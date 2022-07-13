Kardashian-Jenner Family’s Biggest Controversies and Scandals

All the drama! Over the years, the Kardashian-Jenner family has made headlines for the ups and downs that occurred in their personal and professional lives.

Kim Kardashian 's marriage to Kris Humphries went viral in 2011 after they called it quits 72 days after saying "I do." Humphries filed for an annulment in November 2011, citing "fraud" as the reason.

The following year, Humphries defended getting caught up in their whirlwind romance.

“To me it was real,” he said during an interview with Access Hollywood in February 2012. “I would never go through something and do something that wasn’t real or I didn’t believe in, so I can really only speak for myself in terms of that.”

The KKW beauty mogul, for her part, moved on with Kanye West in 2012 and went on to have four children with the musician. Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021, after almost seven years of marriage.

That same year, the reality star recalled knowing that her relationship with Humphries wasn't going to work ahead of their nuptials.

“I felt pressure, I thought I was going to let everyone down,” the Skims founder said during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion in June 2021. “The show paid us, obviously, a fee to film the show. I took my entire fee and probably Kris’ [fee] because I wanted a bigger wedding than what they were going to pay for. So I used all of our production money on the wedding. So, if that was, like, fake, I would have saved my money!”

Kardashian noted that she “handled it totally the wrong way” when it came to how she addressed her relationship issues with her ex-husband.

“He’s very faith-based, and so, I’m sure he would have loved to not have marriage on his record,” she added. “He wanted an annulment. The only legal way to get an annulment is if fraud is involved, so he marked fraud to get an annulment. So the whole world wondered, ‘What is this fraud?’ ... If I was mature, I would have wanted the annulment too. I wish I was only married once.”

Kourtney Kardashian 's romantic life has also had its fair share of rocky moments after she started dating Scott Disick in 2006. The duo, who share three children, called it quits in 2015 after the Flip It Like Disick star was photographed getting close with another woman.

The California native later found happiness with longtime friend Travis Barker , with Us confirming that the pair were dating in January 2021.

Disick went on to make headlines when he allegedly texted Younes Bendjima , who dated Kourtney from 2016 until 2018, about the public PDA between the KUWTK alum and the drummer.

“Yo is this chick ok!????? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Disick wrote to the model alongside a photo of Kourtney and Barker kissing in August 2021. In the screenshots, Bendjima replied, writing, “Don’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. PS: i aint your bro.”

The comments came two months after Disick said that he supported his ex-girlfriend's new romance.

“I think if you really love somebody, right, you want them to be happy no matter what. So I do give her a blessing to be happy,” the New York native told Andy Cohen during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion in June 2021.

Scroll down to revisit all of the Kardashian-Jenner family's biggest controversies and scandals through the years: