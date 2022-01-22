ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

10 Best Long Term Investments To Consider for 2022

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01KyI3_0CVmPViy00

Many think of investments as something reserved for the wealthy or the more financially savvy, but that’s far from the truth. Most investment types are open to virtually anyone regardless of age, career or income. Long-term investments are one of the best ways to grow your money and even build generational wealth .

You can choose to put your money in a wide range of investment options depending on your risk tolerance and investing goals. While investing is risky, you can also lower your risk by diversifying your portfolio.

Picking the best long-term investments can be overwhelming, especially if you’re new to investing. Keep reading to find out the top investments to hold for the long haul.

Best Long-Term Investments for 2022

Here are the best long-term investments you may want to add to your portfolio.

1. Growth Stocks

Growth stocks are perhaps the most popular investment strategy. They promise high returns as the company grows. In most cases, growth stocks are tech companies, but this is not always the case. Their profits are usually injected into the business, so very few dividends are paid, if any.

Growth stocks are quite risky because most investors pay a lot of money for the stock compared to the company’s earnings. In that case, when there’s a recession, the stocks tend to lose value quickly. Nonetheless, growth stocks remain among the best long-term investments.

If you’re going to choose individual growth stocks, ensure you take the time to analyze the company carefully. Keep in mind that growth stocks have high volatility, so you’ll need a high-risk tolerance. Provided you find the right company to invest in, your reward is potentially limitless.

2. Certificates of Deposit

A certificate of deposit is an insured savings account that offers a fixed rate for a specific period. CDs are perfect if you know you’ll need a certain amount of cash at a selected future date.

CDs are a great way to safely grow your money for a predetermined period. The usual term lengths are six months, one year and five years, and your investments earn interest. Note that if you take money out of a CD before the agreed-upon period elapses, in some cases, you may have to pay a penalty fee, depending on the financial institution and their terms.

3. Bond Funds

Bond funds typically contain several bonds from various issuers. They are usually categorized based on the bond type in the fund, the duration of the bond, the riskiness and many other factors. One of the advantages of bond funds is there are various fund choices tailored to meet your needs.

Bonds are among the low-risk investments, especially those that are part of a fund. This is because funds own several bond types ranging across many issuers, so the holdings are diversified. So, if one bond defaults, there is little impact on your portfolio.

Bonds do fluctuate, but bond funds tend to remain relatively stable. The returns on bond funds are typically less than the returns on a stock fund, but bond funds are at lower risk than stock funds.

4. Exchange-Traded Funds

Exchange-traded funds are quite similar to mutual funds in that they offer a diversified portfolio. ETFs pool investor money and then buy several securities, providing a single diversified investment. The difference with ETFs is that they are traded when the market is open, like any other stock.

ETFs are an excellent investment avenue for investors with a long-term perspective. Additionally, they’re suitable for anyone who wants to invest in mutual funds but doesn’t meet the minimum financial requirements.

5. Bonds

Bonds are essentially loans from investors to a government entity. When you loan the government money, they pay you interest over a specific period — typically one to 30 years. These bonds are very low-risk since the government’s credit backs them. The catch is that since it’s virtually risk-free, bonds won’t generate as high a return as you would get with other riskier investments.

Bonds are ideal for conservative investors who prefer a solid portfolio with minimum volatility. They are typically popular among retired investors whose investment horizons would not weather severe market declines.

6. Real Estate

Real estate is another best long-term investment to consider. While it needs a considerable amount of cash to start investing in real estate , you’ll eventually enjoy huge returns after holding the asset for a long time. Real estate is a popular investment option, mainly since you can borrow a loan from the bank to make the investment and then pay it back over time.

One drawback with real estate is that there is virtually no diversification. Having all your cash tied up to one asset is quite risky. However, you can also enjoy good rewards provided you have a good property and manage it well.

7. Dividend Stocks

Dividend stocks are simply stocks that pay out dividends. They differ from growth stocks because they do not gain returns as quickly. Instead, they pay out dividends to investors at regular intervals. In most cases, dividend stocks are found among mature companies with little cash need.

While dividend stocks are less volatile than growth stocks, they tend to rise and fall significantly. The major advantage of dividend stocks is that the companies raise their payouts year over year. So ideally, you get a pay raise every year.

8. Roth IRA

While this is technically a retirement account, it is one of the best investment options you can choose. Roth IRAs let you save with after-tax money, so your investment grows tax-free. You’ll also be able to withdraw it tax-free.

Roth IRAs give you special tax and legal advantages and are an excellent option if you want to grow your investments with zero chances of loss of the initial investment. Additionally, if you open your Roth IRA account at a brokerage firm, you get the freedom to invest in whatever fits your needs best.

9. High-Yield Savings Account

Opening a high-yield savings account is another best long-term investment to consider. A high-yield savings account offers higher interests than traditional savings accounts. If you’re looking for a place to secure your money over time and earn interest, this might be your perfect investment choice.

10. Alternative Investments

Alternative investments is an umbrella term that covers all investments that fall outside the traditional options, such as stocks and bonds. Alternative investments include commodities, gold, private equity and cryptocurrencies .

Since these are generally unregulated instruments, they have high levels of volatility. They are best for accredited investors who prefer to diversify away from the traditional investment options.

Final Take

Long-term investments are a great way to build wealth over time and guarantee financial security. Before jumping into any investment, however, take time to analyze all your options so you can choose investments that best suit your needs. Getting advice from experts like financial advisors can help you make sound investing decisions.

John Csiszar contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 10 Best Long Term Investments To Consider for 2022

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks And Bonds#Mutual Fund#Financial Advisors#Tech Companies#Investment
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Why a long-term approach is the best strategy for labor challenges

Given restaurants’ acute labor challenges at the moment, it’s easy to forget that many of them had a lack of workers before the pandemic. And fast-food restaurants in particular have long had issues with high turnover. “There’s always been a challenge around staffing,” José Cil, CEO of Burger King owner Restaurant Brands International, told investors on Monday, according to a transcript on the financial services site Sentieo.
LABOR ISSUES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
SPY

This $79 Motley Fool Investment Tool Has 4Xed the Market for 19 Years Straight

The new year is a time for setting goals, and there’s no better season to re-evaluate your budget, finances and investments than the beginning of a new trip around the sun. Of course, the investment landscape looks a lot different in 2022 than it did for our parents and grandparents. Savings accounts offer practically 0% returns, and many millennials can afford to hire a financial advisor the same way they can afford to buy a yacht. That’s one reason so many young people are trying novel investment vehicles such as cryptocurrency and NFTs. NFTs and crypto might be the trendiest places...
STOCKS
Kiplinger

The 60/40 Portfolio Is Dead. Long Live 33/33/33.

I’ve read countless articles from fellow financial advisers and investment gurus arguing for and against the traditional 60/40 (stock/bond) portfolio allocation. While many advisers have been trained to regard the 60/40 as a benchmark from the early days of their careers, a low interest rate environment means we need to get more creative.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Augmedix: A Splendid Long-Term Investing Opportunity

Augmedix drives its revenue growth by reducing burnout of physicians who are highly productive. Augmedix (AUGX) is a high-growth healthcare technology company. In my opinion, its medical note documentation service driven by its Notebuilder tool will fuel its revenue growth significantly higher in the long term (next five years). I believe the company's high revenue growth will be driven by intelligent software and supported by huge business expansion opportunity. As a result, I expect the company’s share price to reach mid to high single-digits in the next five years. I believe long-term growth-oriented investors can accumulate the company’s shares gradually to maximize their profit.
STOCKS
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
103K+
Followers
8K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy