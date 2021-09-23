Can Your Watch Estimate Your VO2 Max?
I’ve done enough “real” VO2 max tests—the trips to the lab, the expensive and cumbersome equipment, the brutally exhausting treadmill protocol, and in one case, the puking in the corner afterwards—that I’ve always been intrigued by GPS watches and heart-rate monitors promising to estimate my VO2 max for me. These days, tons of running watches will give a measurement of VO2 max, from the Garmin Forerunner 55 and Garmin Enduro to the new Suunto 9. So could it possibly be that simple?www.runnersworld.com
