Can Your Watch Estimate Your VO2 Max?

Tank tops have always been a staple piece of athletic wear, but they have evolved way beyond cut-off old T-shirts, and are now often made of high-tech materials that help to keep you cool, comfortable, and perform at your best. Whether ticking off miles, banging out a circuit workout, or practicing your sun salutation, tank tops are a great option that will keep you from feeling too exposed while still allowing for maximum mobility. We have gathered up some of our favorites for every activity. Look below for some tips on what to look for and in depth reviews each model.

APPAREL ・ 4 DAYS AGO