Pockets. Sometimes you’ve got them, sometimes you don’t, sometimes you wear a jacket and leave stuff in the pockets only to discover them a year later. Or sometimes you’ve got just enough pockets that you need to put your smartphone along with your keys, leaving them vulnerable to scratches. This isn’t really a referendum on pockets, it’s sort of a scenario-building effort that makes the Moshi Crossbody Phone Holster look like a pretty sensible product to have. If you’re running low on pockets, or if you identify as a hipster who doesn’t believe in sticking to conventions, Moshi’s vegan-leather crossbody holster gives you a perfect spot to stash your phone as well as cards and cash. The holster sits diagonally around your torso and makes it much easier to access your phone and cards while on the go. It also makes you look like a bit of an avant-garde person of culture.

