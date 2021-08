A fan of the wildflowers? We offer up our four favorite Colorado wildflower hikes to get you out in the midst of it all. While the rest of the West is in drought, Colorado has seen a lot of rain this summer. We have those wet days to thank for the fact that the hills are now bursting with a vibrant palette of so many colors. That’s right, on of the best wildflower seasons in years is in full effect, so don’t waste another second. Get out there and frolic in the colorful blooms on some of our favorite hikes.