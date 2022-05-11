ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Kylie Jenner Talks Motherhood: See Her Best Quotes About Having Children and Being a Young Mom

By Nicole Massabrook
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 1 day ago

The world was shocked when news broke that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were expecting their first child together when the Life of Kylie star was just 20 — but she was open about her desire to be a mom long before welcoming her daughter and son.

" Being a young mom just means we met a little early and I get to love you a little longer,” Jenner captioned an Instagram post featuring photos of her eldest child, Stormi (born February 2018) on Mother's Day in May 2022.

Jenner kept her pregnancy with Stormi under wraps. Us Weekly confirmed that she and Scott shared the happy news with their friends in September 2017 (a month after the reality star's 20th birthday ), but the Kylie Cosmetics founder didn't let fans in on the news until she gave birth to her daughter.

"I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” Jenner wrote on Instagram days after welcoming Stormi . “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. … I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could.”

The decision seemed to follow her plans to keep her family life private. As a teenager, Jenner thought she would raise her children away from the bright lights of Hollywood after starting her own reality TV career at age 9.

"I would love to have a family and build a home with a farm in Malibu Canyon and just have my kids and throw away my phone,” she explained to ELLE U.K. in 2015. “Just really, like, live my life and not do this anymore.”

However, the Kendall + Kylie designer didn't seem to have any plans to run away from Tinseltown after signing on to star in Hulu's The Kardashians , which debuted in April 2022. The show followed her through the final months of her pregnancy with her son, which wasn't nearly as private as the first time she was with child.

Us confirmed in August 2021 that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was expecting baby No. 2 with the "Goosebumps" performer, and she debuted her bump the following month via social media before wearing belly-hugging outfits at New York Fashion Week.

Since welcoming her baby boy in February 2022, the Kylie Skin founder has been honest about the struggles of adjusting after giving birth. "I just want to say to my postpartum moms, postpartum has not been easy ,” Jenner said in a March 2022 Instagram Story. “This experience for me, personally, has been a little harder than with my daughter.”

The family expansion took a toll on her body and mind. “It’s OK not to be OK,” the California native added. “Once I realized that … I was putting some pressure on myself and I just keep reminding myself, ‘I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy’ and we have to stop putting pressure to be back, not even physically, just mentally after birth.”

Scroll down to see everything Kylie has said about motherhood and how her views on parenting have evolved through the years:

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Offset Shares Adorable Father-Son Photos With His & Cardi B's Baby Wave

Offset took to Instagram as a proud father on Tuesday (May 3), showing off his and Cardi B’s new infant son, Wave. “BIG WAVE,” the Migos rapper captioned the heartwarming photo alongside a tidal-wave emoji. Justin Bieber took to the comments to express his support and commented multiple heart emojis.
CELEBRITIES
Amy Christie

Family welcomes baby no. 9 with a tender reveal: "It's been so rewarding to experience motherhood"

When a 29-year-old mom announced that she was pregnant for the ninth time, many people thought it was time for a little girl. However, the touching moment she and her husband organized to let their sons and the world know that this summer, they would welcome another baby boy and love him as a precious gift will stay as a treasured memory for years to come.
DALLAS, TX
Page Six

Michael Strahan’s daughter Isabella, 17, makes runway debut

Michael Strahan’s 17-year-old daughter is officially a model. Isabella Strahan made her runway debut at the Sherri Hill fashion show over the weekend, and the “Good Morning America” co-host showered her with praise on Instagram Tuesday. “Very proud of you, @isabellastrahan, for crushing your first runway this...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Scott Disick says Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally ‘move on’

Scott Disick has admitted that his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally “move on”.During the premiere episode of The Kardashians, the 38-year-old socialite said that he had a false hope of “getting back together” with Kardashian.However, seeing her with Barker made it clear that she was happy and “in a real thing” with him. “For the first time in my life, it’s finally starting to change,” Disick said. “Now that Kourtney’s got her life with Travis, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Page Six

Romeo Miller receiving hate mail from female fans after becoming a dad

Where is the love? Romeo Miller has received a lot of hate mail from female fans since the arrival of his first child. The rapper, actor and son of hip-hop icon Master P announced in February that he and his girlfriend, Drew Sangster, had welcomed a baby girl. Miller, 32, has since posted a series of adorable pictures on Instagram of his daughter, whom he calls Baby R. But the proud new dad tells Page Six exclusively, “I have lost a lot of fans. A lot of females sent me hate mail when I had my daughter because a lot of people felt like...
ACCIDENTS
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stormi
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Travis Scott
CinemaBlend

Khloé Kardashian Responds After Dwayne Johnson Admires Her Glutes In Viral Post

Any day you get singled out by infamous gym rat Dwayne Johnson for your physique, I’d say that’s a good day. Khloé Kardashian found herself in that enviable position (sorta) when the eventual Black Adam star posted a TikTok video in which he was checking out the reality star’s … assets. Don’t worry, though, the actor wasn’t actually ogling Kardashian herself, but rather admiring the glutes on her wax museum figure, and the reality star definitely had something to say about it.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maternity#Kylie Cosmetics#New York Fashion Week#Mother S Day
HollywoodLife

Why Kendall Jenner’s Boyfriend Devin Booker Won’t Attend The Met Gala With Her

It looks like Kendall Jenner will be walking the infamous steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art alone at the 2022 Met Gala. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the 26-year-old model’s boyfriend of two years, Devin Booker, 25, will likely not join her at the star-studded event to make their red carpet debut. The news comes as Devin recovers from some injuries during his sixth season with the Phoenix Suns.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

133K+
Followers
17K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy