Personally, I’ve given up on ever being cool. I wish I could say that means others see my confidence and say “hey, that’s cool.” But, no. I’m “cheugy.” I’m basic. Just because I’ve accepted the truth doesn’t make me less of a dork. I am, however, no longer “trying too hard” and looking like a douchebag the way everyone is on the following list. If you’re a cool person reading this, understand that the day will come when you are no longer cool. Skinny jeans will be known as “dad jeans.” Run The Jewels will strictly be for men over 40. Your coolness will fade like Marty McFly in a family photo (ask your parents).