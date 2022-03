The country of Romania has signed the Artemis Accords, becoming the 16th nation to join the NASA-led project for cooperation in space. Romanian Space Agency President and CEO Marius-Ioan Piso signed the accords for peaceful exploration of the moon and space on Tuesday (March 1) during a virtual ceremony at the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Bucharest. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson attended virtually, though the U.S. Chargé d'affaires to Romania David Muniz was on hand for the event.

