiara
235. KUMIEGA Karolina
236. CARBONARI Anastasia

Giro Donne 2022: Jerseys

General classification - pink jersey

The pink jersey, or maglia rosa , is worn by the rider who has made it around the route faster than anyone else. Whoever wins stage one will wear the jersey on stage two and lead the overall or general classification with a certain gap to the next rider.

If the leader loses time to someone else, he would then hand over the lead of the race to the rider who is now the best placed after that stage. This will continue through the ten stages.

Points classification - purple jersey

The purple jersey, or maglia ciclamino, is given to the rider who collects the most points over the race.

Riders obtain points through their finishing positions on stages, with intermediate sprints also offering points throughout the duration of the event. Points vary depending on the type of stage, with a flatter stage more suited to sprinters offering more points than a mountain stage, for example.

Mountains classification - green jersey

The green jersey, or maglia verde , is awarded to the rider with the most points in the mountains classification.

Riders will battle to take the jersey by getting into breakaways and attempting to take as many mountains points as they possibly can along the way. The early stages don't have too many categorised climbs, so we will have to wait until the race gets to mainland Italy for decisive action.

Riders pick up mountains points by crossing designated climbs near the front of the race, with these climbs generally coming at the peaks of hills and mountains. Points are awarded depending on the difficulty of the climb, with tougher ascents offering more points, with these usually coming on mountain stages.

Therefore, riders in the hunt for the mountains classification jersey won't contest flat days, instead saving themselves for the days spent climbing hills and mountains.

Young rider classification - white jersey

The white jersey, or maglia bianca , is worn by the rider under 25-years-old who has made it around the route faster than anyone else.

This is calculated the same as the pink jersey but only riders who were born after January 1, 1997 can compete for it.

Best Italian rider classification - blue jersey

The blue jersey, or maglia azzurra, is awarded to the Italian rider who completes the route faster than any of their compatriots.

Team Classification

The Team Classification is based on the collective time of the three highest-placed riders from each squad. Leaders of the team classification get to wear race numbers that are yellow with black digits, and the right to wear yellow helmets. The latter is not compulsory.

Giro Donne: Previous winners

2010: Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty12
2011: Marianne Vos (NED) Nederland Bloeit
2012: Marianne Vos (NED) Rabobank Women Team
2013: Mara Abbott (USA) Exergy Twenty16
2014: Marianne Vos (NED) Rabobank-Liv Women Cycling Team
2015: Anna van der Breggen (NED) Rabobank-Liv Women Cycling Team
2016: Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team
2017: Anna van der Breggen (NED) Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team
2018: Annemiek van Vleuten (NED) Mitchelton-Scott
2019: Annemiek van Vleuten (NED) Mitchelton-Scott
2020: Anna van der Breggen (NED) Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team
2021: Anna van der Breggen (NED) SD Worx

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

2022 Tour de France: Cyclists to watch

Ten riders to watch at the Tour de France, live on NBC Sports and Peacock from July 1-24 (broadcast/streaming schedule here) …. In 2020, Pogacar became at 21 the second-youngest winner in race history, after Henri Cornet in 1904, and the first man in more than 60 years to pedal in the yellow jersey for the first time on the final day of a Tour. In 2021, Pogacar was more dominant, taking the lead on stage eight and holding it through the end of the Tour. He won by 5 minutes, 20 seconds, the largest gap since 2014. Pogacar enters as the clear favorite to join Chris Froome as three-peat Tour de France champions in the last 27 years (not including the stripped Lance Armstong). He can also join Eddy Merckx as the only men to win the Tour in each of their first three starts. Again, the question is whether a deep team like Jumbo-Visma can find the winning strategy to take him down.
CYCLING
NBC Sports

2022 Tour de France route: stage profiles, previews, start, finish times

A stage-by-stage look at the 2022 Tour de France route with profiles, previews and estimated start and finish times (all times Eastern) …. Estimated Finish: 1:10 p.m. Quick Preview: The Grant Départ is held in Denmark for the first time with the first three stages being held there. Watch out for Italian Filippo Ganna, who won the last two world titles in the time trial.
CYCLING
NBC Sports

Phil Liggett’s ‘Things you might not know about covering the Tour de France’

For 50 years, Phil Liggett’s coverage of the Tour de France has become synonymous with the event itself. Liggett began covering the Tour de France in 1973 and started calling the race on television in 1978. By the end of this year’s competition, he will have covered over 114,500 miles of racing on the Tour de France – the equivalent of making more than four-and-a-half trips around the Earth.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marianne Vos
The Independent

Tour de France talking points with Mark Cavendish out and Tom Pidcock in

The 109th Tour de France will begin with a short time trial on the streets of Copenhagen on Friday.The 13 kilometres around the Danish capital are the first of the 3,328 that separate the peloton from the final finish line in Paris on July 24.Here we take a look at the key talking points around this year’s race.Can anyone break up the Pog v Rog show?A lot has happened in the world since 2019, and Egan Bernal’s victory in that summer’s Tour certainly seems a long, long time ago. Tadej Pogacar has won two Tours since then and such has...
CYCLING
The Guardian

The first time I’ve enjoyed cycling in a city: my Tour de Copenhagen

This is the first time I’ve actually enjoyed cycling in a city. Previously I have been a car-watcher on two wheels, a fume-breathing pothole dodger, my existence begrudged by every four-wheeled, “proper” road user. Now, just outside the Tivoli Gardens, an older lady shoots past me on a shopper-chopper with a cheery “Hihi”, which alerts me to the fact that I am on the wrong side of the bike lane. Imagine: a bike lane broad enough to allow safe overtaking. At the traffic lights there is a purpose-built leaning rail so my feet remain on the pedals; once across the junction, there is a waste bin specially angled to catch litter from cyclists.
CYCLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giro D Italia#Everything You Need#Nadia#Basso Bikes#Worldtour#Uci#Trentino Alto Adige#Dutchwoman#Gc
TechRadar

Tour de France live stream 2022: how to watch every cycling stage online and on TV from anywhere – Stage 1 time trial

The Tour de France, cycling's greatest event, is set to be a battle between man and well-oiled machine, as UAE Team Emirates' two-time defending champion Tadej Pogačar steps up his quest to join the legends of the sport on three Tour victories. In his way are the formidably strong lineups of Ineos Grenadiers and Team Jumbo–Visma, led by Geraint Thomas and Primož Roglič respectively. Can they find strength in numbers, or will the Pog reign supreme again? Join us for a spin as we explain how to watch a 2022 Tour de France live stream online and on TV today from anywhere.
CYCLING
AFP

Royal approval for Tour de France opener in Copenhagen

Fans packed downtown Copenhagen ahead of the Tour de France's Grand Depart Friday where Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik had promised to watch from in front of the royal palace, while over a billion television viewers are expected to tune in over the three weeks. The Tour de France caravan transfers to France next Monday for a difficult week featuring old, cobbled mining roads.
CYCLING
BBC

Tour de France: Ineos Grenadiers' new plan for success with a next British talent

A sleepy hamlet nestled in a Belgian forest sits in near total silence - apart from the murmurings from its one restaurant. All the locals are crammed in it seems, chatting about the big race over white wine, moules frites at 36 euros a bowl. Outside, hundreds of bright red firebug beetles jockey for relief from the spring chill in a sliver of sunlight.
WORLD
Axios

A look ahead at the 2022 Tour de France

The Tour de France begins July 1 in Copenhagen, where 23-year-old Slovenian Tadej Pogačar is eyeing a three-peat as the "all-time legend" talk builds around him. By the numbers: This marks the 24th Grand Départ in a country other than France, and the first in Denmark. Dates and...
CYCLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Tour de France 2022 LIVE - Stage 1 result: Yves Lampaert beats Tadej Pogacar and Geraint Thomas to Yellow Jersey

Belgian rider Yves Lampaert won the Tour de France opening stage while two-time defending champion and favourite Tadej Pogacar impressed by finishing third on Friday.Pogacar placed ahead of his Slovenian countryman and main rival Primoz Roglic, the 2020 runner-up, who was eighth in the time trial. Lampaert is a former world champion in team time trial but this was his first stage win at the three-week Tour. He clocked 15 minutes, 17 seconds on the 13-kilometer (eight-mile) route around Copenhagen. The Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl rider was five seconds ahead of countryman Wout van Aert — Roglic’s Jumbo-Visma teammate — and...
CYCLING
Cycling Weekly

Cycling Weekly

58
Followers
384
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

The magazine's unrivaled coverage of domestic and international racing sits alongside trusted product reviews, peerless training advice and insightful features.

 https://www.cyclingweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy