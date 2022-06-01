How to get the God of War secret ending

You'll want to see the God of War secret ending, believe us, or at least read about it as it represents a crucial event in the story of Kratos and Atreus that could have a huge impact on the future of their tale. If you've beaten the main questline through God of War then you'll know that there are still questions which need answers, however you shouldn't look for them here as the secret ending adds another query to the equation which could be crucially important for the upcoming God of War Ragnarok sequel. If you want to know how to initiate the God of War secret ending or you're just trying to find out what happens in it, then we've got you covered.

Keep in mind this SPOILER WARNING before you read any further, as this page will spoil both the regular ending, and the secret ending for God of War.

Ok, still here? Nice one. Once you've scattered Fey's ashes in the mountains of Jotunheim, you'll get a mini-credits sequence. Think you're done? Think again Kratos. Instead, you'll need to go home and take a (long) nap. Go to the bed and interact with it to send Kratos and Atreus to sleep for actual "years". They've been through a lot, so they really deserve it. What happens next though, is the real God of War ending .

It's not a long cutscene but it is incredibly significant. Thunder and lightning rages overhead, waking Kratos and Atreus from their slumber and turning the sky a strange shade of blue. Kratos flings open the door, and outside in the clearing stands a hooded figure. Kratos screams against the storm, "Who are you?"

The cloak flutters back to reveal a very important hammer. Thor, anyone?

Kratos and Atreus have presumably slept through the whole of Fimbulwinter and awake sometime on the cusp of Ragnarok. It's unclear whether Thor has arrived to seek revenge for the murder of his two sons, Magni and Modi, or to get help from Kratos and Atreus for the impending Ragnarok. Only time, a sequel, or some mammoth story DLC will tell.

