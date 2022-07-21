Best golf sunglasses 2022: keep the pin in sight with the best sunglasses for golf

If you’re lucky enough to get in a game of golf on a nice sunny day, then you’re going to want to have a trusty pair of the best sunglasses for golf, to ensure you’re playing to the best of your ability – and protecting your eyes from the sun. Golfing sunglasses are designed to give good coverage and contrast so that you can see clearly even on the brightest of days.

For comfort and functionality, you want to look out for a pair of sunglasses that wrap around your face, these will allow for much clearer viewing without sunlight creeping in around the edges. For super clear vision, opt for polarised lenses, as they will filter out any glare so you can have full clarity on the course.

If you wear prescription glasses, or find that some days you need a darker lens, then you may want to opt for a pair of golfing sunglasses with interchangeable lenses, such as the Bloc Titan golf sunglasses in the list below. This means you could always have prescription lenses made if needed.

Now peruse the best golf sunglasses – they'll ensure comfort and optimum visibility during your next game.

These glasses will change how you see the golf course

Polarised: No | Interchangeable lens?: No | Material: O Matter & Unobtainium

Enhanced colour and contrast 100% protection against UVA/UVB rays Scratch proof Possibly not the sturdiest

This offering from Oakley is designed to enhance colour and contrast to allow you to see more detail on the course, and they certainly deliver. They look and feel great and the Prizm lens technology is really something else. Prizm Golf lenses will help your game in a number of ways. They’ll improve the contrast to separate different shades of green to allow you to spot fairway, fringe, rough transitions and also differentiate grain direction to help you judge ball speed on the greens. If you want to know more, read my full Oakley Mercenary Prizm Golf review .

The signature model of an Open Champion

Polarised: Yes | Interchangeable lens?: Yes | Material: Polymer

Anti scratch coating Lens repels oil, grease, sweat, water & fingerprints You might not like Henrik

European Ryder Cup legend and 2016 Open Champion Henrik Stenson launched his own line of eyewear in 2017 and the brand has since gone from strength to strength. Henrik is known as the Iceman and so it's no surprise that is also the name of his signature line of golf sunglasses. The 'Iceman' is now in its third iteration and has become one of the most popular models of golf shades on the market.

Suitable not only for golf but for other sporting activities, the Iceman 3.0 features frames made from an ultra light, flexible polymer and an anti-scratch HD lens that will enhance colour and contrast. The oleophobic coating makes those lenses resistant to sweat, dirt, moisture and fingerprints which is pretty cool. It's available in a variety of colours and the unisex design fits both men and women. For the full low-down, read my full Henrik Stenson Iceman 3.0 review .

3. Dirty Dog Edge

Clear vision even in the brightest conditions

Polarised: Yes | Interchangeable lens?: No | Material: Polycarbonate & Rubber

Non slip tips

The bright blue lenses of these golf sunglasses are designed to block out very bright light, so on those really sunny days, or cloudy but bright days, you won’t get the harsh white glare from the sky affecting your handicap. They feature UV protection for complete UV blockage and the thick durable lenses are scratch resistant so you can expect them to last you well.

The non-slip tips will also ensure these glasses stay on your face no matter what your position and still won’t move even when they heat up. These are a great pair of sporting sunglasses for regular golfers.

4. Oakley Half Jacket 2.0 XL

Filter out any reflective glare with these sunnies

Polarised: Yes | Interchangeable lens?: Yes | Material: O Matter & Unobtainium

Interchangeable lenses

These Oakley golf sunglasses are designed with comfort and clarity in mind. The half jacket frame sits comfortably on your face and they are lightweight to continue to provide comfort all day long. The HD polarised lenses work to deter reflective glare, so that you can see further without having to squint.

The lenses are easily interchangeable so you can find ones that are right for you but these are sold separately. For a pair of golf sunglasses you that are both stylish and functional, Oakley is a brand well worth trying.

5. Oakley Flak 2.0 Prizm

Completely peripheral protection from the elements

Polarised: No | Interchangeable lens?: No | Material: Plastic and Unobtanium

Enhanced lens coverages

The Oakley Flak sunglasses provide great contrast and coverage across your peripherals, not only blocking out sunlight, but protecting you from any wind or impact.

The lenses respond to the light levels and change accordingly to keep your vision clear whatever the conditions, and the stress resistant frame is designed to sit comfortably on both your ears and nose so they stay in place all day long.

6. Bloc Titan

Stylish and affordable, these will make you look the part on the course

Polarised: No | Interchangeable lens?: Yes | Material: Plastic

Affordable

If you don’t want to spend too much on a pair of golf sunglasses, then these Bloc Titan glasses are great for the occasional golfer who wants protection from the sun. They are lightweight and flexible, meaning they fit on your face nicely and have an adjustable noise piece for soft positioning.

The rimless edges help these glasses curve around the face, giving extra protection especially on those brighter days. For the price you can’t go wrong with this stylish pair of sunglasses.

7. Ray Ban Aviator Total Black

A classic look on and off the course

Polarised: Yes | Interchangeable lens?: No | Material: Metal

Suitable for any occasion

Probably the most iconic sunglasses design in the world, the Aviator was originally designed for US Pilots in 1937 but is now the standard bearer for stylish eyewear. Featuring a black metal frame, polarised lenses and 100% UV protection, these glasses are a versatile option that you can wear for 'driving' both on and off the course.

