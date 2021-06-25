Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

From Underworld To The Overground: How Dance Music Went Mainstream In The 90s

By Phil Smith
udiscovermusic.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt took a long time for dance music to recover from 1979’s notorious disco demolition event. It wasn’t until the late 80s, and the UK’s legendary Second Summer Of Love, that dance music was recontextualized for a younger audience. A trickle of curious Chicago house hits, such as Farley “Jackmaster” Funk’s “Love Can’t Turn Around” and Steve “Silk” Hurley’s “Jack Your Body” (both from the recently reissued DJ International catalogue), had been joined by British interpretations of the sound (such as M/A/R/R/S’s “Pump Up The Volume” and Bomb The Bass’ “Beat Dis”), as well as Detroit techno anthems like Inner City’s “Good Life.” By 1989, the trickle had become a flood: the UK charts, and music television staples such as Top Of The Pops, became awash with frothy dance tunes; credible acts such as Pet Shop Boys and The Style Council also underlined the songcraft involved in tracks such as Sterling Void’s “It’s Alright” and Joe Smooth’s “Promised Land” with their respective cover versions. The scene was set for 90s dance music to enter the mainstream.

www.udiscovermusic.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Avicii
Person
Spike Jonze
Person
Cece Peniston
Person
Christopher Walken
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Music#Electronic Dance Music#Edm Music#Club Music#British#Pet Shop Boys#The Style Council#Sterling Void#The Chemical Brothers#Hmv#Italian#Piano House#Blue Lines#Portishead#Uforb#Altern 8
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
EDM
Country
Germany
News Break
Music
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

Choosing Electronic Dance Music Labels

The advent of electronic dance music labels has given rise to a whole new scene and changed the electronic dance music industry forever. For quite some time electronic dance music labels have been popping up left, right and centre. And it’s only gotten better! The emergence of labels and sites has brought about a whole new audience. As producers and DJ’s are looking to branch out and create their own names in the industry are becoming more aggressive, the quality of music being put out by these labels is getting better.
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

How the Electronic Dance Music Industry is Taking Credit For the Dubstep Craze

Dubstep is a style of electronic dance music, which originally originated in South London in early 2000s. It’s normally characterised by thick, warped, heavy, syncopated rhythms with prominent, frequently drummed bass frequencies. Dubstep artists generally prefer their beats to be heavy and striking, but there’s no lack of melody. There are many styles of Dubstep, from hairstyle to hip hop and everything in between.
MusicMySanAntonio

Out Now: Stefano Pain & Andrea Serratore, "Hallelujah" (Maro Music & Skytech Remix) (Ego Italy)

NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 09, 2021. “Hallelujah" is the new single by DJ/producer, Stefano Pain, who began his DJ career at age 15 playing in top nightclubs around the world. Supported by DJs such as David Guetta, Bob Sinclar, Swedish House Mafia, Hardwell and many others, Pain's productions have reached the international sales charts several times. “Hallelujah,” produced in collaboration with Andrea Serratore, was remixed by MARO Music & Skytech, the remixing duo of the Platinum-certified hit song by Sanah, "Invisible Dress," released earlier this year.
Musicstereoboard.com

Top Tickets This Week: St Vincent, Sabaton, Dave Chappelle, The Warehouse Project with Megan Thee Stallion, Migos and more, We Are Scientists, Gojira,

St Vincent has announced the UK and European leg of the Daddy’s Home Tour, with stops planned in Ljubljana, Prague, Warsaw, Berlin, Cologne, Dublin, Edinburgh and London, where she’ll wrap up the trek with her biggest headline UK show to date at the Eventim Apollo on June 29. Tickets go on sale at 10am on July 9. The tour shares its name with Annie Clark’s most recent album, released in May.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Portishead Release Rare Cover Of ABBA’s ‘SOS’ On SoundCloud

Portishead have released their 2015 cover of ABBA’s “SOS” exclusively on SoundCloud. The song will appear on streaming services for the first time, while also utilizing SoundCloud’s “fan-powered royalty” system, whereby revenue from its streams are driven directly by the artist’s fan base. The system was introduced in March. As part of the release of “SOS,” SoundCloud and Portishead will make a contribution to Mind, a U.K. charity focused on mental health.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

UK Bestsellers Keane Announce Hop Farm Concert In Kent For June 2022

British pop-rock chart-toppers Keane have announced that they will play the Hop Farm in Kent, England, on June 19, 2022. They’ll be joined at the one-off show, staged by LPH Concerts, by special guests, indie rock band Flyte and support Michael Conryan. Tickets went on sale this morning (July 8)...
MusicPosted by
Daily Mail

ADRIAN THRILLS: Bono's boy is a chip off the old rocker

TOM ODELL: Monsters (Columbia) Young rock groups have been hit harder than most by the lockdowns of the past 16 months. Not only have they been unable to tour regularly, they have also struggled to make records as they once did. Songwriting sessions have been confined to Zoom and even...
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Netflix canceled the most watched series in the United States today

A crisis and a missed opportunity for Netflix? Manifest, the most viewed series on the platform in the United States, it was canceled by NBC after its third season and will have no new episodes. The news caused the disappointment of the millions of fans who are already calling for the streaming giant to take charge of the situation. What happened? Is its continuity possible?
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Lil Nas X claps back after criticism for kissing male backup dancer

(CNN) — Lil Nas X stunned Sunday night both on the red carpet and during his performance at the 2021 BET Awards. The rapper, who donned an elaborate gown to walk the carpet, paid homage to Michael Jackson's "Remember The Time" music video during his Egyptian-themed performance of his single, "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)."
Musicthebeatdfw.com

5 Black Musicians That Redefined Rock Music Over The Past Five Decades

Black Music Month is our focus for the month of June, bringing the BAW readers introspective features that show you all aspects of music made by our creative people. While we know hip-hop, R&B and even pop music at times can be the main genres of Black musicians, you’d be surprised how influential we’ve been in the realms of rock as well.
TV ShowsTVOvermind

Remembering Suzzanne Douglas: Actress Dies at 64

On July 7, 2021, the internet erupted in sadness when news broke that legendary actress Suzzanne Douglas had passed away the day before. Over the course of her career, Suzzanne touched the hearts of millions of people, and she had become especially popular in the Black American community. She was most widely known for her role in TV shows like The Parent ‘Hood and Against the Law as well as movies like How Stella Got Her Groove Back. Although we all know that death is inevitable, that doesn’t make it any easier to see people pass on, especially when it seems like it’s before their time. While it’s true that nothing can bring her back, Suzzanne’s loved ones can find comfort in the fact that she meant so much to so many people. Thanks to all of her contributions to the entertainment industry, Suzzanne Douglas will continue to live on.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Paul McCartney says new Beatles documentary is ‘proof’ he is not responsible for band’s split

Paul McCartney has welcomed Peter Jackson’s documentary Get Back as proof that he is not to blame for The Beatles’ split.The forthcoming film by The Lord of the Rings director tells the story behind the band’s final album Let It Be, which was released in 1970. It is believed that the documentary will challenge rumours that the band fought constantly in their later years.In the months following McCartney’s exit from The Beatles in April 1970, he also filed a lawsuit calling for the band’s formal dissolution. As a result, the musician has largely been accused of causing the split.McCartney...
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Fans Urge Diddy to Come Out After Praising Lil Nas X's BET Awards 2021 Kiss

Aside from complimenting the 'MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)' rapper, the 'I'll Be Missing You' hitmaker gushes over Queen Latifah for winning an award at the annual event. AceShowbiz - Sean "P. Diddy" Combs has made people convinced that he's a part of the LGBTQ community. After praising Lil Nas X for his making out session at the BET Awards 2021, the "I'll Be Missing You" hitmaker was urged by fans to come out.
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Prince Harry Says Daughter Lilibet Is So Different From Little Archie Already

They say having one kid is like, well, having one kid, but once you have two children the balancing act really begins and it seems like Prince Harry agrees. In London today for the highly-anticipated unveiling of his mother Princess Diana’s statue on what would have been her 60th birthday (July 1), the Duke of Sussex talked all things fatherhood with fellow new dad Ed Sheeran (he and wife Cherry Seaborn had their daughter Lyra Antarctica 10 months ago) at the 2021 WellChild Awards, according to Hello! magazine. Harry was a surprise guest at the charity event and chatted for the first time about new daughter, Lilibet Diana.
Public Safetyallthatsinteresting.com

Meet Mary Pearcey, The 19th-Century Murderess Who May Have Actually Been ‘Jack The Ripper’

Two years after Jack the Ripper murdered and mutilated five women in London, Mary Pearcey was found guilty of an eerily similar slaying. In 1888, the streets of London’s East End were stalked by a grisly killer known only as “Jack the Ripper.” Though that murderer was never caught, over 100 suspects were identified — including a murderess named Mary Pearcey.
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Will Smith Terrifies Fans After Posting Insane Pool Video from Dubai

Will Smith took to Instagram to share his latest adventure. "So I'm always in Dubai. But a friend of mine told me I had to check out this pool. There's something ... weird about it," Will Smith said as the camera panned around to show a tunnel under the water. "Deepest pool on earth. Two hundred feet deep," Will added before uttering the word: "Madness." Deep Dive Dubai is the city's newest attraction and it just opened. The pool features a sunken city for divers of all experience levels to explore. Most of the fans who saw the pool on Instagram commented that it was terrifying and anxiety triggering. You can read the comments on Will Smith's Instagram.

Comments / 0

Community Policy