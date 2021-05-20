The Best Thru-Hiking Gear That Can Tackle Any Long-Distance Trek

North America is home to some of the world’s longest, most challenging, and best hikes. Epic outdoor adventure books like Bill Bryson’s A Walk in the Woods, Cheryl Strayed’s Wild, and Jon Krakauer’s Into the Wild have inspired a new generation of thru-hikers to tackle them all. Taking six months (or more) to do anything like a thru-hike can be challenging and requires serious commitment. Tackling one of these iconic paths also takes a lot of planning and the right equipment. Here’s our roundup of the best thru-hiking gear for anyone looking to take an extended sabbatical or just check off another section of one of North America’s epic long-distance treks.