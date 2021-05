In my travels around the Wichita area, I’ve noticed every baker has their own niche. There are things each place has that makes them who they are. After a few trips to Augusta, KS, I finally made it out to The Sweet Witch. They are a locally owned bake shop that specializes in sugar cookies, cupcakes, brownies and more. What makes them unique isn’t something that most people would define as unique. They are a simple no frills, no gimmick bakery. I know I’ve posted about deep dish cookies, big huge cookies and more. They all have their own special place in our taste buds but sometimes you may just want a simple tasty cookie, that’s where The Sweet Witch comes in.