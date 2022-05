Dragon Ball Super is continuing the tale of the Granolah The Survivor Arc by having Goku and Vegeta square off against the most powerful member of the Heeters organization, Gas, and while this alien criminal is the current strongest being in the universe, the cliffhanger of this latest chapter is hinting at a power boost for the Prince of the Saiyans that might turn the tide. Vegeta has learned a lot by training with the god of destruction Beerus, most notable his Ultra Ego transformation that doesn't just give him more energy, but a drastically different appearance.

COMICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO