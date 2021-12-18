Bulgaria reports bird flu outbreak at duck farm

MOSCOW, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices fell for a third consecutive week last week, tracking lower prices in Chicago and Paris and after only a small reduction in Russia's upcoming grain export quota, analysts said on Monday. Russia plans to set its wheat export quota at 8 million tonnes for Feb. 15 to June 30, 2022, the country's economy ministry said on Friday, marking a 1 million tonne reduction from a previously planned level. Russian wheat with 12.5% protein loading from Black Sea ports for supply in late December or early January was quoted at $329 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, down $5 from the previous week, the IKAR consultancy said. Sovecon, another consultancy, pegged wheat down $3 to $335 a tonne, while barley fell by $5 to $299 a tonne. Russian wheat exports are down by 37.5% since the start of the 2021/22 marketing season on July 1, due to a smaller crop and an export tax, which will rise to $94.0 per tonne this week. The formula of this tax will have a higher multiplier if prices rise to $375 per tonne and the multiplier will rise further if prices reach $400 per tonne, a proposal on the state website for regulations showed on Friday. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 15,075 roubles/t -125 rbls wheat, European part ($202.76) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 35,850 rbls/t -900 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 85,675 rbls/t -650 rbls oil (Sovecon) - export sunflower $1,295/t -$80 oil (Sovecon) - export sunflower $1,315/t -$60 oil (IKAR) - soybeans (Sovecon) 43,300 rbls/t -3,100 rbls - white sugar, $645.6/t +$3 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 74.3497 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jane Merriman)

