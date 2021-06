In a new interview with Leo Montero of Argentina's América TV, original AC/DC singer Dave Evans was asked if he and his former bandmates ever thought the band was one day going to become as popular as it is now. Dave responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "No one ever expected the band to be as massive as it became, but we did believe that we were gonna make it worldwide. We already that mindset, to be an international band, but we never thought, of course, it would be as massive as it is."