Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Do parallel universes exist? We might live in a multiverse.

By Vicky Stein
Posted by 
Space.com
Space.com
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Our universe is unimaginably big. Hundreds of billions, if not trillions, of galaxies spin through space, each containing billions or trillions of stars. Some researchers studying models of the universe speculate that the universe's diameter could be 7 billion light-years across. Others think it could be infinite. But is it...

www.space.com
View All 39 Commentsarrow_down
Space.com

Space.com

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com is the premier source of space exploration, innovation and astronomy news, chronicling (and celebrating) humanity's ongoing expansion across the final frontier, transporting you across the solar system and beyond through accessible, comprehensive coverage of the latest news and discoveries.

 https://www.space.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zachary Quinto
Person
Terry Pratchett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Universes#Tufts University#Parallel Universe#Multiverse#Scientific American#Quantum#Stanford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
Science
Related
AstronomyTor.com

Five Stories About Alien Attempts to Reshape the Earth

The term “terraforming” was first used in Jack Williamson’s 1941 story “Collision Orbit.” As you know, Bob, terraforming is the process of transforming an environment hostile to Terrestrial life into a habitable environment. Humans have been doing this in a minor way for millennia, even before they started domesticating plants. But what we’re talking about here is going from “you die outside the dome” to “you can go outside, breathe the air, and plant a garden.”
AstronomyIFLScience

A Mission To Alpha Centauri Within A Human Lifetime Has Just Become More Realistic

It will take thousands of years for humanity's fastest spacecraft to reach even the nearest stars. The Breakthrough Initiatives have been exploring the possibility of reducing this to decades, potentially allowing the scientists who launch the mission to live to see the results. A new paper, in the Journal of the Optical Society of America B, shows one of the major obstacles for such a project can be overcome with existing technology, although the authors admit other hurdles remain.
AstronomyPosted by
Vice

Mysterious Space Signals Line Up With the Cosmic Web Connecting the Universe, Scientists Find

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have used a powerful radio telescope in the interior of British Columbia, Canada to gain incredible new insights about one of the universe’s most perplexing and brilliant phenomena: Fast radio bursts (FRBs), which are unexplained signals from space. Sometimes they’re one-offs, and sometimes they mysteriously repeat in regular intervals, beating out a cosmic pattern.
AstronomyPosted by
ScienceAlert

Astronomers Just Detected Possibly The Largest Rotating Structures in The Universe

Although the night sky changes very little on human timescales, the Universe is not a static place. We wheel about in motion around the galactic center. Stars are born, and die in violent explosions. Galaxies collide. And, for the first time, astronomers have just found evidence that some of the largest structures in the cosmos rotate, on a scale of hundreds of millions of light-years. If validated, it would represent the largest rotating structure ever seen - suggesting that angular momentum can be generated on absolutely mind-blowing scales. The structure in question is a cosmic filament, a long, cylindrical structure of dark matter,...
Astronomydailygalaxy.com

Why is Our Pocket of the Universe Spinning?

“Not only are the galaxies spinning, but also the stars within the galaxies, and the Earth is spinning, and the Earth around the sun and the moon around the Earth. Pretty much the whole universe is spinning,” says Noam Libeskind at the Leibniz Institute for Astrophysics. “We don’t really know why, and one way to try to answer that is to figure out where the spinning stops.”
AstronomyEurekAlert

Hubble data confirms galaxies lacking dark matter

The most accurate distance measurement yet of ultra-diffuse galaxy (UDG) NGC1052-DF2 (DF2) confirms beyond any shadow of a doubt that it is lacking in dark matter. The newly measured distance of 22.1 +/-1.2 megaparsecs was obtained by an international team of researchers led by Zili Shen and Pieter van Dokkum of Yale University and Shany Danieli, a NASA Hubble Fellow at the Institute for Advanced Study.
Astronomyhealththoroughfare.com

NASA Solves Mystery of Cosmic Signals Arriving at Earth

If extraterrestrial and intelligent life really is there, somewhere in the vast ocean of the Cosmos, it would surely ask itself the same question as we do: ‘are we alone in the Universe?’. Furthermore, aliens would do everything they can to try to communicate with us, and radio signals coming to Earth from deep space triggered a lot of speculations.
Astronomydailygalaxy.com

Planet Earth Report –“Astrophysicist on ‘Why U.F.O.s Don’t Impress Me’ to Something Very Old and Powerful has Been Unleashed on Earth”

Another fascinating news week on Planet Earth with stories ranging from a new view of one of the biggest mysteries of science –dark matter–to astrophysicist Adam Frank, who was recently awarded one of the first NASA grants to look for signs of advanced technology on planets outside our solar system on why there are excellent reasons not to conclude that we have found evidence of it with U.F.O. sightings.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

First-Ever Galaxy Observed in a “Blow-Away” State – Reveals Secrets of the Evolution of the Universe

Small galaxies likely played important role in evolution of the Universe. A new study led by University of Minnesota astrophysicists shows that high-energy light from small galaxies may have played a key role in the early evolution of the Universe. The research gives insight into how the Universe became reionized, a problem that astronomers have been trying to solve for years.
AstronomyScientific American

Stars Made of Antimatter Might Be Lurking in the Universe

Antimatter may seem like the stuff of science fiction—especially because scarcely any of it can be seen in our universe, despite physicists’ best theories suggesting antimatter should have arisen in equal proportion to normal matter during the big bang. But researchers do regularly produce particles of antimatter in their experiments, and they have the inklings of an explanation for its cosmic absence: Whenever antimatter and normal matter meet, they mutually annihilate in a burst of energy. The slimmest overabundance of normal matter at the beginning of time would have therefore effectively wiped antimatter off the celestial map, save for its occasional production in cosmic-ray strikes, human-made particle accelerators and perhaps certain theorized interactions between particles of dark matter.
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

1st matter in the universe may have been a perfect liquid

Smashing together lead particles at 99.9999991% the speed of the light, scientists have recreated the first matter that appeared after the Big Bang. Out of the wreck came a primordial type of matter known as quark-gluon plasma, or QGP. It only lasted a fraction of a second, but for the first time, scientists were able to probe the plasma's liquid-like characteristics — finding it to have less resistance to flow than any other known substance — and determine how it evolved in the first moments in the early universe.
Astronomysciencealert.com

Our Universe's Earliest State of Matter Was Like an Ocean of Perfect Liquid

Smashing together lead particles at 99.9999991 percent the speed of light, scientists have recreated the first matter that appeared after the Big Bang. Out of the wreck came a primordial type of matter known as quark-gluon plasma, or QGP. It only lasted a fraction of a second, but for the first time, scientists were able to probe the plasma's liquid-like characteristics – finding it to have less resistance to flow than any other known substance – and determine how it evolved in the first moments in the early Universe.
AstronomyPosted by
LiveScience

Mysterious flashes of radio light come in two 'flavors,' new survey finds

Every two minutes, a mysterious flash of radio light explodes somewhere in the sky and fades back into darkness within a matter of milliseconds. Astronomers first noticed the bursts in data archived from 2007 and have spent the decade or so since carefully stockpiling examples of the fast radio bursts, or FRBs, looking for patterns that might reveal their origins. Now, they have a whopping 500 new bursts to study.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Do supernovae indicate an accelerating universe?

In the late 1990's, observations of 93 Type Ia supernovae were analysed in the framework of the FLRW cosmology assuming these to be `standard(isable) candles'. It was thus inferred that the Hubble expansion rate is accelerating as if driven by a positive Cosmological Constant $\Lambda$. This is still the only direct evidence for the `dark energy' that is the dominant component of the standard $\Lambda$CDM cosmological model. Other data such as BAO, CMB anisotropies, stellar ages, the rate of structure growth, etc are all `concordant' with this model but do not provide independent evidence for accelerated expansion. Analysis of a larger sample of 740 SNe Ia shows that these are not quite standard candles, and highlights the "corrections" applied to analyse the data in the FLRW framework. The latter holds in the reference frame in which the CMB is isotropic, whereas observations are made in our heliocentric frame in which the CMB has a large dipole anisotropy. This is assumed to be of kinematic origin i.e. due to our non-Hubble motion driven by local inhomogeneity in the matter distribution. The $\Lambda$CDM model predicts how this peculiar velocity should fall off as the averaging scale is raised and the universe becomes sensibly homogeneous. However observations of the local `bulk flow' are inconsistent with this expectation and convergence to the CMB frame is not seen. Moreover the kinematic interpretation implies a corresponding dipole in the sky distribution of high redshift quasars, which is rejected by observations at 4.9$\sigma$. The acceleration of the Hubble expansion rate is also anisotropic at 3.9$\sigma$ and aligned with the bulk flow. Thus dark energy may be an artefact of analysing data assuming that we are idealised observers in an FLRW universe, when in fact the real universe is inhomogeneous and anisotropic out to distances large enough to impact on cosmological analyses.
AstronomyNew Scientist

Science with Sam: What would happen if there was no moon?

From moonstruck lunatics to the idea that it’s made of cheese, the moon has inspired more myth than fact. So much so that eventually Earthlings sent human explorers 384,402 kilometres away to find out if there really was a man in the moon. Sadly, they found no evidence of Lunarians or cheese. But they did find rock. And lots of it.