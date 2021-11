Wildlife photography interests many people because animals act naturally in their habitats, unlike their counterparts in zoos. For example, a lion at a zoo can be seen pacing nonstop, often to the bemusement of visitors watching nearby. That doesn’t make such an interesting photo! In the wild however, photographers carefully plan their approach and wait until key moments happen such as hunting, eating, fighting and playing amongst the lions. The important aspect is capturing these images in their natural setting and finding an appealing way to do so. In this case, a chance encounter with an arctic fox stops it in its tracks as it poses for a photo:

