Katharine McPhee and David Foster: A Timeline of Their Relationship

There’s a song in Katharine McPhee ’s heart! The American Idol alum and David Foster were friends for years before they were spotted getting cozy in Malibu in May 2017.

“When Kat talks about David, her face lights up. She’s really so happy. They’re actually so sweet together,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2017. “They aren’t hiding it anymore. … David is really charming. The age difference might seem substantial to some, but they are really cute together and it makes sense.”

Less than one year later, Us confirmed in July 2018 that the pair were engaged . The duo’s whirlwind romance came as the music producer was finalizing his divorce from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Yolanda Hadid . Meanwhile, McPhee had recently ended her two-year relationship with Scorpion costar Elyes Gabel . Ahead of their own romance, the Waitress star had Foster play the piano at her first wedding to Nick Cokas , whom she split from in 2013 after six years of marriage.

The following year, the twosome exchanged vows in London in June 2019.

“A year ago today I married the love of my life. Thank you for always loving me and inspiring me in all aspects of my life,” McPhee wrote via Instagram in June 2020, celebrating her first wedding anniversary . “I love you. Here’s to the future! (Oh and happy anniversary to the other love of my life - this dreamy dress! 😂💕 thank you @ZacPosen!!).”

The following month, Foster gushed about his wife, telling Us exclusively , “She’s really magical and able to float in and out of all the family dynamics. It’s amazing to watch because that’s a huge talent — being able to navigate my life.”

Us confirmed in October 2020 that the Smash alum was expecting her first child with Foster, who has five daughters from his previous relationships.

One day later, McPhee seemingly confirmed the pregnancy news while talking about alcohol on her Instagram Story. “Thank you, Aperol Spritz,” the Country Comfort star said in the video, showing off the liquor gift . “I won’t be drinking this anytime soon, wink, wink. But, I’m very excited! Who’s coming over for an Italian-inspired cocktail?”

The duo welcomed their son four months later . “Kat McPhee and David Foster are the proud parents of a baby boy ,” the Los Angeles native’s rep told Us in February 2021. A source added, “Everything went well. Mom and baby are healthy.”

Scroll down to take a look back at McPhee and Foster’s love story: