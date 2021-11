From jewel tones to velvet, fall bridesmaid dresses have long proven their worth for space in the wardrobe long after the wedding day. There’s just a little something extra about a sunset palette or bold neutrals, don’t ya think? We spend all year just waiting for the latest fall bridesmaid dress trends to drop. And the past few trips around the sun have not disappointed! We’re seeing flutter sleeves, wrap silhouettes, off-the-shouder cuts, silky slips and jumpsuits in it for the long haul. Of course, velvet is at the top of the list too! But that’s a given. If you wanna see the 34 looks we keep coming back to this year, keep on reading and get your pinning fingers ready!

