ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kardashian-Jenner Family’s Biggest Controversies and Scandals

Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

All the drama! Over the years, the Kardashian-Jenner family has made headlines for the ups and downs that occurred in their personal and professional lives.

Kim Kardashian 's marriage to Kris Humphries went viral in 2011 after they called it quits 72 days after saying "I do." Humphries filed for an annulment in November 2011, citing "fraud" as the reason.

The following year, Humphries defended getting caught up in their whirlwind romance.

“To me it was real,” he said during an interview with Access Hollywood in February 2012. “I would never go through something and do something that wasn’t real or I didn’t believe in, so I can really only speak for myself in terms of that.”

The KKW beauty mogul, for her part, moved on with Kanye West in 2012 and went on to have four children with the musician. Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021, after almost seven years of marriage.

That same year, the reality star recalled knowing that her relationship with Humphries wasn't going to work ahead of their nuptials.

“I felt pressure, I thought I was going to let everyone down,” the Skims founder said during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion in June 2021. “The show paid us, obviously, a fee to film the show. I took my entire fee and probably Kris’ [fee] because I wanted a bigger wedding than what they were going to pay for. So I used all of our production money on the wedding. So, if that was, like, fake, I would have saved my money!”

Kardashian noted that she “handled it totally the wrong way” when it came to how she addressed her relationship issues with her ex-husband.

“He’s very faith-based, and so, I’m sure he would have loved to not have marriage on his record,” she added. “He wanted an annulment. The only legal way to get an annulment is if fraud is involved, so he marked fraud to get an annulment. So the whole world wondered, ‘What is this fraud?’ ... If I was mature, I would have wanted the annulment too. I wish I was only married once.”

Kourtney Kardashian 's romantic life has also had its fair share of rocky moments after she started dating Scott Disick in 2006. The duo, who share three children, called it quits in 2015 after the Flip It Like Disick star was photographed getting close with another woman.

The California native later found happiness with longtime friend Travis Barker , with Us confirming that the pair were dating in January 2021.

Disick went on to make headlines when he allegedly texted Younes Bendjima , who dated Kourtney from 2016 until 2018, about the public PDA between the KUWTK alum and the drummer.

“Yo is this chick ok!????? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Disick wrote to the model alongside a photo of Kourtney and Barker kissing in August 2021. In the screenshots, Bendjima replied, writing, “Don’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. PS: i aint your bro.”

The comments came two months after Disick said that he supported his ex-girlfriend's new romance.

“I think if you really love somebody, right, you want them to be happy no matter what. So I do give her a blessing to be happy,” the New York native told Andy Cohen during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion in June 2021.

Scroll down to revisit all of the Kardashian-Jenner family's biggest controversies and scandals through the years:

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Dropped A Bombshell About Her Marriage To Kanye West On ‘Kardashians,' And He’s Not Going To Like It

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian, 41, sat down with her sister Khloe, 37, for a scene in which the two sisters discussed their past relationships (as the latter was going through her infamous breakup with Tristan Thompson following his most recent cheating scandal). In an attempt to comfort and bond with her sis, Kim opened up about her romantic history with Kanye West, and how “no one really” knew what their relationship was like.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
HollywoodLife

Rob Kardashian ‘So Proud’ Of Dream After She ‘Impressed’ Everyone On Set Of New Commercial

It runs in the family! Rob Kardashian’s baby girl Dream is apparently a natural when it comes to getting in front of the camera — and her dad couldn’t be more “proud.” The 5-year-old daughter of Rob and Blac Chyna recently shot a commercial with her grandmother Kris Jenner for Amazon Glow, where she “impressed” everyone on set, causing Rob to gush over the ingenue, according to a source who EXCLUSIVELY gave HollywoodLife all the details.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Younes Bendjima
Person
Scott Disick
Person
Andy Cohen
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Person
Kris Humphries
survivornet.com

Kim Kardashian, 41, Who Suffers From Unsightly Scabs Due To Psoriasis, Gets Flak from Fans Saying She Doesn’t Use Her Own Skincare Line

Kim Kardashian, 41, launched “SKKN By Kim” last month and her fans are not buying it—well, at least not buying it that the business mogul uses her own beauty products. Detail-oriented followers picked up on something interesting in the background of one of the beauty mogul’s recent Instagram stories: No sign of her own products anywhere in her hotel bathroom.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tristan Thompson ‘Isn’t Thrilled’ Khloe Kardashian’s Dating Again: He ‘Still Has Feelings’ For Her

Tristan Thompson, 31, isn’t a huge fan of his ex Khloe Kardashian, 37, dating someone else. After a previous source told us she’s “casually” dating someone her older sister Kim Kardashian set her up with over the past few weeks, another source told us that the basketball player “isn’t thrilled” over the idea, but understands he “doesn’t have a say in the matter” after their on-again, off-again relationship, which started in 2017.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Lamar Odom Majorly Shades Khloé Kardashian, Compares Ex-Wife To 'More Skillful' Ex Taraji P. Henson

Shots fired! Lamar Odom didn't hold back when comparing ex-wife Khloé Kardashian to one of his other exes.Not mincing words when candidly talking about his former romances with The Kardashians star and Taraji P. Henson, whom the former Lakers player dumped to date the reality star, Odom revealed he would like to get back together with the actress if he had to pick between the two.“Because I love Taraji. It’s a love thing. It’s about who you love," Odom told Page Six. "Taraji is a cool girl. Matter fact she’s here [in L.A.]. I got to see her at the BET...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Kanye Just Revealed He Wanted to Be Declared ‘Legally Dead’ After His Messy Divorce From Kim

Click here to read the full article. And…he’s gone? Kanye West’s BET Awards appearance was one for the history books. The DONDA rapper took to the 2022 BET Awards stage to present his friend Diddy with the Lifetime Achievement Award, and also took the time to clarify his place in society today. Ye made a surprise appearance during the show and revealed that he wanted to stay away from the spotlight after his divorce from Kim on June 26, 2022. “You know I took a little hiatus,” he said. “I said, ‘I want to just, like, declare myself legally dead for...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Wedding#Access Hollywood#Kardashians
Us Weekly

Lori Harvey Says Parents Steve Harvey and Marjorie Elaine Harvey Need to Write Her a ‘Playbook Manual’ on Dating After Michael B. Jordan Split

Taking advice from the experts! Lori Harvey opened up about her search for love — and how parents Steve Harvey and Marjorie Elaine Harvey have inspired her dating approach. "They're definitely my couple goals. I literally was just talking to my mom on the phone earlier and she was telling me what she got my […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
RadarOnline

'So Nasty And So Rude!' Andy Cohen & Bravo Demand NeNe Leakes' Racism Lawsuit Be Moved Out Of Public Eye

NeNe Leakes has been fighting Andy Cohen and Bravo over their attempt to move her bombshell lawsuit accusing them of retaliation behind closed doors. According to court documents obtained by Radar, NBCUniversal (who owns Bravo), Cohen, and the producers of Real Housewives of Atlanta have informed the court of the dispute. As RadarOnline.com reported, earlier this year, Leakes filed suit claiming to have reported multiple incidents of racism or racist remarks by her costar Kim Zolciak-Biermann. Leakes said the network took no action against Zolciak-Biermann but instead retaliated against her. In the new filing, NBC and Cohen explain they want...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kendall Jenner Arrived At Dinner In Malibu Wearing A Gray Crop Top So Short You’ll Want To Take Scissors To All Of Yours

Kendall Jenner always rocks minimal, classic and tailored pieces when the weather gets warmer, and the supermodel just donned a stylishly cozy outfit while grabbing dinner with friends in Malibu last week. The reality star, 26, was spotted heading from Soho House to head over to Nobu Malibu to meet gal pals Hailey Bieber, 25, and singer Justine Skye, 26.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

171K+
Followers
19K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy