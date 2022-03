The beauty of a nighttime skin-care regimen is that you can slather on any number of emollient moisturizers or even apply an overnight mask and know that these products will work overtime as you slumber—without the interference of sun, wind, makeup, or anything else that might come into contact with your face during the day. But, if the air in your bedroom is desert-like dry, all of that topical moisture can easily evaporate, taking its hydrating effect right with it. The simplest way to counteract that loss? Sleeping with a humidifier in your bedroom, which benefits skin by helping to keep its moisture barrier intact, whether you supplement it with hydrating products or not.

SKIN CARE ・ 1 DAY AGO