The Blue Screen of Death is one of the most common software issues on Windows computers. Most of you must’ve had to deal with it at some point of using your PC. Another issue, one that many of you may not be aware of, is the Pink Screen of Death. Named similarly to the BSOD, this issue occurs when your PC goes through software and hardware failures. Like BSOD, the screen goes pink every time it occurs. In this article, we will be discussing the various measures you can take to fix the Pink Screen of Death issue in Windows 11/10.

COMPUTERS ・ 13 DAYS AGO