"When you’re confronted with it, there’s not much you can do. You’ve just got to. get on with things, and adjust life accordingly.”. One of the many extraordinary things about Magenta’s Christina Booth is the straightforward way in which she talks about her recent brush with cancer. On this wet, midwinter day in South Wales, her lilting voice is pure light in the gloom. And underneath the jokes and laughter, Booth has the calm authority of someone who has faced testing times and come through.

