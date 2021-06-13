Camping Tips

The “if you don’t like this, just wait a few days” weather of spring 2021 continues, as I write this on a cold and damp flag day. Since I returned from Florida at the end of April, I have had snow, frost, a week of rain, two weeks with no rain at all and some of the most beautiful days I can recall. Even Mother Nature seems a bit confused as some phenological events are not in sync, as they should be. Gypsy moth larvae generally hatch when oak leaves appear and by now these hairy caterpillars should be almost two inches long, but I see some of them at less than a half inch, despite fully grown oak leaves.