Celebrities

Celebrate Bob Dylan's Birthday With a Look at His Best Lyrics Through the Years

By Solana Salado
Parade
Parade
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Happy Birthday, Bob Dylan! Born Robert Allen Zimmerman, the singer-songwriter turns 80 today—May 24, 2021. His latest album, Rough and Rowdy Ways, released in 2020, was his 39th studio album. The revolutionary folk-rock artist known for his nasal voice and poetic lyrics won a Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016,...

parade.com
Parade

Parade

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan
Robert Allen Zimmerman
Hibbing, MNmesabitribune.com

Hibbing celebrates Bob Dylan with monumental groundbreaking

HIBBING—Like a Rolling Stone. Blowin’ in the Wind. Simple Twist of Fate. The lyrics from these tunes and so many more penned and recorded by Hibbing High School graduate Bob Dylan will soon take on a new form as a focal point in Hibbing Dylan Project’s public art installation that is set to break ground on Saturday, May 22.
Cambridge, MAwhatsupnewp.com

Passim School of Music to honor Bob Dylan ahead of his 80th birthday

(Cambridge, MA) The Passim School of Music will honor Bob Dylan ahead of his 80th birthday with Tangled Up in You: Interpreting & Imagining Bob Dylan in the 21st Century. Led by singer/songwriter Emma Swift, the class will help performers answer three key questions: What is it that makes Dylan’s songs so wonderful to sing? Why Dylan, why now? How do you know you’re right for the song? Swift will explore production choices, collaboration and song selection, talk about some of the great Dylan interpreters from Joan Baez to Nina Simone and beyond, and investigate how covering songs can improve your own songwriting. The workshop will be held online from 1:00-2:30 ET on Saturday, May 15th. Anyone interested can register now at passim.org/school-of-music/classes-workshops.
Duluth, MNPosted by
MIX 108

Lyrics Handwritten by Bob Dylan Sells for $57,000

Bob Dylan's autograph is rare in itself, but handwritten lyrics signed by Dylan are ultra-rare and can fetch large sums of money as shown by the ending price of this recent auction. Iconic Auctions wrapped up their Amazing Music Auction on Saturday, May 15h which included items from The Beatles...
CelebritiesJanesville Gazette

80 things you should know about Bob Dylan on his 80th birthday

MINNEAPOLIS — He may stay forever young, but the calendar says Bob Dylan will turn 80 on Monday. The pandemic knocked the revered singer-songwriter off the road for the first time in more than three decades, but he responded with his first album of original material in eight years, the exceptional "Rough and Rowdy Ways." And we know he's not done.
New Orleans, LAwwoz.org

Happy 80th birthday, Bob Dylan

In early 1989, he recorded his album "Oh Mercy" in New Orleans with producer Daniel Lanois -- and he became a WWOZ fan. From his autobiography, Chronicles, Vol. 1:. "At the house on Audubon Place the radio was always on in the kitchen and always tuned to WWOZ, the great New Orleans station that plays mostly early rhythm and blues and rural South gospel music. My favorite DJ, hands down, was Brown Sugar, the female disc jockey. She was on in the midnight hours, played records by Wynonie Harris, Roy Brown, Ivory Joe Hunter, Little Walter, Lightnin' Hopkins, Chuck Willis, all the greats. She used to keep me company a lot when everyone else was sleeping. Brown Sugar, whoever she was, had a thick, slow, dreamy, oozing molsses voice--she sounded as big as a buffalo--she'd ramble on, take phone calls, give love advice and spin records. I wondered how old she could be. I wondered if she knew her voice had drawn me in, filled me with inner peace and serenity and would upend all my frustration. It was relaxing listening to her. I'd stare at the radio. Whatever she said, I could see every word as she said it. I could listen to her for hours. Wherever she was, I wished I could put all of myself in there.
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

WYEP, Pittsburgh musicians to honor Bob Dylan on his 80th birthday

Bob Dylan never said anything about hoping to die before he got old. He just told the old people to get out of the way if they couldn’t lend a hand. On Monday, rock’s greatest poet turns 80, and — despite some rough concert performances here and there — his true fans will tell you they’re glad he never got out of the way.
MusicAmerican Songwriter

Chrissie Hynde’s New Rendition of “You’re a Big Girl Now” by Bob Dylan

From ‘Standing In The Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan,’ it kicks off our week-long celebration of Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday next Monday, May 24, 2021. Like much of humankind who lived in lockdown during the Corona nightmare year of 2020, Chrissie Hynde started feeling down. And then deeper down. Looking for meaning during the long season of bleakness, she found it in the new songs of an old friend, Bob Dylan. For Chrissie, his songs and spirit have given her sustenance through the years, and there he was again, and with a new song, his epic treatise on recent American history, “Murder Most Foul.” It was her ticket out of doldrums city. It gave her hope. And more than anything, it made her laugh.
EntertainmentPosted by
Minnesota Reformer

‘When the red iron pits ran a-plenty’: Northland celebrates Bob Dylan’s 80th | Essay

If you want to find something new, look for destruction. Over a few billion years on Earth, planetary disasters created new forms of life. A meteor here. Volcanic eruptions there. Each time new plants and critters emerged until, one day, we put on pants. Look at what happens after a northern Minnesota forest fire. New […] The post ‘When the red iron pits ran a-plenty’: Northland celebrates Bob Dylan’s 80th | Essay appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MusicPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Chrissie Hynde Announces New Album of Bob Dylan Covers

Pretenders frontwoman Chrissie Hynde has announced a new album of Bob Dylan covers, Standing in the Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan. The nine-track collection will be released digitally on May 21 and then physically in both CD and vinyl format a few months later on Aug. 20. Hynde's Dylan...
CelebritiesForward

At 80, is Bob Dylan still the voice of his generation?

Because I have a somewhat morbid outlook on life combined with an almost fanatical devotion toward being prepared — a vestige of my year or so in the ranks of the Boy Scouts? — I have been toying with the idea of writing Bob Dylan’s obituary in advance of his actual death for at least the past decade and possibly as far back as the late 1990s, when Dylan had a genuine brush with death. In late May 1997, just a few days after he turned 56, fans around the world were panicked by reports that Dylan had been hospitalized with a potentially fatal heart infection, contracted when he drove his motorcycle through a windstorm near a chicken farm by the Mississippi River, inhaling fungus-based spores that caused pericarditis, an inflammation of the sac surrounding the heart. (31 years earlier, Dylan nearly succumbed when he broke his neck after a motorcycle accident. Apparently that wasn’t enough to scare him off bikes for life. This is, after all, the man who wrote a song called “Motorpsycho Nightmare” in 1964.) In the end, having recovered from the heart infection, Dylan famously told reporters, “I thought I was going to meet Elvis” (who had died 20 years earlier).
Musicmadison

Best Bob Dylan albums of all time

Singer-songwriter Bob Dylan was born 80 years ago on May 24, 1941. To celebrate, here's a list of the best Dylan albums of all time, according to data analyzed by Stacker from Best Ever Albums.
DrinksNew Haven Register

Bob Dylan's American Whiskey Brand Launches Limited-Edition 10-Year Aged Bourbon

Heaven’s Door Whiskey, Bob Dylan’s popular spirits brand, has unveiled its first-ever collaboration, and both fans and collectors alike will want to get their hands on this limited-edition offering. Heaven’s Door has teamed up with Redbreast Irish Whiskey on the release of an ultra-exclusive 10-Year Aged Bourbon finished in Redbreast...
MusicPosted by
InsideHook

The 80 Best Bob Dylan Covers, Ranked

As he celebrates his 80th birthday today (May 24), the songs that make up Bob Dylan’s massive catalog have come to be some of the closest things we have to modern standards. He’s currently the second-most covered artist of all time, behind The Beatles, and his songs have attracted everyone from folk singers to country musicians, jazz artists and pop stars. Just as Dylan so often defied genre in his own career, there’s something about his songs that encourages whoever’s performing them to get creative with it.
Musicminnesotabrown.com

Love, hate, and a year of Bob Dylan

EDITOR’S NOTE: I wrote another piece about Dylan’s 80th Birthday for the Minnesota Reformer a few days ago. That piece was designed for a broader audience, while I aimed this one at a more local readership for the Mesabi Tribune. It was a surprisingly fun exercise to approach the same subject with a different goal in mind. If you like this one, try the other one, too. Not a Dylan fan? This will be a hard week for you.
CelebritiesGreenwichTime

Celebrate Bob Dylan's Nobel Prize Win With These 20 Inspiring Quotes

Though Bob Dylan -- who won a Nobel Prize for literature -- hasn’t always been pro business, he has always been a supporter of risk, independence and new ideas. A proponent of following that inner-voice, that passion -- essentially, what it means to be an entrepreneur -- the musician, born May 24, 1941, is a pioneer, game-changer and the ultimate entrepreneur in his own right. For some, he and his words have been an everlasting source of inspiration.
Musicbigissue.com

Bob Dylan: Celebrating a career that changed the world

Sixty years ago this September, a New York Times review of a scrawny kid from the American Midwest playing a downtown Manhattan cabaret changed forever the course of popular music. The kid was Bob Dylan and the critic was the late Robert Shelton who, in 1959, had witnessed the Newport Folk Festival debut of Joan Baez, rhapsodising about her “achingly pure soprano”. Shelton would write about many more debut performances, including José Feliciano, Joni Mitchell, Janis Joplin and Frank Zappa.