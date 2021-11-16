Duggar Family: Get to Know the Next Generation

Oh, baby! The next generation of Duggars are here and more are on the way — because 19 Kids and Counting just wasn’t enough.

It all started when Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar tied the knot in 1984 and started growing their family four years later. Since Josh’s 1988 birth, the couple have welcomed twins John-David and Jana, Jill, Jessa, Jinger, Joseph, Josiah, Joy-Anna, twins Jeremiah and Jedediah, Jason, James, Justin, Jackson, Johanna, Jennifer, Jordan-Grace and Josie, in that order.

The same year the reality stars welcomed their youngest child, their oldest gave birth to his first. Josh and his wife, Anna Duggar (née Keller), had Mackynzie in 2009 — and they’ve added five more little ones to their brood since.

Jill, Jessa, Jinger, Joy-Anna, Joseph, John-David and Josiah have since all started families of their own.

In February 2019, Josiah announced that he and his wife, Lauren Duggar (née Swanson), had suffered a tragic miscarriage eight months after their wedding ceremony.

“A couple months ago, we found out that we were expecting, but suddenly thereafter, we lost our baby,” the Georgia native said in a statement at the time.

Her husband added: “It was a really hard time for our family going through this right after we got married, and all the dreams of getting to see our little one and hold it in our hands dashed before our eyes.”

Jessa grieved the loss with an Instagram post later that month, revealing she and her sister-in-law had shared the same due date.

“Lauren, you’re such a positive, life-giving soul, even in walking through a great hardship and suffering so much loss,” the TLC personality wrote. “I don’t know how you can grieve through such a trial, and at the same time be so thoughtful to say, ‘Jess, if you ever feel too sick or tired and need some help, do not hesitate to text or call.’”

Josiah and Lauren welcomed their first child, daughter Bella, in November 2019. “We can’t believe she is ours — she is so perfect!” they exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “She definitely has lived up to her name which means, ‘beautiful miracle.’ Today we are basking in God’s goodness!”

The pair gushed over their baby girl later that month while settling into their lives as new parents. “We are so thankful to God for our sweet blessing!” they told Us. “She has already brought so much joy in our lives. We are obsessed with her adorable smiles. It’s hard to imagine life without her!”

As the older siblings continue to grow their families, we take a look back at all of the Duggar family babies!