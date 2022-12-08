ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Meghan Markle’s Family: Everything We Know About the Royal In-Laws

By Sarah Hearon
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lYMPW_0CCjYyN600

Meet the Markles! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry walked down the aisle in May 2018 at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, but only one of her family members was in attendance — her mother, Doria Ragland .

Meghan’s relationship with her relatives has been rocky, at best, since she stepped further into the spotlight. The Suits actress’ father, Thomas Markle , did not attend her nuptials after suffering a heart attack following a paparazzi photo scandal. Harry’s dad, Prince Charles , stepped in his place to accompany his daughter-in-law to the altar.

The Duchess of Sussex confronted Thomas about their rift in an August 2018 letter, which the former lighting director shared with Mail on Sunday . “Your actions have broken my heart into a million pieces — not simply because you have manufactured such unnecessary and unwarranted pain, but by making the choice to not tell the truth as you are puppeteered in this,” she wrote. “Something I will never understand.”

Meghan faced similar trouble with her half-sister, Samantha Markle , and half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr. The author lashed out at her younger sibling in the 2019 documentary Meghan and the Markles: A Family at War . “She doesn’t have a heart or she would [have] been doing everything she could to make [Thomas Sr.] comfortable, and reciprocate, and be loving and gracious, and make sure he’s comfortable in his old age,” she said. “So broken heart? No, his heart’s broken. She can’t turn herself into the victim here.”

In the royal couple’s Netflix docuseries that came out in December 2022, the Bench author revealed that she maintains a close bond with her niece, Ashleigh Hale , who is the biological daughter of Samantha.

“I am Meg’s niece,” the immigration attorney revealed in the third episode of Harry & Meghan . “Meg is my aunt on the maternal side of my family. So, she is my biological mother’s half-sister.”

As the couple planned their wedding, Meghan revealed she was "guided" to not invite her niece due to the drama going on with her father and siblings.

“How do we explain that this half-sister isn’t invited to the wedding, but that the half-sister’s daughter is? And so with Ashleigh, the guidance at the time was to not have her come to our wedding,” the "Archetypes" podcast host recalled. “I was in the car with H. I had [Ashleigh] on speakerphone and we talked her through what guidance we were being given and why this assessment was made and that’s painful.”

Despite the drama on her father’s side of the family, the former actress relied on her mom as she and Harry welcomed their first child together in May 2019. Ragland was by her daughter’s side as she gave birth and introduced son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor to her in-laws, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip .

Is Prince Harry refusing to mend relationships with the Royal Family? Us Weekly editors dish the details with True Royalty TV Editor-in-Chief Nick Bullen.

Following their move to California , the couple enjoyed Doria’s frequent visits as they welcomed their second child, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor , in June 2021.

Here’s everything you need to know about the royal’s family:

Comments / 40

Bently
2021-07-13

We don't no nothing about Meghans Mom family why haven't any of the black family seen the baby and why doesn't Meghans talk about them

Reply(10)
27
El
2021-07-13

ostracized her father, therefore she herself should be ostracized. What is good for the goose is good for the gander. Grow up, little girl.

Reply
10
shirley hulse
2021-07-13

she is ashame of her black family put them on display we are not racist only the royal family ha ha

Reply(6)
21
Related
People

King Charles May Give Princess Charlotte Queen Elizabeth's Little-Known Former Title: Report

The speculated shift aligns with King Charles' rumored vision for a slimmer monarchy Is King Charles III saving something special for Princess Charlotte? Over the weekend, The Mail on Sunday reported that the King, 73, may not bestow the Duke of Edinburgh title on his brother Prince Edward as previously speculated. Instead, he may name his 7-year-old granddaughter Charlotte the Duchess of Edinburgh one day. Queen Elizabeth II was known as the Duchess of Edinburgh before she became monarch, and the decision to pass the position to Charlotte would align with Charles'...
SheKnows

Unearthed Video Footage Shows Meghan Markle Being Asked Prince Harry or Prince William — Right Before She Met Her Future Husband

The adorable rom-com moment in the first episode of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan lets the viewers in on a little secret: they met over Instagram. However, there’s another element that seems straight out of a Hallmark meet-cute storyline. In 2015, the then-Suits actress was interviewed by HELLO! magazine. (See the video HERE.) The interviewer asked her to pick one royal: Prince Harry or Prince William. She didn’t have a quick response at all, laughing, “I don’t know!” Meghan finally came up with a nonchalant answer and said, “Harry. Sure.” What’s wild about this question and answer is that it came less...
brytfmonline.com

it’s huge! The new (and very rare) photo of Meghan and Harry’s son

FA new, extremely rare photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s eldest son, Archie, has been revealed. The photo was taken during a video call and shows Archie on the lap of his mother and next to his maternal grandmother Doria Ragland. Meghan Markle was speaking on the video...
The Independent

Meghan Markle reveals Prince Harry came in late and ‘sweaty’ for their first date

Meghan Markle has reveled that Prince Harry turned up late and “sweaty” for their first date.Recalling the early days of their courtship in Netflix’s newly released Harry & Meghan series, she said she thought he was late on purpose because of his “ego.”“I was panicking, I was freaking out - I was sweating,” Harry admitted, sharing that he was caught in traffic on the way to 76 Dean Street in Soho.The 41-year-old said the “single girl summer” she had planned for 2016 was knocked sideways by the “plot twist” that was Harry.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More ITV ‘vigorously defended’ Piers Morgan in Ofcom probe over MeghanEverything we learned from the new Finding Freedom epilogueHarry and Meghan will not name person who commented on Archie’s skin
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise Sides With Prince William & Kate Middleton, Actor Is 'Shocked' By Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Antics, Source Claims

It looks like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have seemingly lost another person in their inner circle: Tom Cruise.According to Radar, the actor, 60, was put off by the pair's TV-tell all, which aired in March 2021, in addition to their desire to constantly be in the press. “Tom has followed Harry and Meghan’s saga very closely and is shocked by it all,” a source said. “He used to be a big fan of theirs Meghan’s in particular, and even considered getting her involved in one of his movies."When Meghan, 41, and Harry, 38, first moved to the U.S., the...
Us Weekly

Royal Family Is ‘Breathing a Sigh of Relief’ That Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Docuseries Didn’t Share Many Bombshells in Volume 1, Expert Claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s anticipated Harry & Meghan docuseries premiered on Thursday, December 8 — and the royal family is likely at ease about its content. “I don't think there was very much in there that was particularly new or that will have worried them too much. It was repetition of the same old gripes, repetition […]
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

262K+
Followers
25K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy