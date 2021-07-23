20 Classroom Decorations to Transform Any Learning Space Into a Fun Atmosphere

Teachers are constantly going above and beyond for the kids, from making sure things are OK at home and staying late for study groups to turning a bland room into a warm learning environment stocked with the materials they need. If you're a teacher, you're our hero. Full stop. We can't imagine how challenging your job is, but we are grateful that you do it. We spoke to real teachers and perused more than a few Pinterest boards of teacher groups and teachers to find what everyone wants in their dream classrooms, and honestly? You all are so creative.