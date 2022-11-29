ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
True Thompson’s Photo Album: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s Daughter’s Pics

By Leanne Aciz Stanton
 28 days ago
Perfect in every way! Khloé Kardashian has been quite the doting mommy ever since her first child with Tristan Thompson , True , arrived in April 2018 . And luckily for Us , she loves to share her daughter’s beauty with her fans!

True’s unique name was inspired by Kris Jenner ’s grandfather and father. “I sometimes, still can’t believe I'm a mommy!!! True is the sweetest ever. I got my bestie for life! Thank you Jesus for my angel," the Strong Looks Better Naked author wrote on in May 2018.

A year later, the reality star was even more obsessed with her baby girl . "Is it weird that I think I’m having anxiety thinking True will be one on Friday?!?!" she tweeted in April 2019. "I’m sad time is flying as fast as it is. I’ll be happy, of course, I simply can’t understand where the time goes. Thank you Lord for every moment. Bring me the tissue[s]."

When a fan brought up kindergarten graduation, she added: "I’ll be a mess day one of preschool lol I can’t think about this." And as far as college goes, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wrote, "I'm moving where she's moving."

Raising True has made the reality star a "softer person," she told the View cohosts in July 2020.

"You put somebody else way before your needs and I think it gives you a different drive in life," the Revenge Body host said explained at the time. "It's a different kind of love, and until you have a child it's really hard to experience. I’ve loved my nieces and nephews like crazy, but there's nothing like having your own."

While celebrating the toddler's 2nd birthday three months prior, Khloé gushed via Instagram: "You are all of my unforgettable memories of the past few years, the precious magical moments of the present and the promise of a happy future. You are literally my entire world! I can’t believe you are TWO!! You make my life complete and I can’t wait to have forever with you!!! Until the end of time; I love you my sweet girl.”

Thompson shared his own slideshow in April 2020. "You have no idea how much daddy loves you," the athlete gushed at the time. "I can’t believe how fast time has flown by. You will always be daddy’s little girl. I Love you soo much Tutu."

In July 2022, True became a big sister when Kardashian and Thompson expanded their family with a baby boy. “True is loving being a big sister,” a source told Us four months after the little one's arrival. “And Khloé is thrilled with her family.”

Scroll through the photos to get a glimpse of Kardashian’s little princess!

Comments / 7

Yolanda Vargas
08-10

khole I'm so sorry about the mean and hurtful things that people can say. you are a amazing and beautiful person inside and out. you are a great mom and if you choose to have a sibling for true I think that is great they are the luckiest children in the world because they have you and your special time that you share with true. I hope that you have a son so that true will have a baby brother I'm sure you will show her how to be a great sister. to him . I think you were always a special brother to Rob.. much love and all of God blessing always.

Reply(2)
2
