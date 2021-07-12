Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

ESPN Plus review: Decent sports streaming, but no cable killer

By Philip Michaels
Posted by 
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ESPN Plus offers a lot of live sports for a little money, but it's no replacement for the mainstream match-ups you'll still find on cable. Editors' Note: ESPN Plus' price goes up starting August 13, full details below including how to avoid the price hike temporarily. ESPN Plus, the new...

www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 2

Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
439K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Think of us as your geeky friend who's always on call. From smartphones to cord-cutting to video games, we've got your tech needs covered.

 https://www.tomsguide.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn Fc#Streaming Devices#The Sports Network#Television#Espn Editors#Nba#Espn Plus#Disney Plus#Apple Tv#Fire Tv Stick#Android Tv#Chromecast#The Disney Plus Hulu#Iphone#Itunes#Espn Com#Sportscenter#Draft Academy#Nfl#Espn Fc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
College Sports
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Sports
Related
TV & VideosCNET

Best live TV streaming service for cutting cable

A lot of people may have considered cutting the cable cord but there's always that one show or channel that keeps them from taking the plunge. Enter live TV streaming services. These streaming services allow you to keep the familiar TV channels you love, as well as live sports (including NBA basketball and major league baseball) plus local and national news. All this with just an inexpensive streaming device -- no cable box or antenna required.
TV & Videosthestreamable.com

Hulu Live TV vs. Sling TV - Which Should You Choose?

If you’re looking for a new live TV streaming service, is Sling TV or Hulu Live TV a better choice? The decision may depend on what you value most. Both are excellent streaming options with lots of pros and cons. If you’d like a quick comparison, check out The Streamable’s Service Matchmaker. Let’s dig in to compare your options.
NFLaudacy.com

The Media Column: ESPN has a Stephen A. Smith problem

Stephen A. Smith’s xenophobic remarks about Shohei Ohtani’s inability to be the face of baseball wasn’t his only piece of offensive commentary from Monday. When lambasting Team USA for its exhibition loss to Nigeria, Smith butchered the names of several Nigerian players to make a theatrical point about their lack of talent.
NFLRegister Citizen

Disney Plans to Spread Sports Further Beyond ESPN

An increasing amount of what ESPN does isn’t going to be seen on good ol’ ESPN. “Sunday Night Baseball” has been a mainstay of the Disney sports network since the show’s launch in 1990, but on August 8, the program will air on ESPN’s corporate cousin, ABC. When ESPN this fall launches its first NHL season coverage in a decade and a half, a good chunk of the games will be made available for viewing by ESPN digital subscribers on Hulu. In 2024, portions of ESPN’s Wimbledon coverage will turn up on ABC and the streaming outlet ESPN Plus. And in 2026, when Disney gets the rights to its first Super Bowl in 20 years, ESPN’s chief expects viewers will be able to watch several different broadcasts of the game across multiple networks, some potentially with unique camera views and others with celebrities and athletes joining the conversation.
NFLPosted by
IndieWire

’30 for 30’ Documentaries and More Sports Content to Watch on ESPN+

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Live sports are a major part of a well-rounded entertainment diet, and whether...
NFLpocketnow.com

ESPN+ overview: what is ESPN Plus?

There are a number of sport streaming platforms available today, but only some include original video content, in-depth analysis, and stream live games in high definition. That’s where ESPN+ comes in, which offers one of the most comprehensive packages at a very affordable price, including many perks that aren’t available at other streaming providers.
Entertainmentbizjournals

ESPN announces sports analyst Maria Taylor is departing

ESPN's Maria Taylor has decided to leave the sports network. The network and Taylor made a joint statement Wednesday that they failed to reach a contract extension. Taylor left following weeks of scrutiny over ESPN's handling of a diversity complaint made after her colleague, Rachel Nichols, remarked that Taylor got a hosting job of an NBC pregame show because she is Black.
NFLPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

How Live Sports Is Propping Up Broadcast and Cable

While bingeable series get most of the streaming-centered attention, it’s live sports that will determine how long legacy linear television can hold on to its viewers. Everyone’s cutting the cord. Then again, maybe the demise of traditional broadcasting has been wildly exaggerated. That’s the reexamination happening after a June 17 Nielsen report showed streaming services such as Netflix and YouTube accounted for just 26 percent of total TV viewing time — while broadcast and cable dominated at 64 percent. “Wild that most TV time in USA is still legacy linear,” tweeted Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings. CNN’s Brian Stelter wrote in the Reliable Sources newsletter, “Streaming might take up three fourths of the media world’s attention, but right now it’s only one fourth of viewership time. Streaming might eventually cannibalize everything, but that day is a long way away.”
Sportscntraveler.com

How to Watch the Tokyo Olympics: Streaming, Cable, and Watch Parties

After being postponed almost exactly a year, the long-awaited Tokyo Summer Olympics are finally here. The Games begin on July 23 and run through August 8 in more than 40 venues in and around Tokyo, with athletes representing 205 countries competing in sports like gymnastics, swimming, and track and field.
Chicago, ILbeverlyreview.net

Beverly Review Sports Poll of the Week

It’s hard to imagine a sports world without social media these days with Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and plenty more apps easily accessible. What would it have been like to experience some iconic Chicago sports teams with social media readily available? That was our question in this week’s Beverly Review Poll of the Week!
NFLThe Verge

Hulu’s live TV service gets NFL Network and RedZone ahead of 2021 season

Hulu is adding two big channels for football coverage to its live TV service. The NFL Network will be included in Hulu’s live TV package beginning today at no extra cost, while NFL RedZone will now be offered as part of a new sports add-on. The add-on includes a half-dozen channels, but subscribers will have to pony up for access.

Comments / 2

Community Policy