Duchess Meghan’s Family: Everything We Know About the Royal In-Laws

By Sarah Hearon
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 15 days ago
Meet the Markles! Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry walked down the aisle in May 2018 at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, but only one of her family members was in attendance — her mother, Doria Ragland.

Meghan’s relationship with her relatives has been rocky, at best, since she stepped further into the spotlight. The Suits actress’ father, Thomas Markle, did not attend her nuptials after suffering a heart attack following a paparazzi photo scandal. Harry’s dad, Prince Charles, stepped in his place to accompany his daughter-in-law to the altar.

The Duchess of Sussex confronted Thomas about their rift in an August 2018 letter, which the former lighting director shared with Mail on Sunday. “Your actions have broken my heart into a million pieces — not simply because you have manufactured such unnecessary and unwarranted pain, but by making the choice to not tell the truth as you are puppeteered in this,” she wrote. “Something I will never understand.”

Meghan faced similar trouble with her half-sister, Samantha Markle, and half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr. The author lashed out at her younger sibling in the 2019 documentary Meghan and the Markles: A Family at War. “She doesn’t have a heart or she would [have] been doing everything she could to make [Thomas Sr.] comfortable, and reciprocate, and be loving and gracious, and make sure he’s comfortable in his old age,” she said. “So broken heart? No, his heart’s broken. She can’t turn herself into the victim here.”

Despite the drama on her father’s side of the family, the former actress relied on her mom as she and Harry welcomed their first child together in May 2019. Ragland was by her daughter’s side as she gave birth and introduced son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor to her in-laws, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

Following their move to California, the couple enjoyed Doria’s frequent visits as they welcomed their second child, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, in June 2021.

Here’s everything you need to know about the royal’s parents and siblings.

