The best gaming headsets in 2021

By Jorge Jimenez
PC Gamer
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The best gaming headset is not something to be overlooked. It can offer a sense of genuine immersion few gaming accessories deliver. If you don't want that immense in-game audio to go to waste, a good gaming headset is a necessity. For anyone into competitive games, a quality gaming headset...

www.pcgamer.com

Comments / 33

The global authority on PC games.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/
#Headsets#Mobile Gaming#Gaming Keyboard#Hyperx Cloud Ii Wireless#The Hyperx Cloud Alpha#Usb Dongle Frequency#Sennheiser#Bluetooth Frequency#Dts Headphone
Video GamesThe Verge

The Xbox Wireless headset includes Game Pass Ultimate at eBay for $107

Over at eBay, the seller antonline (with a 98.7 percent positivity rating) has Microsoft’s Xbox Wireless headset in stock. This accessory has been tricky to find in stock, and what’s notable is that the price isn’t inflated. What’s more, you’re getting a better deal here since it includes a free one-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. All in all, it’ll cost you $107 for the headset and the subscription (usually $115 together). The eBay listing says “limited quantity available”, so act fast if you want to snag a headset before it sells out.
ElectronicsCNET

Get 20% off the excellent SteelSeries Arctis 1 wireless gaming headset

If you're in the market for a wireless gaming headset that costs less than $100, the SteelSeries Arctis 1 should be near the top of your list. Comfortable, with good features and strong performance, it's currently 20% off at Amazon. Normally $100, it's down to $80. While that's not quite the all-time low price of $76, it's close. As one of our editors at CNET says, "I've been happy with it for months, and I spent $100."
FIFAgoosed.ie

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 Gaming Headset Review

The ever expanding world of audio accessories isn’t just for music lovers. Gamers are arguably just as picky about their headsets, but they’re just looking for different specs. If you’re a streamer, you also have to keep one eye on looks of course. Turtle Beach is a market-leader when it comes to gaming headsets and their new Stealth 600 Gen 2 is attemping to corner “perfect all-rounder” market. Let’s see how they fare.
ElectronicsPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Creative SFXI Air Gamer Gaming Headset Review: Jack of All Sounds

The Creative SXFI Air Gamer delivers great sound, effective positional gaming audio and is extremely comfortable. It has a wide range of connectivity options, and you can communicate over Bluetooth while simultaneously listening to gaming audio over USB. Mediocre external sound isolation is the only disappointment. Today's best Creative SFXI...
ElectronicsT3.com

Nacon RIG 500 Pro HC Headset Review: a perfect choice for budget gaming

When it comes to gaming headsets, gamers are swimming in an ever-growing sea of options. The Nacon RIG 500 Pro HC is among the newer ones, a new addition to the RIG line of headsets that have been owned and distributed by Nacon since early 2020. The line, however, had been around for a few years already as a Plantronics brand. And, in that time, it has not only created something unique but also built a bit of a following among budget gamers.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Razer Opus X wireless headset cancels out the competition with ANC and Gaming Mode

Immerse yourself in your content with the Razer Opus X wireless headset. It boasts ANC, letting you dance to your favorite tunes, watch a movie, and game without background distractions. What’s more, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity gives you a higher bandwidth, longer range, and lower power consumption. Use Gaming Mode to optimize this gadget’s performance for gaming or watching videos on Bluetooth devices. It provides a 60 ms low latency connection for a more seamless experience. Additionally, with custom-tuned 40 mm drivers, the Opus X delivers rich audio with clear highs and mids along with punchy bass. Moreover, the built-in microphones let you hear everyone—and they can clearly hear you—in your conference calls. Finally, the Quick Attention Mode lets outside noise in for a heightened sense of awareness when walking in traffic or a crowded location.
Video GamesNME

Best PS4 games: the games worth playing in 2021

The PS4 has had a long life, becoming one of the most successful consoles of all time over the last few years. There’s a long list of third-party and first-party games that have contributed to that success, enough to keep players going for years to come. READ MORE: The best...
ElectronicsPosted by
TechSpot

The Best 1440p Gaming Monitors

For a variety of good reasons, 1440p remains the most popular category of gaming monitors. In case you missed it earlier, we have additional coverage looking at the best monitors overall for productivity and enthusiasts, as well as a selection of the best gaming monitors for those of you wanting 4K resolution, ultrawides or a super-fast 1080p display.
Electronicslordsofgaming.net

Xbox Wireless Headset Review

When it comes to it, the Xbox Wireless Headset is an interesting piece of tech. On the one hand, this is the first official headset that seems to receive Xbox’s full attention. A lot of care and consideration went into designing the headset and it shows. On the flip side, the headset is probably going to rub audiophiles the wrong way. But it is worth mentioning that audio is subjective on almost every level. Despite these shortcomings, the Xbox Wireless Headset is a solid offering at a reasonable $99 MSRP price point.
Video Gamesreviewed.com

This Turtle Beach gaming headset offers impressive sound for a low price

Whether you want to immerse yourself in your favorite game, or avoid annoying your neighbors with bangs and booms blaring from your TV speakers, a good gaming headset can tune your ears to the finer details of your in-game surroundings without bothering those around you. If you’re looking to step up your gaming rig without dropping too much cash, the no-frills Turtle Beach Recon 500 wired headset (available at Amazon for $79.99) checks nearly every box without losing out on the essentials.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT review: A headset that’s good beyond gaming

“Corsair's Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT isn't perfect, but the way it offers the practicality needed to replace both your gaming headset and everyday headphones puts it in a league of its own.”. Pros. Great chic looks. Excellent build quality. Versatile connectivity. Can replace two headsets. Convenient RGB mic-mute indicator. Cons.
ComputersPosted by
PC Gamer

Best B550 motherboard for gaming

The best B550 motherboards come with so many fancy features to compliment your AMD Ryzen 5000 CPU, it's easy to mistake some of them for those sporting a top-tier X570 chipset. With a B550 motherboard, though, there's hardly a tradeoff in terms of features and they often come in at a lower price point.
ElectronicsAndroid Headlines

The Barracuda X Is Razer's All-In-One Gaming Headset Solution

The Razer Barracuda X is Razer’s latest gaming headset, just announced today for the mobile gamer on the go. This isn’t just a gaming headset for mobile users however. It’s actually multi-platform. Potentially making it the perfect headset for mobile and Nintendo Switch users. The Razer Barracuda X officially works...
Video Gamesgamespew.com

The Best Golf Games on Nintendo Switch

Gone are the days of annual PGA Tour games from EA. Heck, we’ve not even seen a Mario Golf game for generations. But even though mainstream golf games aren’t as big as they used to be, there are still plenty of great golf games out there. Whether you’re into more...
ElectronicsDigital Trends

We can’t believe how cheap this Alienware gaming headset is today

As temperatures hit summer highs, the couch and gaming chair are looking better and better, and there’s no way to get more into your games than with a fantastic headset, like those you’ll find in these gaming headset deals. One of the best, the Alienware 7.1 Gaming Headset, is currently only $74 at Dell — that’s an incredible $26 off its regular price of $100. It’s impossible to find a gaming headset of this quality anywhere else for more than 25% off, so get it while you can!
ElectronicsThe Verge

HyperX’s excellent Cloud Alpha S gaming headset is just $90 at Amazon

The gaming industry saw explosive growth in 2020, with more than half of US residents turning to video games as a way to pass the time, socialize, and generally entertain themselves during the pandemic. If you’re new to the whole gaming thing, however, you might want to consider picking up a capable headset before jumping into competitive play. Thankfully, everything in HyperX’s headset lineup is consistently reliable, with the Cloud Alpha S being a solid choice for those looking for clean sound, comfort, and a subtle look that should mesh well with just about anything. Right now, the jet black model is on sale at Amazon for $90, nearly matching the best price we’ve seen on the wired headset. Read our review.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

PC gaming's coolest cockpits

Whether I'm stomping across a battlefield in a mech or pirouetting through space in a starship, I love a good videogame cockpit. There's something wonderfully physical about seeing the craft you're strapped into. You feel like you're actually in command of a weighty, powerful machine, rather than just a disembodied camera floating in the air. And PC gaming is especially rich with amazingly detailed, immersive cockpits of all kinds. Here are some of the best. And yes, the driver's cab of a train is a cockpit. Don't @ me.

