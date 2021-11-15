ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Don Knotts’ Daughter Said She Had To Leave His Deathbed To Laugh

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 4 days ago

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QXdXh_0Bl7F96q00

UPDATED 11/15/2021

Don Knotts, who is best known for playing the role of Deputy Barney Fife in The Andy Griffith Show, was lying in his deathbed, as his daughter, Karen had to immediately rush out in order to laugh. Karen has given a good explanation for the behavior that many may find odd or even disrespectful.

She said, “Here’s the thing about my dad. He had this funniness that was just completely, insanely natural. When he was dying, he was making us laugh in hysterics.”

Karen Knotts had to leave her dad Don Knotts’ deathbed to laugh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JQTbO_0Bl7F96q00
THE SHAKIEST GUN IN THE WEST, Don Knotts, 1968 / Everett Collection

In a new book, Karen writes about the entire situation candidly. “He wasn’t there trying to make anybody laugh – he was naturally funny! And at times, he would be funny when he didn’t mean to be. So that’s what happened.”

“We were sitting with him because we knew it was very close to the end of his illness. It was just such a somber mood. Then all of a sudden he just started doing something so funny that just gave us the giggles. And he would do that – just suddenly do or say something at a quiet moment to make you laugh. That came to him naturally.”

She wishes she had stayed to laugh it out with her father

She later regretted not having laughed in front of her father, but she only did so because she thought it would be rude. I just couldn’t hold it in. I had to run out of that room. I didn’t want him to think I was laughing at him because he could be sensitive. But I just thought, ‘Oh my God, I need to step out now.'”

Karen says she later told Director Howard Storm about all of it, and he said in response, “You should have stayed there and laughed! That’s what comedians live for.” But she was just having a tough time thinking about laughing in front of her dad as he was dying.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rffdO_0Bl7F96q00
THE ANDY GRIFFITH SHOW, Don Knotts, 1960-68 (1961 photo by Gene Trindl) / Everett Collection

Reader Interactions

Dispensary Local says

Very good article; however, because of some misspellings, some readers may find it a challenge to understand what the writer tried to convey in some sentences. This article needed better proofreading and corrections.

Comments / 245

Wanda Haarsma
3d ago

who cares about proofreading it? I loved Don Knotts. He was very funny, in his time. His kids must have had a great time growing up. Her laughter came naturally. Nothing wrong with that. I'm sure he knew where her heart was. RIP, Don!!

Reply(18)
257
NanaDee
3d ago

Very nice article you wrote. It’s a touching story and I agree you should haves laughed with your dad. He lived for it and loved making people laugh.

Reply(2)
101
bigsatch
3d ago

It's ok Karen. Your father was a legend who made me laugh hundreds of times. Enjoy the memories and thank you for sharing his gift with all of us.

Reply
79
Related
DoYouRemember?

Whatever Happened To Sally Struthers, Gloria From ‘All In The Family’?

Archie Bunker (Carroll O’Connor) was the main attraction of All in the Family, but his daughter Gloria (Sally Struthers) was a firecracker all her own. A feminist through and through, Gloria Stivic (née Bunker) captured the hearts of audiences was she grew from a kind and somewhat dimwitted girl to a quiet but mature young woman over time. Still, as big as it was, All in the Family only represented just one portion of Struthers’ career. What else did she accomplish after making it big?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Griffith
Person
Don Knotts
Person
Karen Knotts
Closer Weekly

Secrets of the ‘Andy Griffith Show’ Revealed: The Story Behind the Making of the 1960s Hit Program

Television in the 1960s was filled with a lot of high concepts, but nothing was quite like The Andy Griffith Show. During this time, there was the wacky adventures of seven stranded castaways (Gilligan’s Island), an alien among us (My Favorite Martian), monsters living down the block (The Munsters, The Addams Family), witches in suburbia (Bewitched) and magical genies in Florida (I Dream of Jeannie). Yet standing out above them all — and decidedly low concept — was an homage to the good old days, and the innocence of small-town life. And that came in the form of The Andy Griffith Show.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: How Don Knotts Was ‘Not Barney Fife’ as a Dad, According to His Daughter

Don Knotts was one of the funniest men on television. At times, it seemed like his face was made of rubber. Additionally, his comedic timing helped The Andy Griffith Show truly shine. In fact, Andy Griffith once said that it was Knotts who really brought the show together. Deputy Fife allowed Andy to play the straight man and it made a world of difference. Without Knotts’ contribution to the show, Andy probably would have turned in his badge and gun after a season or two.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: How Serving in the Army Helped ‘Solidify’ Don Knotts’ Love for Entertaining

Today, most people know Don Knotts for his time on The Andy Griffith Show and movies like The Ghost and Mr. Chicken. However, before that, he served in the US Army. While serving, Knotts entertained his fellow troops at comedy shows. At that time, he wasn’t the comedian we all know and love today. Instead, he performed a ventriloquist act that he had been practicing for years. Then, he got the chance to be part of a few comedy sketches and quickly decided to ditch the dummy and start a new path. According to his daughter Karen that’s when the future Barney Fife knew what he wanted to do with his life.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Beverly Tyler Quit Acting After She Was Rejected by Barney Fife

During the successful television run of “The Andy Griffith Show,” there were many guests stars who appeared in the beloved sitcom. One of those guest stars was actress Beverly Tyler, according to MeTV. She appeared as the character of Gladys “Melissa” Stevens. However, soon after her appearance in “The Andy Griffith Show,” Tyler gave up acting for good.
CELEBRITIES
metv.com

This old man of Mayberry had been playing an ''old man'' since his 20s!

The Andy Griffith Show had its fair share of elders. More than most sitcoms. You could find old folks lazing outside Floyd's, gossiping with Aunt Bee, playing in the Mayberry band, seated at the Mayberry town council meetings, farming…. Fans likely recall the poorest man in Mayberry, Frank Myers. In...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
metv.com

Mary Lansing played more Mayberry characters than any other actress

Before she was Martha Clark, she was Mrs. Lukens, Mrs. Rodenbach and many more. There are those faces you see again and again on The Andy Griffith Show. No, we're not talking about Opie and Gomer. We mean the minor characters, those random friends of Aunt Bee, upset citizens, farmers, business owners, eccentrics, etc.
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Elvis Presley got erection filming ‘Girls! Girls! Girls!’ — and it wasn’t edited out

Elvis Presley was well-known for making the women swoon with his moves. However, the King of Rock and Roll apparently turned himself on as well after getting “excited” while shooting a dance scene with actress Laurel Goodwin during the 1962 musical comedy “Girls! Girls! Girls!” The steamy scene was described in “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” a memoir by Presley’s former manager, Joe Esposito.
MUSIC
Marconews.com

See exclusive photos of Heidi Klum's 2021 Halloween costume: 'I love the transformation process'

Heidi Klum's famous Halloween party isn't back yet, but the queen of Halloween is still reigning. "My fingers are crossed for 2022," Klum, 48, tells USA TODAY via email of her future hosting plans. "I love throwing my Halloween party and giving people an opportunity to really go all out and be creative. I feel like if you have a great imagination, you can create amazing costumes from random things you have at home."
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The Waltons’: How Did Grandpa Walton Actor Will Geer Die?

The Waltons creator called Will Geer a “Renaissance man.” And Geer brought all that gusto and life experience into portraying Zebulon Walton. But rather than Zebulon, you may call Geer’s character, Grandpa. That’s how Americans knew him when he was part of The Waltons, an endearing family drama that was on the air from 1972-78.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Caitlyn Jenner Makes Chilling Claim About O.J. Simpson

Caitlyn Jenner made a chilling confession during Monday night's episode of Big Brother VIP in Australia. According to Daily Mail, Jenner shared that she and her former wife, Kris Jenner, knew intimate information about the infamous O.J. Simpson case that would lead them to believe the former NFL star was actually guilty of killing his wife Nicole Brown.
NFL
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
96K+
Followers
5K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy