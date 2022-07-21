Free PS4 games – the best to play without breaking the bank

Free PS4 Games – three words that any PlayStation 4 player loves to hear, right? Some are big, some are small, some are short, others are long, but all of the best free PS4 games will protect your wallet until payday. It's worth pointing out that some of the entries on this list incorporate in-game monetization by way of microtransactions, but their point of entry allow you to jump right in free-of-charge from the outset. If you're playing on PS5 but pine for games from the last generation of console gaming, fret not – many of these free PS4 games are also backwards compatible. Read on below for our collection of the best free PS4 games available to get stuck into right now.

The best free PS4 games are...

Splitgate

(Image credit: 1047 Games)

Developer: 1047 Games

Year: 2021

Splitgate isn’t quite Portal meets Halo, but it’s as close as we’re going to get minus lawsuits or big money takeovers. As a super fast-paced, free-to-play shooter, Splitgate is great fun, but what stands it apart is its sci-fi elements, namely its use of wormholes. In practice, this lets players turn battles on their head in an instant, making on-the-fly tactics and strategy absolutely key to survival. Among Splitgate’s most endearing features are its grindable challenges, dozens of customizable characters, a leaderboard and ranking system, and the choice of 20 manipulatable maps, ripe for tearing apart with time-bending portals. For all of this to be free-to-play is impressive, but the fact that Splitgate can be played cross-platform means it more than earns its place on this list.

Download Splitgate now on PSN

Genshin Impact

(Image credit: MiHoYo)

Developer: MiHoYo

Year: 2020



MiHoYo's big open-world gacha JRPG released late last year, and since then it's received frequent updates and new additions to give you more reasons to jump into its world. Playing as one of two siblings of your choosing to start out with, you find yourself separated from your family. As you explore the expansive setting of Teyvat, you set out on an adventure to find answers from the gods of elements known as The Seven. You'll also be able to recruit and gain a host of different playable characters and try out a variety of different skills. The free adventure has plenty to offer.

Download Genshin Impact now on PSN

Call of Duty: Warzone

(Image credit: Activision)

Developer: Activision

Year: 2020



It only launched in March 2020, but Call of Duty: Warzone is easily the biggest battle royale game right now, already surpassing 30 million players in just over a month since release. It's easy to see why. Not only is it completely free, but Infinity Ward's epic shooter allows up to 150 players per match, supports full crossplay between console and PC, is already integrated with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare , and is thus the most polished and fine-tuned battle royale experience yet.

With new modes and playlists being added every week, and the current situation in which everyone and their dog is "up for a game" right now, there's no better time to jump into Verdansk. There's even a unique Gulag system and Plunder mode, in which teams vie for Warzone's in-game Cash currency, for those who don't enjoy being thrown out of the game after their first death. What's not to love?

Download Call of Duty: Warzone now on PSN

PUBG Battlegrounds

(Image credit: PUBG Corp.)

Developer: Krafton

Year: 2017



An unnecessary name change was quickly followed by a much-welcomed format change in the world of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, sorry, PUBG, sorry, PUBG Battlegrounds, recently. The battle royale that in 2017 inspired the subsequent influx of battle royale games; the game which breathed new life into the genre and helped spawn modern juggernauts such as Fortnite and Apex Legends, is now free-to-play itself. Which means there's no better time to storm Erangel and its other six sprawling wargrounds in your quest for chicken dinners.

Download PUBG Battlegrounds on PSN now

Fortnite Battle Royale

Image credit: Epic Games

Developer: Epic Games

Year: 2017



Fortnite Battle Royale is probably the hottest, free multiplayer game right now, and for good reason. Taking Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds ’ basis of a vast, 100 player, last-man-standing shooter as its starting point, and then evolving it with natty, on-the-fly, tactical construction, Battle Royale is an instantly accessible hoot with serious long-term depth.

Parachuting into a huge, open-world island map – initially completely unarmed and entirely devoid of supplies – the opening minutes of any match are a giddy, tense scramble as you attempt to glide to a spot free of competition (but hopefully bountiful of resources), search for a weapon, and quickly smash up the environment in a bid to accrue a few of the building resources you’ll need as things heat up. As the map boundaries close in, player numbers dwindle, and base structures become ever more elaborate, a different kind of tension ramps, as the game’s demands dynamically evolve. It’s an unpredictable joy every time, and with developer Epic updating Battle Royale at a heady pace, one that’s only going to grow over the coming months.

Download Fortnite Battle Royale now on PSN

Brawlhalla

Image credit: Blue Mammoth Games

Developer: Ubisoft

Year: 2014

Forget PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale. Actually, forget that instruction. No-one remembers PlayStation All-Stars. Sony’s mascot-touting, Smash Bros. ‘homage’ made a splash akin to a pea in the Pacific back in 2012, and the light, breezy, platform-brawler fighting game genre has (mostly) remained the sole preserve of Nintendo ever since. But no longer!

A decidedly slick, accomplished, and even slightly more energetic take on the Smash formula, Brawlhalla presents a nonsensically eclectic cast of mythical and historical warrior archetypes – taking in Valkyries, Vikings, medieval knights, and er, ‘30s gangsters – and lets you go wild. With an increased focus on empowered air-control, and bigger scope for epic, high-flying ‘off-stage’ duels, Brawlhalla also does a good job of standing (somewhat) distinct from it inspiration. And its free-to-play model is rather friendly too, offering a limited selection of the character roster on free rotation, with earned in-game currency or real money buying the rest.

Download Brawlhalla now on PSN

Apex Legends

Image credit: Respawn Entertainment

Developer: Respawn Entertainment

Year: 2019

One part Overwatch -style hero shooter, two parts Titanfall 2 successor, and five parts battle royale game, Respawn's surprise free-to-play FPS was so sudden in its arrival, and surprisingly good in quality, that it's currently being hailed as the gaming equivalent of mana from heaven, and it plays like it too.

Meticulously devised with Respawns' trademark for fast-paced, air-tight shooting, Apex Legends is a breath of fresh air in the battle royale market, underlaying its breakneck pace with a welcome focus on squad interdependency. That, in addition to the immeasurably innovative Ping system, makes Apex Legends worth the added megabytes to your PS4 hard drive, regardless of whether you've even made a passing glance at Fortnite by this point.

Download Apex Legends now on PSN

The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit

Image credit: DONTNOD Entertainment

Developer: Dontnod

Year: 2018

You might have missed out on Life is Strange and its prequel Life is Strange: Before the Storm till now, claiming "insignificant funds" as an excuse to miss out on Dontnod's excellent interactive adventures, but with The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit , there's nowhere left to hide.

A totally free, bite-size chunk of Life is Strange gameplay, as well as a precursor to the first game's official sequel, this two hour trip inside the mind of endearing seven year old Chris is a delight from beginning to end. It's not the longest game in the world, but then again, you won't have to pay a thing, and not a single minute spent with the imaginative youngster is wasted when he's such an empathetic and loveable presence. It's the perfect gateway drug to the wonderful world of Arcadia Bay.

Download The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit now on PSN

Smite

Image credit: Hi-Rez Studios

Developer: Hi-Rez

Year: 2014

Part third-person action game, part competitive shooter, part RPG, part co-operative PvP team game, Smite takes the loose spirit of the MOBA and turns the genre in an entirely more immediate direction. You’ll earn gold and experience with which to level and enhance your character’s power and abilities, but – much like in something like Destiny – the RPG numbers mean nothing if your action skills and combat strategy aren’t up to standard.

Not that this is just about instinctive twitch play. With a current line-up of 93 playable hero deities covering ranged and melee archetypes (with separate magical and physical combat types), spread over five distinct classes, there’s a huge amount of tactical team play to get stuck into. The free-to-play model is pretty damn pleasant, too. You get five permanent gods for free when you start, and five more will cycle into the roster on a weekly basis. From then on you can buy or rent your chosen champions as you go, or pay for the full package and get access to every one that’s been released, and every one that ever will be.

Download Smite now on PSN

Hitman

Image credit: Square Enix

Developer: IO Interactive

Year: 2016

While this free chunk of IO Interactive's 2016 sandbox only gives you the first two missions of Hitman's full game, that alone is still more than enough for hours worth of quality content, alongside the 2 Escalation Contracts, 40+ Challenges, and 17 PlayStation Trophies that come with it.

What's more, IO Interactive often makes even more Hitman missions free for a limited time during certain times of the year, so be patient, and you could end up playing the whole game without paying anything at all. Oh, and we should probably add, the iconic assassin's reboot is one of the best stealth/sandbox titles of recent memory, and you can even play Hitman 2 's prologue for free right now. Catch up with what you've missed for nothing at all.

Download Hitman now on PSN

Realm Royale

Image credit: Hi-Rez Studios

Developer: Hi-Rez

Year: 2018

Youngling battle royale fans with a case of Fortnite fatigue need not look any further than Hi-Rez's latest free-to-play title Realm Royale. The multiplayer game hit PC in the Summer of last year, and quickly racked up an impressive audience, before moving to console with its open beta. But what makes this battle royale stand out from the rest? Chickens, for one thing. Whenever you're downed, your character has a chance to survive as a white flag waving fowl before coming back into the fold after a ten second timer.

Not only that, but Realm Royale features class-based gameplay, personal mounts, a unique arsenal of armour and weapons, and an eye-pleasing art style that makes that familiar base jump at the start of each map all the more exciting. The open beta will eventually form into a full release, and you can help Hi-Rez iron out the technical bumps in the meantime by putting Realm Royale through its paces.

Download Realm Royale now on PSN

Let it Die

Image credit: Grasshopper Manufacture

Developer: Let it Die

Year: 2016

A hectic, borderline-sadistic hack-and-slash, you should only play Let it Die if you have a penchant for getting your ass handed to you. Or thrown over the other side of the room as one of its many insane bosses rips you in half in ways you didn’t know existed. No, I’m not going to compare it to that game about darkness and souls. Grinding your way through its many levels, you’ll have to beat boss after boss to make it all the way to the top of a tower that’s mysteriously risen up through the earth. On your way you’ll meet characters that look like someone pitched them based on random word combinations.

The most memorable by far is the skateboarding Uncle Death. Who wears spiral sunglasses and biker boots. He’s… interesting. There is a slim monetisation aspect to Let it Die, but you get a ton of ‘death metals’, its currency of choice (*metal horns gesture*), thrown at you after completing special events so you don’t have to drain your wallet to play. Plus each time you die your player will appear in someone else’s game as an additional enemy. So we promise all those deaths mean something. Promise.

Download Let it Die now on PSN

DC Universe Online

Image credit: Daybreak Game Company

Developer: Daybreak Games

Year: 2011

Imagine having the whole pantheon of DC comics at your fingertips, where superheroes saunter through city streets without fear of prejudice and adventure lies around every corner. That's DC Universe Online in a nutshell; a battle-tested MMO in which players create their own superhero and battle it out in a sprawling multiplayer landscape inspired by the comic books that brought us Bats, Supes, and all the rest.

The game's over seven years old, so its visual oomph isn't as impressive at it once was, but developer Daybreak Game Company has been so committed to enriching the game with new updates and content since launch that it's hard not to be impressed by the sheer breadth of gameplay available for free. A must play for DC fans, and definitely something to try out for those on a budget, DC Universe Online is a super sized corker of a free product.

Download DC Universe Online now on PSN

H1Z1: Battle Royale

Image credit: Daybreak Games

Developer: Daybreak Games

Year: 2016

Paladins

Image credit: Hi-Rez Studios

Developer: Hi-Rez Studios

Year: 2016

For those who want a good hero shooter to tuck into, but can't afford the ever pricey Overwatch , Paladins is the perfect substitute. Sure, it's almost criminal just how similar it is to Blizzard's multiplayer masterpiece, right down to each character's design and their respective special abilities, but Hi-Rez Studios has managed to cobble something seriously fun out of this unashamed imitation.

As a free-to-play shooter, Paladin's microtransaction store, which the progression system awkwardly pushes you towards, is hard to ignore or enjoy, but there's no pay-to-win rubbish to worry about here. It's all cosmetic, and Paladins actually has a distinguishable aesthetic to it once you're done comparing it to other shooters on the market, with a wild, energetic visual palette that's easy on the eyes and pairs well with the rambunctious PvP skirmishes. An easy choice for the shooter fan.

Download Paladins now on PSN

Warframe

Image credit: Digital Extremes

Developer: Digital Extremes

Year: 2013

Cyberninjas. Does that word alone not sell you on Warframe instantly? With your main aims being assassination, looting, and trying out as many frames as possible, at first the amount to do is intimidating. You see, ‘frames’ are loadouts (in the form of different sets of armour) that determine your abilities, and therefore your playstyle. To amass different frames to try you’ll first need blueprints, which will be splurged out of bosses you defeat. Use these to buy the frame you’ve got your eye on. One will be able to teleport, another will be able to summon a frost nova or a sonic boom.

Encouraging you to play the game however you want and try out new approaches, it helps that each frame has an eye-catching design for you to yearn after. It’s outperformed usual free-to-play expectations by making it entirely possible to get to a high level of expertise without paying a single penny, though expect to grind quite a bit in the process. With over 50 million users, there’s a very active community to play too.

Download Warframe now on PSN

Fallout Shelter

Developer: Bethesda

Year: 2018 (as free on PS4)

After years of thriving on mobile devices, Bethesda took to its E3 2018 stage to announce that Fallout Shelter would be hitting the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch consoles for free, no strings attached whatsoever. The vault management spin-off to the studio's acclaimed RPG franchise is definitely more of a mobile game than anything else, but its crafted with such dedication and whimsy by Bethesda that the translation to PlayStation 4 feels completely natural.

If you're willing to be patient, you can also completely ignore Fallout Shelter's microtransactions, which are mainly there to speed up wait times of questing beyond the vault. Before you know it, you'll be addicted to overseeing your subterranean commune, building new structures, cranking out resources, and micro-managing the populace like all the great post-apocalyptic dictators of past, present, and future.

Download Fallout Shelter now on PSN

Gwent: The Witcher Card Game

Image credit: CD Projekt Red

Developer: CD Project Red

Year: 2018

Though technically still in Beta (several years after being announced), CD Projekt Red has stated that Gwent: The Witcher Card Game will be free to all throughout its lifetime, and it's worth downloading now regardless of that early access status. The unexpected spin-off to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is a perspicuous and stimulating card game that CDPR originally devised as a side hobby in its adored RPG series, but the clash of wits and stats has found new life as a much loved pastime that can really steal the hours from any competitor, if they're willing to let it.

A good card game on console, let alone a free one, is a rare find these days, and anyone who's played The Witcher 3 will know that the calibre of the studio behind Gwent is enough of a reason to beam this one into your PS4 memory banks. At the very least, Gwent is just another excuse to enjoy the sights and sounds of The Witcher before its makers ever return to that world in...oh I don't know, a century's time.

Download Gwent: The Witcher Card Game now on PSN

How to choose the best free PS4 game for you

(Image credit: Future)

A great way to decide what the best PS4 free games are is to check out our reviews section , which will offer you our expert opinions on all the hottest PlayStation titles. Another way is to decide whether or not you want to play competitive, online games like Fortnite, or if you need games that don't require an internet connection so you can hook up the machine anywhere without having to worry about lag.

Want more? Check out all the best deals on PS4 controllers ... because you may need a new one pretty soon, with all these free games.

