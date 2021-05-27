Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Pentecost in Action: Saint Cristóbal Magallanes

By Richard Becker
catholicexchange.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLex orandi, lex credendi, goes the ancient Latin motto – loosely translated: The rule of praying is the rule of believing. In other words, our liturgical life reveals our faith life. What we do on our knees points to what we hold in our hearts as well as how we’ll act in the world.

catholicexchange.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentecost#Christ Child#Holy Spirit#God#John King#Latin#Anti Catholic#Mexican#Ccc#Wikimedia Commons#Saint Crist Bal#Faith#Martyrs#St Stephen#Tongues#Witness#Martyrdom#Christmas#Selfless Sacrifice#Mishawaka
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
ReligionMountain Press

Alta Raper — Pondering on Pentecost

Today I’m pondering on Pentecost!!! Put on your red tie, red dress, or even your red hat (you ladies of the Society) and get on out to a Spirit-filled church service somewhere today. Doesn’t matter where you go … just go! The United Methodist Church has doors that are always open to anyone who cares to enter in. It’s important to celebrate Pentecost! Wow! What if I could call down tongues of fire on our services today; wouldn’t that be something? We’d just ‘glory, glory, glory,’ all over the place!
Religionpanolawatchman.com

Focus on Faith Devotional: Concepts of the Pentecost Spirit

What is the Pentecost Spirit? The concepts of the Pentecost are many as to the meaning of the Spirit. All of them refer to the Holy Spirit and promise freedom, unity, power and joy. In Acts 2:1-21, we hear the sound like the rush of a mighty wind, fire touching each of them, and the understanding of foreign tongues were manifestations of the gift of the Spirit. Some mocked, “they are filled with new wine”, in Acts 2:13. But Peter proclaimed, “This is what was spoken through the prophet Joel ... I will pour out my Spirit upon all flesh ... I will show portents in the heaven above and signs on the earth below” in Acts 2:16-19.
adw.org

A Short Consideration of the Sequence Hymn for Pentecost

Seeking not to leave behind Pentecost so soon, I propose here to briefly consider the sequence hymn for Pentecost and the purpose and history of such hymns in the liturgy. There are several feasts of the Church during which a “sequence” hymn may be sung. The sequence hymn is sung just before the Alleluia (Gospel Acclamation). The feasts with sequence hymns are these:
ReligionGlobe Gazette

Minister's Column: Pentecost means making things new

On May 23, most main-line denominations celebrated Pentecost Sunday. For those of you who do not know what this Sunday is about, it is known as the birthday of the church. Pentecost is celebrated 50 days after Passover and was called the Festival of Weeks, which is one of the annual festivals found in Deuteronomy 16. Jesus was crucified at Passover and he ascended 40 days after his resurrection.
ReligionTaos News

Pentecost: Holy Fire Wind, Renew Our World

The great Feast of Pentecost, which has been celebrated for thousands of years around the world, has come once again and this year was observed on Sunday, May 23, 2021. To those of us who follow such things, the burgeoning fullness now of springtime toward summer is also remarkable for the many and varied manifestations of the spiritual and religious activity in the world, with the Day of Pentecost to mark the opening of the realms of the Most High from where the Great Spirit is come like a Holy Firewind upon the world and in the souls of humankind, ineluctably renewing the life of creation.
ReligionHerald Times

Pentecost 2021 is a reminder of 2nd Vatican Council's ecumenical spirit

“I pray that they all may be one that the world may believe.” Jesus, John 17:21. It is Pentecost, a time for the church to consider renewal and re-energizing by the Holy Spirit. The death of Catholic theologian Hans Kung last month spurred a friend to suggest I write on the 2nd Vatican Council, at which Kung played a part as an emerging theologian . While in first year divinity studies at Princeton Seminary, I heard him speak— electrifying future Protestant clerics to the possibility of ecumenism. Though he later fell out of favor with the Vatican, he reconciled with Pope Francis before his death. The council in its planning and sessions is now 60 years ago, called by Pope John XXIII to revolutionize and update church teachings and outreach. Very few Catholics today remember when mass was in Latin, and not the vernacular. Or when the priest did not face the congregation during mass. The pope intended the council to bring on a “new Pentecost,” and that it did in many arenas — but especially in ecumenical and interfaith efforts.
Lifestylethemillennews.com

St. Michael’s Celebrates Pentecost

Members and friends of St. Michael’s Episcopal Church held their annual Pentecost Picnic Sunday, May 24 in the Liberty Street Park, beside the church. Good food, games, and fellowship were enjoyed as everyone wore red to celebrate Pentecost. St. Michael’s holds Sunday Services at 10:30 a.m. Come and visit the little church by the park. Photo by Sam Eades.
Religionehrmanblog.org

The Coming of the Spirit on the Day of Pentecost

In a previous post I discussed the prophet Joel, who used a disaster that had struck as the occasion to make his proclamation about the will of God. A horrible plague of locusts had hit the land of Judah that had decimated the crops and food supply; Joel proclaimed that it was a warning from God that if his people did not return to him, matters would get worse – they would be invaded by a foreign army from the north (the Assyrians) and face massive destruction. This would be the “day of the LORD,” which was not to be seen as a happy prospect.
Religiondailypostathenian.com

The purpose of Pentecost

This past Sunday was that day that we celebrate Pentecost. The word Pentecost means 50, as in 50 days after the Passover and consequently the death of our Lord Jesus Christ. It was on Pentecost that Jesus, having ascended into Heaven, poured out His spirit on 120 of his disciples in Jerusalem and they spoke in tongues. We read about this in Acts chapter 2.
ReligionIndianapolis Recorder

Audacious action

There’s an adage that says, “If you give the devil an inch, he’ll take a yard.”. Notice how it says if you give, then he’ll take. That’s pretty audacious of him. It leads me to ask a couple of questions: What have you been given and where is your audacity?
Religioncatholicexchange.com

Parents, Are You Intentionally Raising Saints?

As Catholic parents we want to do absolutely everything in our power to help our kids develop a relationship with the Blessed Trinity that will sustain them into eternity. In short—we want to raise saints. But how do we do that? Well, I recently met a gentleman, Patrick O’Hearn, who spent the last three years trying to figure that out. He looked to the people who had already done it—fifty sets of parents who raised canonized saints. The fruit of his exhaustive research is the new book, Parents of the Saints: The Hidden Heroes Behind Our Favorite Saints. He was gracious enough to answer a few questions for CE’s readers.
Religionallanbevere.com

Scriptures and Prayer for Friday in the Second Week after Pentecost

Lord, we thank you today that you are all-powerful, all-knowing and always perfectly good. Thank you for your daily mercies to us as we struggle through such challenging times. Father, we confess that we do not seek your presence as we ought. We confess that we have settled for lesser things, when we know you desire us to have a personal, close relationship with you. Lord, revive our love for you. Draw close, let us know your presence in our lives. And help us to in turn share your love with our neighbors. Lord, we put our hope in your unfailing love. In Jesus' Name, Amen.
ReligionConnersville News-Examiner

The radical gifts of the Saints

‘If a mother can kill her own child, what is there to stop others from killing one another?”. Well, I guess those are fighting words today. But the speaker was hardly controversial at one time: Nobel Peace Prize winner and canonized saint Mother Teresa of Calcutta. But even saints aren’t safe these days.
Religionhprweb.com

Pentecostal Suffering and Our Growth in Holiness

The seasons of Lent and Easter help us understand the priesthood if we begin at the end. Easter season ends with Pentecost, so that’s where we’ll begin. Recall the story of Pentecost: Everyone from various countries all understood the same language of the Spirit. But what was the single language spoken by the Spirit that peoples everywhere understood? What universal speech is always understood by everybody? Obviously not English, Spanish, Vietnamese, or even Latin, because there are millions who do not understand one or another of those languages. So what is the language of the Spirit that everyone always understands?
Religionfides.org

AMERICA/MEXICO - Catechesis in times of pandemic: a new Pentecost

Mexico City (Agenzia Fides) - "With the Motu Proprio 'Antiquum Ministerium' published on May 10th, Pope Francis is kicking off a new Pentecost for the life of catechists and Christian communities. These brothers and sisters of ours, who throughout history have played a major role in the transmission of the faith and the Gospel, now through the establishment of this lay ministry of the catechist will become a true incense that will rise to God and fill the Church and society with their pleasant fragrance, giving new value to the arduous step of a ministry, which is not always valued or recognized, and which now makes it possible to assume a new leadership role in the parishes", said Mgr. Fidencio López Plaza, Bishop of Querétaro, head of the Commission for New Evangelization and Catechesis of the Mexican Bishops' Conference.
Religionthinkandletthink.com

The Insanity of the Gospel

Mark 3.20-35 And the crowds came together again, so that they could not even eat. When his family heard it, they went out to restrain him, for people were saying, “He has gone out of his mind.” And the scribes you came down from Jerusalem said, “He has Beelzebul, and by the ruler of the demons he casts out demons.” And he called them to him, and spoke to them in parables, “How can Satan cast out Satan? If a kingdom is divided against itself, that kingdom cannot stand. And if a house is divided against itself, that house will not be able to stand. And if Satan has risen up against himself and is divided, he cannot stand, but his end has come. But no one can enter a strong man’s house and plunder his property without first tying up the strong man; then indeed the house can be plundered. Truly I tell you, people will be forgiven for their sins and whatever blasphemies they utter; but whoever blasphemes against the Holy Spirit can never have forgiveness, but is guilty of an eternal sin” — for they had said, “He has an unclean spirit.” Then his mother and his brothers came; and standing outside, they sent to him and called him. A crowd was sitting around him; and they said to him, “Your mother and your brothers and sisters are outside, asking for you.” And he replied, “Who are my mother and my brothers?” And looking at those who sat around him, he said, “Here are my mother and my brothers! Whoever does the will of God is my brother and sister and mother.”
Religiongodtube.com

30 Love for God Bible Verses - Loving God With Heart and Mind

What does it mean to have a love for God? Jesus tells us "If you love me, you will keep my commandments." (John 14:15) "You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind. This is the great and first commandment. And a second is like it: You shall love your neighbor as yourself. On these two commandments depend all the Law and the Prophets." (Matthew 22)
Religionchogexeter.org

People of Pentecost ~ Will He Ever Leave Me?

Have you ever felt God had left you alone? Even though we know Jesus promises to never leave us. Have you ever felt like this was the case? Have you ever prayed, prayed, and prayed your heart out to feel like your prayers are just echoing and bouncing off the ceilings and walls going nowhere? Being heard by no one. No matter how hard you cry. No matter how hard to plead. Have you ever felt this way? Have you ever felt like God had left you, His Spirit departed from you?
Religion1517.org

Old Testament: Ezekiel 17:22-24 (Pentecost 3: Series B)

God's new planting will keep the ancient Messianic covenantal promise alive and bring it to fruition. The Old Testament Lesson for this Sunday is written in the book of the prophet Ezekiel. The text, Ezekiel 17:22-24, is quite short, only three verses, but quite interesting in the larger context of chapter 17. The chapter begins with a riddle/allegory, which is introduced by, “The Word of Yahweh came to me.” Note also how this phrase is repeated in verse 11 which begins the second major portion of the chapter and contains our periscope. As we go through these three verses it is interesting and important to see them in the larger context of the allegory in the opening portion of chapter 17.