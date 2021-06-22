Cancel
Khloe Kardashian’s Dating History: From Lamar Odom to Tristan Thompson and More

By Sierra Marquina
Us Weekly
15 days ago
 15 days ago
Lamar Odom, Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Fashion Nova; MTV/TRL/Getty Images

Khloé Kardashian has been linked to many famous faces over the years, including multiple rappers and athletes, such as French Montana, Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum — who split from the Boston Celtics player, with whom she shares daughter True, in June 2021 after an on-off romance — has always been honest about her wants and needs no matter who she is dating.

“I find a lot of different things sexy in a man,” the Good American cofounder wrote in a blog post on her website in May 2016. “Obviously, I have to be physically attracted to some degree, but I’ve learned that really comes and goes. If the guy doesn’t have a good personality, then the physical connection will get old REALLY quickly!”

The Revenge Looks Better Naked author, who has been linked to athletes Matt Kemp and James Harden, noted that someone who can make her laugh is key to a successful partnership.

“I like a man with a sense of humor. I’m really silly and goofy, so I need someone who can appreciate that and serve it back to me,” Kardashian wrote. “But I don’t want him to be too out-there and so quirky that we don’t share the same kind of jokes, LOL.”

The former Revenge Body host, however, pointed to “drive and determination” as the “sexiest” qualities in a suitor. “I want someone who has structure to his days – he doesn’t necessarily have to be on my schedule, but if he’s working towards a goal and is driven, it’s a turn-on,” she explained.

Throughout her 20 seasons on KUWTK, the reality star shared her relationship highs and lows with fans, including her divorce from Odom, which was finalized in 2016, and multiple cheating scandals involving Thompson.

The constant limelight on her private life eventually took a toll, according to Kardashian who opened up about the negatives of being so open on TV.

“Sometimes Kim [Kardashian] and I have had this conversation really openly, is that we feel like we give so much and maybe others aren’t holding up their end of the deal too,” she told Andy Cohen in June 2021 during the family’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special. “If other people are going through things and are choosing not to share, that’s when it’s unfair, but if there’s really nothing else going on in someone’s life, what are they supposed to share?”

During part two of the reunion, the TV personality got real about her life with then-boyfriend Thompson, who had cheated on her in 2018 and 2019 before the two took a break. They later rekindled their romance in August 2020, before calling it quits once more in June 2021.

“You know Tristan and I definitely are not perfect,” she explained at the time. “But it’s also like Kourtney [Kardashian] said, I get when you open up your personal life to so many people too, you hear so much outside noise as well.”

Scroll down to relive Khloé’s most memorable relationships over the years:

