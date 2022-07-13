ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
True Thompson’s Baby Album: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s Daughter’s Pics

By Leanne Aciz Stanton
 4 days ago

Perfect in every way! Khloé Kardashian has been quite the doting mommy ever since her first child with Tristan Thompson , True , arrived in April 2018 . And luckily for Us , she loves to share her daughter’s beauty with her fans!

True’s unique name was inspired by Kris Jenner ’s grandfather and father. “I sometimes, still can’t believe I'm a mommy!!! True is the sweetest ever. I got my bestie for life! Thank you Jesus for my angel," the Strong Looks Better Naked author wrote on in May 2018.

A year later, the reality star was even more obsessed with her baby girl . "Is it weird that I think I’m having anxiety thinking True will be one on Friday?!?!" she tweeted in April 2019. "I’m sad time is flying as fast as it is. I’ll be happy, of course, I simply can’t understand where the time goes. Thank you Lord for every moment. Bring me the tissue[s]."

When a fan brought up kindergarten graduation, she added: "I’ll be a mess day one of preschool lol I can’t think about this." And as far as college goes, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wrote, "I'm moving where she's moving."

Raising True has made the reality star a "softer person," she told the View cohosts in July 2020.

"You put somebody else way before your needs and I think it gives you a different drive in life," the Revenge Body host said explained at the time. "It's a different kind of love, and until you have a child it's really hard to experience. I’ve loved my nieces and nephews like crazy, but there's nothing like having your own."

While celebrating the toddler's 2nd birthday three months prior, Khloé gushed via Instagram: "You are all of my unforgettable memories of the past few years, the precious magical moments of the present and the promise of a happy future. You are literally my entire world! I can’t believe you are TWO!! You make my life complete and I can’t wait to have forever with you!!! Until the end of time; I love you my sweet girl.”

Thompson shared his own slideshow in April 2020. "You have no idea how much daddy loves you," the athlete gushed at the time. "I can’t believe how fast time has flown by. You will always be daddy’s little girl. I Love you soo much Tutu."

Scroll through the photos to get a glimpse of Kardashian’s little princess!

