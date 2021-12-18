ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Bulgaria reports bird flu outbreak at duck farm

Agriculture Online
 4 days ago

SOFIA, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Bulgarian veterinary authorities will cull more than 7,000 ducks in the southern village of Malak Dol after a bird flu outbreak was...

www.agriculture.com

newschain

Bird flu: How to spot it and what to do

The current outbreak of bird flu in the UK has been described as the “largest-ever”. The Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said wild birds migrating to the UK from mainland Europe during the winter months can carry the disease and this can lead to cases in poultry and other captive birds.
ANIMALS
US News and World Report

China's Guangdong Reports Human Infection of H5N6 Bird Flu

BEIJING (Reuters) - The health authority in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong said on Saturday that one case of a human being infected with the H5N6 strain of bird flu has been reported in the city of Huizhou. The Health Commission of Guangdong Province said in a statement that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Concern over growing spread in ‘largest ever’ bird flu outbreak

Around half a million birds have been culled so far, according to the UK chief veterinary officer. Concern is growing among conservationists and nature lovers as the UK’s “largest ever” bird flu outbreak continues to grow. The RSPB said High Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) is affecting a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Second bird flu outbreak in Dumfries and Galloway

A second avian flu outbreak has been confirmed at premises in Dumfries and Galloway, the Scottish government has announced. Temporary control zones have been set up at the site in Kirtlebridge to limit the risk of spreading the disease. On Monday, a flock of 22,000 hens in nearby Kirkpatrick Fleming...
WORLD
BBC

Bird flu outbreak confirmed near Sudbury in Suffolk

An outbreak of bird flu has been confirmed in Suffolk, the government said. The H5N1 virus, which is highly contagious and can kill poultry flocks, was found at a premises near Sudbury. The Department of Environment Food and Rural Affairs said there would be a humane cull of the birds.
ANIMALS
Reuters

Britain suffers largest ever bird flu outbreak - minister

LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Britain is experiencing it worst ever outbreak of bird flu, farming and environment minister George Eustice told parliament on Thursday. "This year we are seeing the largest-ever outbreak of avian influenza in the UK," he told the House of Commons, adding that there had been 36 confirmed outbreaks.
HEALTH
Metro International

France says bird flu spreads to southwest duck-breeding region

PARIS (Reuters) -France has detected bird flu on a duck farm in the southwest of the country, the farm ministry said on Friday, marking a return of the disease to the foie gras production region where duck flocks were decimated by outbreaks last winter. The highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu...
HEALTH
BBC

More bird flu cases confirmed at Leicestershire poultry farms

Further cases of bird flu have been found at commercial poultry farms in Leicestershire, the county council has confirmed. The authority said two new cases, in the Barrow upon Soar area, follow outbreaks at two premises a fortnight ago. Two zones, one 3km (1.9 mile) and another 10km (6.2 miles),...
AGRICULTURE
spectrumnews1.com

UK reports unprecedented jump in early season bird flu cases

LONDON (AP) — U.K. authorities reported an unprecedented jump in early season cases of avian flu in both domestic and wild birds, triggering tight restrictions on poultry farmers across the country. The government has confirmed 40 outbreaks of avian flu among poultry and other captive birds this year, resulting...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Bird flu outbreaks could get 'even more severe'

RSPB Scotland has warned that outbreaks of bird flu could get "even more severe" as winter progresses. It comes after Scotland's chief veterinary officer said the country was facing its "worst year on record". Duncan Orr-Ewing, head of species and land management at RSPB Scotland, said 4,000 barnacle geese on...
ANIMALS
Phys.org

Bird flu outbreak in French foie gras region

An outbreak of bird flu has been detected in a duck farm in France's Landes region, the heart of foie gras production, local officials said Sunday. "Clinical signs leave no doubt and it was decided to cull the flock" on Saturday, the day after the outbreak was identified, Marie-Helene Cazaubon, head of the Landes chamber of agriculture, told AFP.
AGRICULTURE
BBC

Bird flu: Two suspected cases in Markethill and Coagh

BBC News NI Agriculture & Environment Correspondent. Another two suspected cases of bird flu have been identified in commercial flocks in counties Armagh and Tyrone. Across both flocks, more than 30,000 poultry and ducks will be culled. A temporary control zone has been established around the sites at Markethill and...
AGRICULTURE
ahealthiermichigan.org

Are Flu Outbreaks Connected to Weather Patterns?

Flu season aligns with the winter months. We all know this. But do we know why, exactly?. Influenza (the flu) is at its peak during America’s coldest months of the year, between December and February. But activity can last as late as May, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
ENVIRONMENT
