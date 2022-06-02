Best PC Cases 2022: Our Tested Picks for Your New Build

Often, builders don't put much focus into choosing the best PC case for their next build, or push the decision off until the very end of the part-picking process. You might first consider the CPU and graphics card that fits your needs and budget, then move on to picking a motherboard and storage.

But you really should consider your case options early. Getting the best PC case for you is key, because it's what forms the identity of your computer, dictating its looks and what fits inside, plus the noise levels in your room, and the cooling potential for your rig as well. You can choose to go for one of the best Mini-ITX cases to minimize your system’s footprint on your desk, or you can get a chassis like Fractal Design’s Meshify 2 to house a big, butt-kicking workstation with lots of expansion possibilities.

Below we’ve gathered a list of the best PC cases from the dozens of models we've tested in recent years. As long as you check whether the parts you want to use will fit and you like the looks, one of these cases should keep you happy for several years to come.

Quick PC Case Shopping Tips

Figure out what parts you have/want first. Before prioritizing looks, you’ll want to know what motherboard , graphics card, and cooler you’ll be using, plus how many drives you’ll want to install. This will dictate the size of the cases to consider.

Cooling is key, especially in small cases. Airflow is important in choosing the best PC case, especially when it comes to high-end components in tight spaces. Check our cooler reviews for our cooling test results before buying, and remember that cases with glass fronts and tops restrict airflow and may need extra fans.

Choose a chassis that you like to look at. Your case of choice is likely to spend lots of time in your peripheral vision. Don't forget to check airflow and that your parts will fit. But after that, find something that appeals to you visually. Take the time to find a case that appeals to you visually. If you want to show off your case's internals, a case like Hyte's Y60 with its panoramic glass is certainly appealing. But know that generally speaking, the more glass found on a case, particularly in the front, the warmer your system is likely to run.

The Best PC Cases You Can Buy Today

1. Fractal Design Meshify 2 Compact

Best All Round Compact ATX Case

Type: Mid Tower | Motherboard Support: Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, ATX | Card Length Supported: 360mm (14.2 inches) | Storage Support: (2) 3.5” (2) 2.5” | Included Fans: (3) 2x, 140mm, 1x 120mm

Thoughtful Interior and cable management Ships with 3 quality fans Excellent thermal performance and easy filter access Materials could be better Fans don’t have PWM control No RGB

Fractal Design’s Meshify 2 Compact offers an excellent foundation for simple ATX gaming systems, and a chassis that will stand the test of time well. It doesn’t go out of its way to be eccentric, rather providing the user with a classy chassis that will look good for a long time to come -- a chassis you can grow up with.

And while its materials quality could be seen as a little lacking, this is a case where you pay for its excellent design, not only in looks, but also practicality: it has tons of cable management space, is laid out logically and with easy to access filters, a breeze to use and maintain as your daily driver.

The biggest catch to this case is its slightly steep price and lack of RGB, but we believe it’s worth paying just for how well thought-out its practical design is.

2. Lian Li O11 Air Mini

Best Compact ATX Case

Type: ATX Case | Motherboard Support: ATX | Card Length Supported: 362mm (14.6 inches) | Storage Support: (4) 3.5” (2) 2.5” | Included Fans: 2x 140mm PWM, 1x 120mm PWM

Improved cooling and 3 PWM fans Supports ATX boards and PSUs Affordable at $110 Ditches aluminum panels for steel No longer as ITX-focused Ugly bottom air filter implementation remains

Lian Li’s PC-O11 Dynamic has been a staple, go-to PC case for pretty builds in recent years, but its days might be numbered. The O11D Mini was inspired by its design, but had a few issues. But now, the O11 Air Mini comes in as a brilliant alternative.

Priced at just $110, you get a lot for your money with this case, including three PWM fans, bits of pretty aluminum, a glass panel, handsome looks, plentiful IO, a brilliant internal design and full ATX compatibility.

The chassis features an unusual side-by-side chambered design, but building in it is a breeze and its performance is well up to snuff by modern standards. With this many features, great handsome styling, and such value for money, it’s a case that easily earns its place on this list.

3. NZXT H7 Flow

Best Mainstream Airflow-Focused Case

Type: Mid-Tower | Motherboard Support: E-ATX, ATX, Micro ATX, Mini ITX | Card Length Supported: 15.74 inches (39.98 cm) | Storage Support: (2) 3.5 or (4) 2.5-inch | Included Fans: (2) 120 mm

Surprisingly quiet Impressive and quiet stock case fans Satisfying cable management No RGB (a Pro for some)

With just two of the company's F120Q Airflow case fans behind a skeletal frame with a perforated front panel, the NZXT H7 Flow manages to deliver excellent temperature and noise level numbers in our testing, beating or competing well against pricier chassis with more fans and glass panels. It's also a pleasure to build in, with good cable management and a $130 MSRP that's quite reasonable in this era of seemingly ever-increasing prices.

The primary missing feature here, which will feel refreshing for many builders, is the lack of any RGB to light up your system. That, combined with the boxy look and perforated front means this case isn't the prettiest on our list, but it can certainly look good with some tasteful lighting delivered via your components, extra fans or a light strip. And if you don't like the look of the fully vented front and you aren't that concerned about keeping your temps a low as they can go, the non-Flow H7 model has a solid front, but with everything else we loved about the H7 Flow.



4. Cooler Master HAF 700 Evo

Best High-End XL/EATX Case

Type: Full Tower | Motherboard Support: E-ATX, ATX, Micro ATX, Mini ITX | Card Length Supported: 490mm (19.29 inches) | Storage Support: (12) 3.5 or 2.5-inch | Included Fans: (2) 200 mm, (3) 120 mm

Great thermal performance Gorgeous glass grille and infinity mirror Iris LCD screen + Server-level drive support Tool-free GPU, PSU and drive installation Very expensive Side panels aren’t hinged

Cooler Master's HAF 700 Evo packs in loads of unique features, like an edge-lit RGB glass grille front with a circular LCD display, an infinity mirror to hide ugly bits of the interior while showing off your pretty components and five front USB ports. There's also room for up to 12 drives and EATX server-class motherboards, plus clearance for the largest graphics cards and coolers.

But Cooler Master didn't forget about performance with its HAF 700 Evo. It lands at or near the top of our testing charts, thanks to two huge 200 mm intake fans and a trio of smaller 120 mm spinners. Plus, with 18 fan mounts, airflow can get even better.

The only downsides of the HAF 700 Evo are its $500-plus price, the fact that it weighs over 50 pounds empty, and the dust filter is behind the front panel, which is difficult to remove. If you're after great looks and great performance with loads of room for high-end parts, Cooler Master's flagship HAF is hard to beat.

5. Fractal Design Meshify 2

Best Case for High-End Rigs and Workstations

Type: Mid-Tower ATX | Motherboard Support: Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, ATX, E-ATX (285 mm) | Card Length Supported: 467mm (18.4 inches) | Storage Support: (11) 3.5" (6 brackets included), (4) 2.5" (2 brackets included) | Included Fans: (3) 140mm

Interior brilliance Excellent cooling performance Easy panel and dust filter removal Overkill for modest builds Slightly buzzy fan motors

Fractal offers a thoughtful, versatile design aimed at ease-of-use, and delivers a very pleasant and enjoyable building experience with the Meshify 2. Whether you use this case as a system where you just want to deliver tons of airflow and room for expansion, a workstation with tons of hard drives, a server, or high-end custom liquid cooling, the Meshify 2 will find a way to accommodate your build. For that, along with thermal and acoustic performance that is in-line with what we expect from a mesh front, it earns a rare five-star rating.

The Meshify 2 doesn’t try to reinvent the wheel when it comes to case design, instead gently chiseling away at it to refine the experience. There’s only one thing about it that you need to ask yourself before smashing the buy button: Will you really use the room for storage or cooling parts, or can you buy a smaller case and save yourself some space and money?

6. Phanteks Eclipse P360A

Best Budget ATX Gaming Case

Type: Mid Tower | Motherboard Support: Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, ATX | Card Length Supported: 400mm (15.7 inches) | Storage Support: (2) 3.5” (2) 2.5” | Included Fans: (2) 120mm ARGB

So much RGB Includes well-featured standalone D-RGB controller Chart-leading thermal performance Excellent case for simple ATX systems Just $66 Materials are kinda cheap No real intake filtration

Phanteks’ P360A comes in at a street price of just $66, and that isn’t much especially if you consider its feature set. Sure, it won’t blow you away with quality materials or extreme silence, but it comes with all the essentials needed for simple, budget-minded ATX gaming systems while still offering a fun bit of flair.

Behind the mesh front panel you’ll find two 120mm addressable-RGB fans, which provide the chassis with class-leading thermal performance at perfectly acceptable noise levels. This is a case that’s more than capable of dealing with today’s high-TDP GPUs, and a 240mm radiator mount at the top can be used with an AIO to keep your CPU cool too.

And as a cherry on top, Phanteks also throws in an addressable-RGB strip along the side of the chassis, along with an excellent software-free RGB controller, creating a very complete and easy to use ‘just throw parts at it’ package.

7. Lian Li Q58

Best Mini-ITX Case

Type: ITX Case | Motherboard Support: Mini-ITX | Card Length Supported: 320mm (12.6 inches) | Storage Support: (1) 3.5” (3) 2.5” | Included Fans: None

Tidy, chic looks Great thermals Easy to build in Flexible build options Great finish quality Affordable at just $130 Cable management is a bit tough PCIe riser card needs additional support

Lian Li hasn’t been quiet about its upcoming case launches, but when it did finally launch the Q58, it blew us away. This is a 14.3 liter Mini-ITX case that costs just $130 in its base variant, and it packs great looks, excellent cooling potential, and a flexible internal design.

The basic frame is made from steel, and each side houses a half-glass, half -perforated steel. The front face and the top plate are made from fancier, prettier aluminum, giving the case a very premium feel overall. The GPU can draw fresh air straight from the side, but you can still see its pretty RGB through the glass, and you can squeeze a 280mm radiator into the case’s roof.

But the case can also be reconfigured to sacrifice some AIO and storage options in favor of fitting an ATX power supply, which is a great way of achieving some cost savings in combination with opting for the plain PCIe 3.0 riser cable. Throw another $30 in, and you can also get a version of this case with a PCIe 4.0 riser cable, ready for RTX 3000 and RX 6000 (and future) graphics cards. There are few things not to like about the Q58.

8. Phanteks Evolv Shift 2

Best Mini-ITX Case Value

Type: ITX Tower | Motherboard Support: Mini-ITX | Card Length Supported: 335mm (13.2 inches) | Storage Support: (1) 3.5" (2) 2.5" | Included Fans: (1) 140mm

Beautiful glass & aluminum paneling Small footprint Straightforward interior layout Fits big GPUs Only fits 120mm AIOs for CPU cooling Challenging build due to tight space Riser cable only does PCIe 3. Wobbly switchgear at top

The Evolv Shift 2 stands out at first glance for its its towering, small footprint design and beautiful anodized aluminum panels. Priced at $100 for the mesh version and $110 for the variant with TG and an addressable-RGB fan, it easily earns a spot on our Best PC Cases list.

With a small footprint and beautiful finish in both the tempered-glass and mesh variants, the Evolv Shift 2 is perfect as an SFF PC for use in the living room, moving around the house wherever you need it or taking to LAN parties. The easily accessible top IO makes plugging devices in a breeze too. Building in it was tight, and came with the typical frustrations associated with Mini-ITX systems, but I still managed a build within about 3 hours, and the end result was well worth the effort.

9. Corsair Obsidian Series 4000X RGB

Best Premium RGB ATX Gaming Case

Type: Mid Tower | Motherboard Support: Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, ATX | Card Length Supported: 360mm (14.2 inches) | Storage Support: (2) 3.5” (2) 2.5” | Included Fans: (3) 120mm ARGB

Clean aesthetics and refined interior Good enough thermal performance Mesh option (without RGB) for performance enthusiasts or budget builders RGB variant includes iCUE hub Relatively quiet Only one front USB-A port Fans don’t spin fast enough for extreme performance requirements

Corsair’s 4000X RGB is a sleek gaming tower that comes with two glass panels and three RGB spinners. Priced at $135 noq, it’s not cheap, but its design is thoroughly considered and as you build with it, it’s clear where Corsair’s gaming and PC building pedigree comes from. Indeed, the 4000X RGB (as well as the similar 4000D airflow), is an extremely easy and convenient chassis to build a system in, and everything just makes sense.

While it won’t blow you away with premium materials such as aluminum, the dark tinted glass ensures that you only see RGB lighting inside the case, allowing you to be a little sloppy with cable management because you won’t see it anyway. Add to that Corsair’s class-leading RGB ecosystem, and you’ve got a very pretty case that’s convenient in use and always looks good, no matter what you install inside it.

10. Fractal Design Define 7

Best Case for Quiet High-End Rigs and Workstations

Type: Mid-Tower ATX | Motherboard Support: Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, ATX | Card Length Supported: 18.4 / 12.4 inches (467 / 315mm) | Storage Support: (7) 3.5", (2) 2.5" | Included Fans: (3) 140mm, (3) 120mm

Tempered-glass side panel Filtration system Good thermal performance Low noise Water cooling support USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C Versatility No RGB Lighting

A dual-layout (open or extra storage) interior, vented top panel, dedicated water cooling fill port under the top filter, and a Nexus+ 2 PWM fan hub add to the Define 7's extremely solid construction and top-notch fit/finish to make it a sure hit with performance enthusiasts. If you're looking for top notch performance with a strong feature set, the Fractal Design Define 7 is worth the money.

11. Phanteks Enthoo Pro II

Best Dual-System Case

Type: Full-Tower ATX | Motherboard Support: Mini-ITX(2), Micro-ATX, ATX, E-ATX | Card Length Supported: 19.8 inches (503 mm) | Storage Support: (12) 3.5", (11) 2.5" | Included Fans: None

Excellent thermal performance and cable management Flexible interior and lavish front I/O Affordable for its size and features Unnecessarily big No fans included Materials could be of higher quality

Phanteks’ Enthoo Pro II is a very unique chassi, offering the most seamless dual-system support we’ve ever seen. And its new fabric mesh front looks really great, especially when you get close to the case.

Thermally and acoustically, the Enthoo Pro II also performs phenomenally well. Of course, the mesh does let more noise out than a closed-front case would, but if you’re careful in your component selection and only pick quiet parts, it should all remain very tolerable.

